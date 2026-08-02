12 Fun Ways To Use Marshmallow Fluff

Ah, Marshmallow Fluff. If you grew up in America, chances are you're aware of this undeniably delicious stuff and have had the pleasure of treating your taste buds to its sweet, sticky, uniquely textured greatness. What exactly is it? You can actually make marshmallow fluff with just three ingredients, but all you really need to know is that it tastes like childhood. And it's stuck around all these years for a reason.

This stuff dates all the way back to 1917 when it was invented in Massachusetts, and while the formula has changed since then, it's always been a hit. Undoubtedly the most classic use of marshmallow fluff, which quickly became a New England delicacy and has since filled lunch boxes everywhere, is the fluffernutter sandwich. The idea is simple, yet pretty darn perfect: Basic white bread, peanut butter, Marshmallow Fluff. Pure glory.

There are, of course, some fun variations of every kid's favorite sandwich, like adding bananas, using jam, or grilling the whole thing. But we're about to go far beyond the iconic Fluffernutter. Because there's so, so much more you can do with that humble jar of Marshmallow Fluff, and we're here to spread the ooey, gooey word.