12 Fun Ways To Use Marshmallow Fluff
Ah, Marshmallow Fluff. If you grew up in America, chances are you're aware of this undeniably delicious stuff and have had the pleasure of treating your taste buds to its sweet, sticky, uniquely textured greatness. What exactly is it? You can actually make marshmallow fluff with just three ingredients, but all you really need to know is that it tastes like childhood. And it's stuck around all these years for a reason.
This stuff dates all the way back to 1917 when it was invented in Massachusetts, and while the formula has changed since then, it's always been a hit. Undoubtedly the most classic use of marshmallow fluff, which quickly became a New England delicacy and has since filled lunch boxes everywhere, is the fluffernutter sandwich. The idea is simple, yet pretty darn perfect: Basic white bread, peanut butter, Marshmallow Fluff. Pure glory.
There are, of course, some fun variations of every kid's favorite sandwich, like adding bananas, using jam, or grilling the whole thing. But we're about to go far beyond the iconic Fluffernutter. Because there's so, so much more you can do with that humble jar of Marshmallow Fluff, and we're here to spread the ooey, gooey word.
Sweet, creamy dips
Marshmallow Fluff can be incorporated into a myriad of different dips, no matter the vessel you choose to dip with. You will need to blend it with other liquids or emulsifiers to get the right consistency, but with bases like yogurt and cheese, the flavor and ingredient combinations are really endless.
One of the most popular go-tos is a classic 2-ingredient fruit dip, which combines Fluff with cream cheese to create a silky sweet and slightly tangy dip that goes great on your favorite sliced up fruits or even drizzled over a fruity jello. You can also use yogurt in the base, or a combination of both yogurt and cream cheese.
But there's so much outside of this classic that you can create! For example, make it a pumpkin pie dip by adding pumpkin pie spice to your fruit dip base, or a caramel apple dip by adding a ribbon of caramel and warm spices. Introduce your taste buds to an "orange creamsicle dip" with a combo of cream cheese, Cool Whip Fluff, and orange juice, or treat yourself to a decadent s'mores dip by combining Fluff with ingredients like sweetened condensed milk, chocolate chips, and graham cracker crumbs (topped off with some real marshmallows, of course).
Cookie sandwiches and whoopie pies
A cookie sandwich typically features a scoop of ice cream wedged in between two fully baked cookies if you're going for the classic Chipwich style. A whoopie pie is the same idea, but with softer, more cake-like cookies, usually filled with some sort of cream or buttercream concoction. Both are absolutely delectable...but have you ever thought about stuffing your favorite cookies and cakes with Marshmallow Fluff? Because it can give delectable a whole new meaning.
All you need to do is mix your Fluff with a fat like butter or shortening, powdered sugar, and whatever flavorings you desire. It'll create a smooth and tasty filling that you can spread between two baked goods of your choice, joining them forever in perfect unity (until you devour them, at least).
Create a homemade fluffernutter cookie by using peanut butter cookies for your sandwich. Or bake up some oatmeal cookies as a nod to the oatmeal creme pie, another old-school dessert that'll take you straight back in time. You can stuff your marshmallowy goodness in between two red velvet whoopie pie cookie-cakes, or between two crunchy chocolate chip cookies for your take on the iconic Oreo. Follow your heart, there's no wrong way to do it.
Fluffy drink toppers
Marshmallow Fluff isn't just for eating...you can drink it, too! This stuff works surprisingly well as a topper or mix-in for an array of different beverages, from fun cocktails to sweet coffee creations and more.
If you're using Fluff to level up a drink, you can essentially go one of two ways: hot or cold. For hot beverages, simply drop a dollop of Fluff as is into your drink and watch in awe as the marshmallow melts into a creamy mix-in that'll sweeten things up in a big way (Bobby Flay loves to add this retro spread to hot chocolate). For cold beverages like iced coffee and espresso drinks or even butterbeer (if you're into Harry Potter), you can blend up some Fluff with a small hand-held frother or blender to create a light and airy marshmallow cold foam that makes for a killer topper.
When it comes to alcoholic beverages, Marshmallow Fluff can have its place too — it goes spectacularly with certain cocktails like espresso martinis, s'mores concoctions, and cocktails that are fruit-forward or have a sweet liqueur like amaretto in their flavor profile. To use it in a cocktail, you can execute either of the preparations above depending on the beverage, and even toast your Fluff with a torch for that next-level delicious drink.
No-bake desserts
The sticky, somewhat solid texture of Marshmallow Fluff is perfect for easy, no-bake desserts like cheesecakes and layer bars because it adds flavor and sweetness while holding everything together nicely.
You can go in a lot of different directions with a no-bake dessert, which is just what it sounds like: a sweet treat that you can simply mix, assemble, chill, and eat. Fluff works great in no-bake cheesecake creations using cream cheese and sugar for the base, and adding whatever flavors or toppings suit your fancy.
You can also use it to make layer bars by layering anything from graham cracker crumbs, Fluff, and chocolate, to other ingredients like nuts, coconut, caramel, candy pieces, and more. If you want to keep it easy, mix some Fluff into the whipped topping in this simple 3-ingredient Oreo dessert without even turning on the oven. And don't forget that Marshmallow Fluff is one sure-fire way to level up your Rice Krispies Treats by adding a scoop to the melted marshmallow mixture for that extra sticky and stretchy goodness.
The beauty of a no-bake dessert? No baking chops necessary, so these treats are great for the culinary novice (or the busy bee who just doesn't have time to actually bake something).
Ice cream and sundaes
Have you ever had marshmallow flavored ice cream? Sure, it may be the toddler's choice at the ice cream store, but that doesn't mean those three year olds aren't onto something. You can make your own ice cream from scratch using Marshmallow Fluff, incorporating it into your ingredient base (think flavor combinations like rocky road, s'mores, fluffernutter, or pure marshmallow) and then churning everything into creamy frozen goodness. That extra goo factor in your ice cream will really do something special.
Don't want to put the effort into a batch of homemade ice cream? Don't worry, there's a shortcut for that: Just swirl a nice spoonful of Fluff into your favorite store-bought ice cream for a no-effort addition to your dessert that'll take things up a notch.
Or maybe it's ice cream sundae night at your house? You can use Marshmallow Fluff as a topping, too! Nuke some in the microwave a few seconds at a time until it's warm and melted, and then pour it over your ice cream for an ooey gooey sundae sauce. Who even needs whipped cream when you've got a sticky marshmallow coating on every scoop?
Sweet potato casserole
Sweets tend to steal the show, but don't forget about savory dishes! One of America's iconic duos is marshmallows and sweet potatoes, and for good reason; these two work great together.
Marshmallow Fluff can be incorporated into a sweet potato casserole recipe by combining your classic ingredients (mashed sweet potatoes, brown sugar, milk, and eggs), and then spreading the Fluff on top of your sweet potato mixture before you add crunchy or streusel-like toppings and bake off. No Thanksgiving necessary.
If you want a simpler, weeknight version of this great combo, you can top off a hot baked sweet potato with a dollop of Fluff, a sprinkle of cinnamon, and any other toppings you'd like for every sweet tooth's favorite loaded potato.
Marshmallow fluff cake frosting
Whether you're decorating a whole cake or piping buttercream onto cupcakes, adding Marshmallow Fluff to your frosting creates the perfect consistency — and while it's obviously delicious on traditional vanilla or chocolate cake, it also goes great on flavored cakes like carrot cake and red velvet.
To make a traditional buttercream with Marshmallow Fluff, simply mix your Fluff with butter (about two parts Fluff to one part butter is a good rule of thumb), powdered sugar, and a little vanilla extract. You'll get an extra fluffy frosting with that marshmallow sweetness that'll be easy to work with on cakes or cupcakes.
Alternatively, you can keep things even easier and make a meringue-style frosting out of just two ingredients: Marshmallow Fluff and glucose syrup. The glucose stabilizes the marshmallow spread, creating a meringue that wonderfully holds its shape and structure. Smooth, silky, fluffy, and it looks pretty, too! Looking for even less work? Simply fold some Fluff into your store-bought frosting to take your canned frosting to the next level.
Homemade fudge
If you've ever tasted the delicacy of fudge, you know it has a very specific texture and consistency that makes it unique and sets it apart from other sweets and baked goods. Because it's so unique, making fudge from scratch can be a little tricky to get just right.
Enter Marshmallow Fluff. Using this secret weapon in your fudge recipe helps make homemade fudge more foolproof by producing a creamy, stable final product. How? Because not only does the natural texture of the Fluff keep the fudge airy and just the right amount of chewy, but it also helps prevent sugar crystallization (which can be fudge's downfall) and keeps it from becoming grainy.
You can use Marshmallow Fluff to make many of your favorite fudge flavors, from classic chocolate to marshmallow peanut butter to sweet peppermint.
Marshmallow brownies and blondies
Brownies and blondies are one of those go-to desserts that hit every mark — easy enough to throw together, whether from a box or from scratch, and good enough to be a solid crowd pleaser. So why not level up the classic treat with that jar of Marshmallow Fluff that's been sitting in your kitchen cabinet?
The best part is that this recipe hardly requires any effort or extra steps; all you need to do is swirl marshmallow fluff into your favorite brownie or blondie batter before baking to add some irresistible gooeyness to every bite.
If you want to take it a little further, you can use it as more of a topping layer by spreading the Marshmallow Fluff evenly across the surface of the brownies or blondies once they come out of the oven, and then scattering some sprinkles or crushed goodies on top for good measure. (Pro tip if you're going this route: Spray your rubber spatula with some cooking spray before spreading since Fluff is notoriously sticky).
Gooey popcorn treats
Want to try something a little more adventurous with your jar of Fluff? For a crunchy, creative snack, combine marshmallow fluff with popped popcorn and eat it straight from the bowl, or shape it into small balls for something more snackable.
It just requires two ingredients, and the end result will be a deliciously sweet, salty, and sticky treat that's crunchy, chewy, and airy all at once. Simply melt down your Marshmallow Fluff (feel free to add some butter if you want it a little thinner and velvety), and then mix it into your popped kernels to give your popcorn the Rice Krispies treatment. You can use air-popped or stove-popped kernels, microwave popcorn, or even caramel corn — the choice is all yours. From there, if you want to mold into shapes, form into balls (wetting your hands will help) and then wait for everything to set.
You can customize this snack by adding any other flavors or ingredients you think would taste great. Try mix-ins like small candy pieces, sprinkles, or nuts, or feel free to add a ribbon of caramel or chocolate.
Frozen fluff desserts
One unique thing about Marshmallow Fluff is that it never completely freezes solid, so it makes yummy frozen treats that still have that chewy, gooey pull.
You can freeze small dollops of Fluff and use them to stuff inside cookie dough before you bake, producing a stuffed cookie with a gooey marshmallow surprise inside. You can also use it to make a frozen rocky road pie by combining rocky road ice cream, nuts, and chocolate chips, pressing into a graham cracker pie crust, then swirling in Marshmallow Fluff and chocolate syrup, and freezing until firm.
Or if you're looking for the perfect easy summer dessert, look no further than frozen s'mores. You can layer graham cracker squares in a baking pan, then add on a layer of chocolate pudding or melted chocolate, a layer of Marshmallow Fluff (whipped with cream cheese or whipped cream), and then cover with another layer of graham cracker squares. Freeze, wait, then thoroughly enjoy.
Marshmallow crepes and pancakes
Got a bit of a sweet tooth that you want to satisfy at breakfast? Make Marshmallow Fluff a part of your morning!
For that extra something sweet, you can incorporate Fluff as a topping on your favorite pancakes by melting it down a bit and using it as a syrup replacement (or addition...you do you). Or if you're really feeling the marshmallow vibes, you can even stir some into your pancake batter before dropping the hot cakes on the griddle for some added fluffiness.
Not a pancake lover? No problem. Try using Marshmallow Fluff as a filling in your crepes. You can spread it as is or combine it with cream cheese (or flavored cream cheese!), and it'll go great with other toppings or add-ins like strawberries, bananas, or Nutella.
Methodology
These marshmallow fluff applications are based on years of personal home baking and cooking, as well as my experience working at a recreational cooking school where we are always testing recipes. I also researched well-rated uses of Marshmallow Fluff in online forums and considered popular, successful marshmallow recipes.