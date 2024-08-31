How Fluffernutter Sandwiches Became A New England Delicacy

A fluffernutter is a delightful, decadent, and satisfying sandwich that both overwhelms and delights the senses. Usually served on two slices of white bread, the sandwich consists of a thick layer of creamy peanut butter and a heavy serving of sticky Marshmallow Fluff. Over time, it has become one of the dishes that define American cuisine.

It was created (and is still celebrated) in Massachusetts beginning in the early 1900s. The history of the fluffernutter is inextricably tied in with the history of Marshmallow Fluff. Various marshmallow cremes and spreads went into production in the early 1900s under different company names. But the product we now know as Marshmallow Fluff was perfected just before World War I, when a Somerville, Massachusetts man named Archibald Query began concocting it in his kitchen and selling it door-to-door. His secret formula was bought by two entrepreneurs, H. Allen Durkee and Fred L. Mower, who began producing and selling the confection in the East Coast state in 1920. In the following decades, their Marshmallow Fluff factory was opened and still operates today.

However, the first creator of the fluffernutter sandwich is still up for debate. The New England Historical Society credits two Boston-area probables. First is an entrepreneur named Emma Curtis, behind the Curtis Marshmallow Factory, who published a "liberty sandwich" recipe consisting of peanut butter and her family's marshmallow creme during the first World War. The society also credits the Durkee-Mower Marshmallow Fluff company, which included the peanut butter and fluff sandwich in their Yummy Book of recipes first published in 1930.