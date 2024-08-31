How Fluffernutter Sandwiches Became A New England Delicacy
A fluffernutter is a delightful, decadent, and satisfying sandwich that both overwhelms and delights the senses. Usually served on two slices of white bread, the sandwich consists of a thick layer of creamy peanut butter and a heavy serving of sticky Marshmallow Fluff. Over time, it has become one of the dishes that define American cuisine.
It was created (and is still celebrated) in Massachusetts beginning in the early 1900s. The history of the fluffernutter is inextricably tied in with the history of Marshmallow Fluff. Various marshmallow cremes and spreads went into production in the early 1900s under different company names. But the product we now know as Marshmallow Fluff was perfected just before World War I, when a Somerville, Massachusetts man named Archibald Query began concocting it in his kitchen and selling it door-to-door. His secret formula was bought by two entrepreneurs, H. Allen Durkee and Fred L. Mower, who began producing and selling the confection in the East Coast state in 1920. In the following decades, their Marshmallow Fluff factory was opened and still operates today.
However, the first creator of the fluffernutter sandwich is still up for debate. The New England Historical Society credits two Boston-area probables. First is an entrepreneur named Emma Curtis, behind the Curtis Marshmallow Factory, who published a "liberty sandwich" recipe consisting of peanut butter and her family's marshmallow creme during the first World War. The society also credits the Durkee-Mower Marshmallow Fluff company, which included the peanut butter and fluff sandwich in their Yummy Book of recipes first published in 1930.
There's been some controversy but mostly love for the fluffernutter
By the 1960s, the Durkee-Mower Marshmallow Fluff company had created advertisements with catchy jingles explaining how to make fluffernutters ("spread, spread, spread your favorite peanut butter"), and had trademarked the name.
Over time, the fluffernutter sandwich has grown into a beloved classic, even beyond New England. It's often served in school lunches, taken on picnics, and indulged in as an easy comfort snack. Though certainly not a gourmet, it has been long a treasure of Southerners and even hailed by food critics.
Through its many decades of popularity, the fluffernutter has also caused some controversy. In 2006, Massachusetts state senator Jarrett Barrios was upset to find that his son was being served the sandwiches in the school cafeteria. Barrios felt they didn't offer enough nutritional value and wanted to pass legislation banning schools from serving fluffernutters more than once per week. In response, senator Kathi-Anne Reinstein proposed a bill to officially name the fluffernutter as Massachusetts' state sandwich. Despite heated debate and breathless press coverage, neither bill ever passed.
Today the sandwich is still celebrated as part of New England heritage. Every year, the city of Somerville, Massachusetts hosts a Marshmallow Fluff festival with plenty of fluffernutter sandwiches and even Fluff Jousting, and October 8 is recognized by some as National Fluffernutter Day. The sandwich has also traveled far beyond the northeast U.S. — astronauts have even recorded themselves enjoying the sandwich while up in the International Space Station.
How to maximize your fluffernutter sandwich
There is a reason the simple fluffernutter has gained such a cult-like following, especially in its home of New England. This treacly, gluey, heavenly sandwich is one-of-a-kind, especially loved by children or those getting in touch with their inner child.
But there are dozens of ways to maximize your fluffernutter and take it to the next level. You can make your own Marshmallow Fluff at home, though most people opt for the classic store-bought option with its charming red lid. The most common addition to the sandwich is bananas, but there's no need to stop there, you can also add in walnuts for some crunch, or chocolate chips for a full bite of sweetness. Another classic addition is either a layer of chocolatey Nutella, or some sweet local honey.
Though the standard fluffernutter is served on plain white bread, why not try it out on some homemade sourdough farm bread, or some toasted cinnamon raisin bread for a deeper flavor profile? It's also usually recommended to wash down your fluffernutter with a full glass of cold milk, but for those over 21, it also pairs wonderfully with a sweet chocolate martini.