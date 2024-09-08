How To Make Marshmallow Fluff With Just 3 Ingredients
You may think marshmallow fluff is just something you grab off the grocery store shelf when your sweet tooth craving strikes, but did you know you can actually make your own? All you need are three simple ingredients: gelatin, sugar, and water. Activate the gelatin, make a sugar syrup, whisk it all together, and you have got homemade fluff! This DIY project is also a great option for anyone with an egg allergy, as most commercially-produced brands contain egg whites.
You will need a couple of specialized tools to pull this off, but if you do any kind of baking regularly, you probably already have them on hand. A stand mixer with a whisk attachment is essential for creating that signature airy texture. Attempting to whip the gelatin and sugar mixture by hand will probably take just as long as driving to the store and buying a jar, so stick to the electric machine — even with this appliance, the mallow fluff base will still take about ten minutes to whip. You will also need a candy thermometer, so that you can heat the sugar and water to just the right point. With these tools (and a good dose of caution), DIY fluff is a snap to make.
How to make three-ingredient marshmallow fluff
To make marshmallow fluff, start by activating plain powdered gelatin with cold water right in the bowl of your stand mixer. Or, for a vegan version, swap out the gelatin for agar agar — the gelatinous secret ingredient behind dewy raindrop cakes. Meanwhile, heat up the sugar and water on the stovetop to make a syrup. Regular white sugar is typical here, as it creates a neutral sweetness and bright white color, though monk fruit granules or honey will also work.
Now, this is where some candy science comes into play. As sugar is heated, its molecules denature and reform to create different flavors and textures. The longer sugar boils, the more caramelized the taste and color becomes. Once it cools, the consistency goes from syrupy to chewy and eventually gets hard and brittle. That is why you should only boil the syrup until it reaches between 238 and 240 degrees Fahrenheit — this is within the "soft ball" stage in candy making terms.
Next, slowly and carefully pour the hot syrup into the bowl of your stand mixer. Exercise the utmost caution to avoid hurting yourself or anyone around you by sending boiling hot sugar flying around your kitchen. Begin to whisk it on the lowest setting, and increase the speed very gradually. As the mixture whips up, the texture will go from translucent and frothy to a bright and opaque white. Stop mixing when the fluff is glossy, creamy, and still pourable.
How to use three-ingredient marshmallow creme
Simply sweet marshmallow fluff is classic for a reason, but it is also fun to jazz it up a little. Cut out some of the white sugar and substitute it with honey or maple syrup for a more complex flavor profile, or add in extracts to the sugar syrup — vanilla, almond, coconut, and butterscotch are all delicious choices. You can even whip in some vanilla bean paste or fresh vanilla bean seeds at the very end for an elegant look and flavor. After you've fluffed up the mixture, transfer your homemade marshmallow fluff to a jar or container. It will keep in the fridge for up to three weeks.
Now you are just seconds away from the joys of fluffernutter sandwiches on squishy white bread, creamy two-ingredient fruit dip that's perfect for a potluck, or a ready-made topping for cupcakes, brownies, and pies. Or layer your homemade marshmallow fluff with chocolate pudding, graham cracker crumbles, and chocolate chips for delectable s'mores parfaits — bonus points if you top them with miniature marshmallows and toast them with a blowtorch!
Marshmallow creme is also the key to super delicious fudge; you usually just need some more sugar, butter, milk, and melted chocolate or peanut butter. This fluff also pairs particularly well with vanilla baking chips and soft drink concentrates like root beer or black cherry for soda shop-inspired fudge. Alternatively, just eat your homemade confection with a spoon ... we totally get it!