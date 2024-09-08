How To Make Marshmallow Fluff With Just 3 Ingredients

You may think marshmallow fluff is just something you grab off the grocery store shelf when your sweet tooth craving strikes, but did you know you can actually make your own? All you need are three simple ingredients: gelatin, sugar, and water. Activate the gelatin, make a sugar syrup, whisk it all together, and you have got homemade fluff! This DIY project is also a great option for anyone with an egg allergy, as most commercially-produced brands contain egg whites.

You will need a couple of specialized tools to pull this off, but if you do any kind of baking regularly, you probably already have them on hand. A stand mixer with a whisk attachment is essential for creating that signature airy texture. Attempting to whip the gelatin and sugar mixture by hand will probably take just as long as driving to the store and buying a jar, so stick to the electric machine — even with this appliance, the mallow fluff base will still take about ten minutes to whip. You will also need a candy thermometer, so that you can heat the sugar and water to just the right point. With these tools (and a good dose of caution), DIY fluff is a snap to make.