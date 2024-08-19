This Easy 2-Ingredient Fruit Dip You Need At Your Next Potluck

Fresh fruit is lovely, but it starts to look a little plain next to the towers of cupcakes and piles of homemade brownies that often end up on the potluck dessert table. Give fruit the limelight it deserves by pairing it with a luscious dip — you don't even have to put in much effort. The combination of store-bought marshmallow cream and plain old cream cheese transforms into an accompaniment that is tangy, sweet, and fluffy, making the obligatory fruit plate shine.

All you need for this 2-ingredient goodness is a block of cream cheese and a plain jar of marshmallow cream (also called marshmallow fluff) — a seven ounce tub works well. This is a good starting point, but you can easily scale this recipe up for large groups. If you cannot find any marshmallow cream at the store, you can easily make fluff out of marshmallows with the addition of corn syrup.

Take the time to properly soften the cream cheese in advance, so that it combines more easily with the fluff. Put both ingredients in a bowl and whip them together with an electric hand beater, which makes the texture light and fluffy. The whisk attachment on a stand mixer also works here. If you can't be bothered with an appliance, just whisk the dip by hand, keeping in mind that it will be just as delicious, but not quite as airy. And you better believe you can customize this stuff to your heart's content.