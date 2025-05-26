Make This Simple 3-Ingredient Oreo Dessert Without Even Turning On The Oven
What's better than a no-bake treat? After all, you get a charming, delicious dessert without ever turning on the oven or heating up the kitchen. Sign us up. The specific bakeless treat in question is this three-ingredient delight featuring Oreo cookies, milk, and whipped topping.
@foodieshares
A quick and easy dessert with ONLY 3 ingredients!! 🔥🫢 #easydessertrecipee #easydessertrecipie #fastdessertideas #3ingredientdessert #3ingredientdesserts #simplesessert #quickdesserts #quickeasydesserts #chocolatedessertrecipe #oreodessert💕 #oreodessertcup
Assembling this dessert simply involves layering milk-dipped Oreos and whipped topping in a dish — repeating as desired — for a rich, creamy treat ready in minutes. You can use any type of milk — whole, 2%, skim, or even nondairy. Dipping helps soften the cookie and creme layer, creating a soft, lush bite of sweetness.
You can assemble this in a 9x13 dish to feed a crowd, or make personal-sized parfaits. Simply place your ingredients in individual ramekins for visible portions of softened cookies and luxurious cream — just note you'll have fewer layers depending on the size of the container you choose. For best taste, let it chill in the fridge — this gives the dessert time for the layers to meld into a soft bite of cookies-and-cream goodness. Keep in mind that if you have leftovers, the dessert will get soggier the longer it sits in the fridge, so it's best enjoyed fresh.
Ways to customize the dessert to your tastes
If this three-ingredient dessert sounds delish but you want to tweak it with different flavors, there's plenty of room to make swaps. While the TikTok user went with Double Stuf Chocolate Sandwich Cookies, you can choose another flavor. Go with Golden Oreos for a vanilla-forward, custard-like version of the dessert, or the s'mores flavor for specks of graham cracker, marshmallow, and cocoa.
Another way to customize the treat is to incorporate additional ingredients into the whipped cream, like softened cream cheese, to create a tangy taste — similar to what's found in a no-bake dark chocolate Oreo cheesecake. While extracts are the key to upgrading boxed cookie mix, they also work well in whipped topping. Stir in a teaspoon of cake batter flavoring and pair it with Golden Oreos for a confetti cake-inspired treat. Alternatively, choose almond extract to give the cream a nutty, fragrant finish that complements the standard chocolatey cookies.
You could also drizzle on a thick sauce like a whiskey-infused chocolate magic shell or savory salted caramel over the whipped layer for an extra hit of rich decadence. For aesthetic appeal, sprinkle leftover crushed cookies, salty crushed pretzels, or mini chocolate chips on the final top layer. This special touch will add a satisfying crunch to complement the velvety creation beneath.