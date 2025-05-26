Make This Simple 3-Ingredient Oreo Dessert Without Even Turning On The Oven

What's better than a no-bake treat? After all, you get a charming, delicious dessert without ever turning on the oven or heating up the kitchen. Sign us up. The specific bakeless treat in question is this three-ingredient delight featuring Oreo cookies, milk, and whipped topping.

Assembling this dessert simply involves layering milk-dipped Oreos and whipped topping in a dish — repeating as desired — for a rich, creamy treat ready in minutes. You can use any type of milk — whole, 2%, skim, or even nondairy. Dipping helps soften the cookie and creme layer, creating a soft, lush bite of sweetness.

You can assemble this in a 9x13 dish to feed a crowd, or make personal-sized parfaits. Simply place your ingredients in individual ramekins for visible portions of softened cookies and luxurious cream — just note you'll have fewer layers depending on the size of the container you choose. For best taste, let it chill in the fridge — this gives the dessert time for the layers to meld into a soft bite of cookies-and-cream goodness. Keep in mind that if you have leftovers, the dessert will get soggier the longer it sits in the fridge, so it's best enjoyed fresh.