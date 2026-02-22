The Best Store-Bought Ice Creams Have This Ingredient Listed First

Store-bought ice cream made with the highest quality ingredients may have tons of ingredients on their label, but David Davidov, recipe developer, artisanal ice cream expert, creator of The Cooking Foodie, and ice cream instructor on Domestika, explained to Food Republic that one must come first. "The first ingredient should usually be milk or cream."

"Ingredients are listed by weight, so if milk or cream comes first, it means the ice cream is mostly real dairy, which gives proper richness and texture," said Davidov. "If sugar, water, or fillers appear first, the product is usually lighter and less creamy." Milk and cream provide the fat that prevents the formation of large ice crystals that give ice cream a frozen, unsatisfyingly crisp texture. The U.S. FDA requires all ice cream to have at least 10% dairy fat, but Davidov insisted that higher-quality brands typically hover around 14%.

While there's nothing inherently wrong with an additive or two to help stabilize ice cream, using too many emulsifiers, like guar gum, can be particularly harmful to texture. Controlling the way fat captures air is a balance, and while more emulsifiers may make the process cheaper and easier, it creates a worse product. But even high-quality, low-fat options, like Halo Top, lean on small amounts of thickeners like cellulose gum, so as long as they're low on the ingredient list, feel free to add them to your shopping cart.