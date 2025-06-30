10 Old-School Desserts That'll Take You Straight Back In Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Going old-school has been all the rage in modern times. From retro food trends that are due a comeback to vintage kitchen appliances and old-school lighting trends popping up in homes across the nation, we're obsessed with the fact that old is new again. There's just something incredibly nostalgic about the flavors of yesteryear, and we love how just seeing a photo of an old-school recipe can instantly transport us back to simpler times.

While you might see some savory foods like pigs in a blanket or deviled eggs popping up as appetizers once again, we thought it would be fun to take a peek at some retro desserts that deserve their time in the spotlight. While some classic desserts are timeless in the sense that they may likely still be made today, we love that some of these choices are time-capsuled to their particular era (although we certainly wouldn't mind trying them today). So put on your favorite bell-bottom jeans and let's explore some old-school sweet treats together.