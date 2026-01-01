Bobby Flay Adds This Retro Spread To Hot Chocolate For The Ultimate Topping

Bobby Flay has been famous since his late 20s, noted as a top grill master and star of various cooking shows. When he's not whipping meat into delicious submission, mixing up his favorite grilling drink, or preparing his signature Southwestern dishes, the Food Network icon sometimes puts his stamp on other popular dishes and drinks. For instance, Flay has a tasty approach to hot chocolate that utilizes a retro spread for an extra splash of sweetness.

It's traditional to top hot cocoa with marshmallows, but Flay takes it to the next level with his special whipped topping for the cold-weather drink. When making red velvet hot chocolate (which is just cocoa with a splash of red food dye), Flay likes to top it up with marshmallow creme (via YouTube). He folds marshmallow fluff into whipped cream and cream cheese to mellow out (or might that be mallow out) the intensity of the sweetness and flavor. The result is a light, fluffy topping that's part whipped cream (another quintessential cocoa topper) and part marshmallowy deliciousness, marrying two popular cocoa toppings into one scrumptious blend.

To execute Bobby's sweet and creamy cocoa adornment, you can use a commercially produced marshmallow spread to fold into your whipped cream, or you can also make your own marshmallow fluff using just three ingredients: gelatin, water, and sugar. Either pathway will result in a cool, sweet topping that will take your hot chocolate over the top.