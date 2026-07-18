Ricciarelli (Italian Almond Cookies) Recipe

Ricciarelli are artisanal cookies from Siena that are popular at Christmas time, but Italians actually purchase them from bakeries or make them at home year-round. Almond flour and bitter almond extract give them a delightfully sweet and nutty texture, aroma, and flavor. They also contain frothed egg whites and powdered sugar, so the cookies turn out both dense and very soft. That softness makes them crack when they bake, giving them their characteristic appearance, somewhat like oversized grains of rice with fissures dusted with powdered sugar.

Like many traditional recipes, different people have their own way of making these cookies. Some recipes only contain almond flour, while others include a little 00 flour, one of the essential ingredients for Italian baking. Some traditional recipes that are handed down over the generations may also be a little more involved. Don't balk at the prep time, because most of the 12 hours is just a hands-off overnight rest in the fridge. It takes a little manual maneuvering to roll an even log of dough and shape the cookies, but it's not overly difficult and can even be quite fun.

I think making a recipe like this is special, helps us slow down and connect to real ingredients, and gives us a sweet result we can savor. These are not treats to scarf down. Bite into one of these lovely cookies and enjoy the flavor and texture, which is even better than bakery-quality when you make them yourself because they're as fresh as you can get. If it's not Christmastime, enjoy them as the Italians do, for breakfast, dessert, or a special snack any day of the year.