Experts Reveals The 7 Healthiest And 4 Unhealthiest Flours

Whether it's your fluffy homemade pancakes, the tortilla for your burrito, or even your fried chicken, flour might be the most ubiquitous ingredient in our diet. But, unfortunately, not all flours are created equal, and the type you choose can make a big difference to your health. Some flours come packed with protein, fiber, healthy fats, and an impressive array of vitamins and minerals. Others have been stripped bare of their natural goodness, leaving little more than simple carbohydrates that can send your blood sugar on a rollercoaster ride and leave you feeling hungry again soon after.

The good news? We've never had more flour options to choose from than we do today. Beyond the familiar white and whole wheat, store shelves now offer everything from ancient grain varieties and protein rich nut flours to specialized gluten-free options.

To help sort through these options, we've brought in two experts who know their flour. Barbara Zeiss brings practical expertise as the founder and baker behind Plantiful Kitchen, a specialty bakery in Carlsbad, California. Her bakery specializes in creating delicious treats that are 100% plant-based, gluten-free, grain-free, and free from refined sugars — proving that nutritious alternatives can still deliver on flavor. Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDN, brings nutritional expertise as both a plant-forward culinary nutritionist and professional chef based in Los Angeles. As the author of "The Plant-Based Diabetes Cookbook," she offers valuable insights on how different flours affect our health.