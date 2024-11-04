Creamy Pumpkin Spice Latte Recipe

One sure sign that fall is on the way is when all the coffee shops add pumpkin spice lattes to their menus. While it's become somewhat of a seasonal trope, some PSL lovers may want to enjoy their favorite beverage in spring or early summer, so developer Julianne De Witt came up with a DIY recipe. Not only is the drink easy to make, but it takes less time than you might spend waiting in line at Starbucks, and it'll cost you a lot less, too.

De Witt describes her drink as "not overly sweet or too spicy and perfectly creamy," and it even includes real pumpkin just like a Starbucks PSL. The recipe can also be easily customized to suit your needs. If you don't have an espresso maker, you can use instant espresso or substitute four ounces of strong coffee. You can also use any kind of milk you want, whether plant or dairy, and the whipped cream on top can be omitted or swapped out for foamed milk. If you're not a coffee fan, you can even replace the espresso with cocoa to make pumpkin spice hot chocolate similar to the kind found on Starbucks' secret menu.