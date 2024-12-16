Classic Amaretto Sour Recipe

The amaretto sour dates back to the disco era, but the drink fell out of favor towards the end of the 20th century when bartenders started making it with store-bought sour mix. This product, despite its name, tends to be on the super-sweet side, but you won't find any of it in this classic version of the recipe. Instead, developer Julianne De Witt sticks with fresh lemon juice to make a drink that she says combines "elements of both sour and sweet." Besides the tartness from the citrus, she tempers the sugary liqueur with a few drops of bitters and adds egg white saying, "The addition of egg white balances out the citrus and gives the drink a velvety finish." If your tastes run more sour than sweet, you can leave out the simple syrup since amaretto is pretty sweet all by itself.

If presentation is half the fun for you, De Witt suggests serving this drink in a coupe glass. As she explains, "The elegant and retro design works perfectly to showcase this classic cocktail." For a stem-free alternative, however, you can also serve it in a rocks glass (with or without the rocks). With the iconic garnish of a slice of fresh orange and a cherry, you have a sophisticated take on a sweet-tart classic of the cocktail world.