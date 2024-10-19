The Flour Combination You Need To Know For Your Next Batch Of Cookies

We all have a favored recipe for chocolate chunk, sugar, or oatmeal raisin cookies. From time to time, you may even upgrade these classic recipes with mix-ins like candy, salty snacks, or sweeteners like agave, the best ingredient for chewy chocolate chip cookies. Yet, what about alternative flours?

If you wish you had a reliable substitute for wheat flour when baking these delectable treats, you're in luck thanks to some worthwhile advice from chef and cookbook author, Jake Cohen. While Cohen is usually busy impressing his large number of followers on Instagram with his stellar bakes and gearing up for his upcoming show on A+E, "Jake Makes It Easy," he took some time to share his favorite alternative flour ratio for perfect homemade cookies with Food Republic. Cohen states, "For brownies or snacking cakes, a good 1-to-1 gluten-free replacement typically works great! For cookies, I typically do a combo of almond flour for tenderness and potato starch for structure."

Almond flour has long been considered a popular and worthwhile substitute for wheat flour in baked goods. Yet, while this nut-based alternative is nutritious and flavorful, it has more fat and moisture than wheat flour, which can ultimately change the structure of your cookies. Luckily, a bit of potato starch gives your cookies the perfect texture, creating tender cookies that also hold their shape. With the right ratio of Cohen's suggested ingredients, you'll be making scrumptious cookies in no time.