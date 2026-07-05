13 Trader Joe's Fast Food Dupes That Are Spot-On
Fast food is comforting, nostalgic, and convenient. But it's not always accessible. And that can be a problem, especially in a situation where we so desperately desire a particular hash brown, burger, or breakfast sandwich. Although fast food restaurants are ubiquitous, the exact chain you're looking for isn't always close. Sometimes you need to stock up your fridge and freezer with food products that can satisfy those momentary cravings without requiring you to leave your kitchen.
Enter Trader Joe's. This one-of-a-kind supermarket features an array of standard staples, along with an ever-changing collection of fun ingredients, seasonal specialties, and phenomenal ready-to-heat frozen foods. But what really sets the brand apart from other national grocery chains is their commitment to delivering what customers already love.
Over the years, Trader Joe's has launched a number of dupes and copycat products that, intentionally or unintentionally, mimic some iconic food menu items. Are they all as good as their original counterparts? You're just going to have to try them yourself to find out.
English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich (McDonald's Egg McMuffin)
McDonald's is famous for its beefy burgers, crispy fries, and perfectly imperfect chicken nuggets, but over the decades, the fast-food chain has earned a reputation as a reliable stop for breakfast. The coffee is hot, the hash browns are crisp, and the hotcakes manage to hold back on the sweetness just enough so it doesn't feel like you're eating dessert.
But the foundation of the chain's morning offerings (served before 10:30 a.m., depending on the location) is the Egg McMuffin, a cozy sandwich that includes a fluffy, fresh-cracked egg, melty cheese slice, and your choice of breakfast meat all layered atop a toasted English muffin.
However, if a Mickey D's isn't nearby (or you missed the cutoff time for its breakfast), Trader Joe's English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches will do the trick. Each sandwich (there are two per pack) includes a pork sausage patty, a slice of cheddar cheese, and a round of scrambled egg. Just pop it into the microwave or air fryer and hit the road!
Hashbrowns (McDonald's Hash Browns)
It often gets overlooked because of its short window of availability, but the McDonald's hash brown is arguably the fast-food chain's most perfectly constructed menu item. Why? Well, it's crisp, flaky, and joyfully salty, making it a natural companion to a black cup of coffee or a milky latte. And as a consistent part of their breakfast combo, you really can have it all with just one order.
But like so many of McDonald's breakfast items, the hash brown is like a moving target, slipping through the fingers of those night owls not yet ready to greet the day. So if you want your fried-potato fix without the added anxiety of waking up on time, then the Trader Joe's Hashbrowns will likely do the trick. Not only are they less oily and salty (they contain 50 milligrams less sodium than a McDonald's Hash Brown), but they're also a tremendous value, with a pack of 10 costing $2.99 or less, depending on the store. Plus, there's actually a lot you can do with hash browns besides pairing them with egg sandwiches, like using them as the base of an avocado toast or the foundation of a hash brown Egg's Benedict.
Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (Sonic's Mozzarella Sticks)
In the world of fast food, mozzarella sticks come and go, but Sonic has managed to keep its batons of breaded fried cheese on the menu for decades. And customers are grateful, because mozzarella sticks can be tacked on to any of Sonic's classic combos, going particularly well with corn dogs, shakes, or an Original Sonic Smasher. The only downside to fast food mozzarella sticks — and this is not unique to Sonic — is that they may lose their creamy, stringy middle if they've been sitting out or reheated.
But if you go with a bag of frozen Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks from Trader Joe's, you can practice your cheese pulls any time of day. Like nearly all of Trader Joe's frozen appetizers, these can easily be prepared in the air fryer, and they manage to retain their crisp exterior thanks to an ingenious formula of panko breading plus butter-garlic flavor. Try dipping them in a spicy marinara, vodka sauce, or an herbaceous pesto for a Caprese-inspired cheese stick.
Mandarin Orange Chicken (Panda Express's Original Orange Chicken)
Panda Express and its former executive chef, Andy Kao, are often credited with inventing the Chinese-American staple, orange chicken. Creating this dish was nothing short of a food industry masterpiece, balancing succulent chunks of crunchy, dark meat chicken with a sweet and sour sauce. The touch of orange peel in the original dish not only elevates the taste but adds a fresh, citrusy aroma that hits your nose as soon as you open the takeout container.
The Mandarin Orange Chicken from Trader Joe's does a good job of replicating the flavor and texture of Panda Express' version, but there are a few additions and adjustments a home cook can make to improve the dish. First, don't use both sauce packets; start with one and add the second as needed. This will help you avoid soggy chicken. Two, when finishing the dish in the pan, try incorporating freshly grated ginger, sliced bell peppers and onions, or chile flakes to balance the sweetness of the sauce.
But even if you just follow the instructions on the package, you're sure to be satisfied. After all, the product is consistently one of Trader Joe's customer favorites for a reason.
Seasoned Waffle Cut Fries (Chick-fil-A's Waffle Potato Fries)
Why are Chick-fil-A's waffle potato fries so special? Well, for a lot of reasons. The fast-food giant has been cutting up its spuds in this signature shape since 1985, arguing that the wider surface area allows for more ketchup or sauce to adhere to the fry. The potatoes have been sourced from the same Ohio-based supplier (Lamb Weston) for nearly 30 years, and this commitment to quality and consistency has made the waffle potato fry the foundation of the menu.
However, not all customers are always satisfied with the product, with some citing an inherent sogginess that diminishes the overall experience. Trader Joe's Seasoned Waffle Cut Fries are an excellent alternative because you can bake or fry them up at home to your desired level of crunchiness. Serve them alongside a sandwich or homemade French onion dip, or use them as the base for a waffle-fry nacho pyramid.
The one downside to Trader Joe's waffle fries also happens to be one of their greatest attributes: a wheat-flour breading. This dusting of seasoned flour gives the fries a crunchy exterior when reheated, but it also makes them problematic for anyone with gluten intolerance.
Mini Cheeseburgers (White Castle's Sliders)
Burgers are very much a mainstay of American fast-food culture, but diners will vehemently debate which ones are most deserving of your purchase. According to a Reddit-inspired burger ranking, White Castle's sit near the bottom third of the list. Still, the brand has been around for nearly a century, slinging steamed onion-infused sliders by the sackful, which grants it a unique place in the pantheon of fast-food burgers.
But sometimes the young apprentice outshines the old master. Trader Joe's interpretation is more like a traditional cheeseburger shrunk down to slider size. Each seasoned beef patty (three come to a package) sits on a sweet Hawaiian bun, and is topped with a slice of cheddar and a squirt of zippy ketchup-based "burger sauce."
Cooking them in the microwave (one minute per patty) not only reheats the burger but also gives the bun the soft, squishy texture of a classic White Castle slider. Try topping it with a spicy pickle or fresh jalapeno for some extra flair.
Creamy Mac & Cheese (Arby's White Cheddar Mac 'n Cheese)
Arby's is known for its towering roast beef sandwiches, playful curly fries, and enigmatic "Jamocha Shake," but look a little closer at the menu, and you'll find a lesser-known side dish that's getting rave reviews online: the White Cheddar Mac 'n Cheese. Fast food macaroni and cheese isn't easy to pull off, but the one at Arby's is close to restaurant quality, with the elbow noodles swimming in a velvety pool of well-seasoned white cheddar sauce.
Trader Joe's is no stranger to macaroni and cheese, with its frozen section featuring a half-dozen different varieties that rotate seasonally and include everything from hatch chile to diner style to reduced fat. However, it's the ready-to-heat refrigerated Creamy Mac & Cheese that most closely aligns with Arby's version. The Pipette Rigate pasta shape, essentially a puffier version of the classic elbow, can hold more sauce. And speaking of sauce, Trader Joe's uses a trifecta of cheeses — cheddar, Unexpected Cheddar, and parmesan — to achieve a flavor that's savory and sharp.
However, if you're looking for a more cost-effective homemade mac and cheese, you can always just cook a box of your favorite pasta and add a few scoopfuls of Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Spread, which will melt down into a creamy, gooey sauce.
Cheese, Spinach & Kale Egg Bites (Starbucks's Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper Egg Bites)
In 2017, Starbucks released its Sous Vide Egg Bites to appeal to the high-protein, low-carb crowd. To say they've been a success is an understatement. Starbucks continues to roll out new and limited-time renditions of its egg bites, currently offering a bacon and Gruyère variety as well as an egg white and roasted red pepper. What's cool about the egg bite is that they're quick, full of protein (12-19 grams per serving, depending on the flavor), and easy to eat on the go. The sous vide cooking process is essentially a hot water bath that cooks the eggs to a precise temperature, ensuring a soft, fluffy texture with every bite.
Trader Joe's capitalized on the trend by releasing its own version of this portable, nutritionally sound snack. Similar to Starbucks, the Trader Joe's Egg Bites come two to a pack, and are meant to be reheated quickly in the microwave. On its website, Trader Joe's claims the secret to the egg bites' fluffy, "souffle-like" texture is the addition of cottage cheese and butter. Currently, two flavors are available: a cheese, egg white, kale, and spinach, and a cheddar and uncured bacon.
Turkey Chili with Beans (Wendy's Chili)
Not many fast-food restaurants offer chili, but this savory, soupy staple has graced Wendy's menu for over 50 years. And with that kind of staying power, the fast-food chain must be doing something right. Wendy's Chili is made with beef, vegetables, chili beans, and a collection of secret spices. The product is so beloved that it's available at every U.S. location. In Canada, some menus even feature it as a topping for chili cheese fries and chili cheese nachos.
But if you don't want to drive all the way to your local Wendy's, Trader Joe's sells a canned chili that's an excellent substitute. However, there is one key difference that may or may not sway your decision: Trader Joe's uses ground turkey instead of beef, resulting in a leaner final product with slightly chewier meat. To reintroduce some extra unctuousness consider adding some shredded cheese, ricotta, sour cream, or even a tablespoon of creamy peanut butter for a hint of nutiness.
Beef, Bean & Cheese Burrito (Taco Bell's Beefy 5-Layer Burrito)
In 1962, Taco Bell introduced millions of Americans to a stripped-down, yet undeniably satisfying interpretation of Mexican food. And today, the the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito may just be the menu's crown jewel.
At first glance, it seems simple and unassuming, but after just one bite, you start to recognize the thoughtfulness that went into its construction. The burrito is soft and salty, with just enough savoriness and textural contrast between the ground beef, refried beans, shredded cheese, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, and flour tortilla to make your mouth crave more. Add a drizzle of your favorite Taco Bell hot sauce, and you're living well.
But what if you're hit with late-night burrito cravings but are too far from a Taco Bell and simply can't stomach overpriced delivery fees? That's when Trader Joe's Beef, Bean & Cheese Burrito – a hefty, half-pound mass of ground beef, pinto beans, and sharp cheddar — comes in handy. While there are countless varieties of premade burritos in supermarket freezers, Trader Joe's version is notably different, most likely because it's refrigerated rather than frozen, which allows it to retain that pillowy, fluffy-yet-formless texture when reheated.
Chicken Burrito Bowl (Chipotle's Burrito Bowl)
Customers love Chipotle's burrito bowls for their protein content, filling portions, customizable toppings, and endless ordering hacks. But it's the commitment to fresh ingredients that has positioned the brand as a healthier fast-food option. The menu also includes a few plant-based proteins to accommodate different dietary preferences.
This quality, however, comes at a cost. Chipotle has never been cheap, but prices continue to creep up, with a regular entree costing nearly 50% more than it did before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from Marketplace.
So, to simplify your lunch and spend a fraction of the price, give Trader Joe's Chicken Burrito Bowls a try. The combination of black beans, bell peppers, and chili-spiced chicken breast gives the meal a Southwestern flavor. To add extra some extra pizzazz,, top your burrito bowl with a salsa verde, fresh pico de gallo, hot sauce, or guacamole. If you want texture, crushed up tortilla chips, onion straws, or fried garlic slices will give your meal a nice crunch.
Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup (Panera Bread's Broccoli Cheddar Soup)
Panera Bread has emerged as a comfortable spot to grab a quick breakfast or lengthy lunch. Its bagels, breads, egg sandwiches, and newly-released frittatas are tasty and reliable, but it's the lunch offerings — specifically the "You Pick Two," which allows customers to pick any two soups, macs, half sandwiches, or half salads — that separates Panera from its fast-casual competition.
And the cornerstone of this deal is the Broccoli Cheddar Soup, a fan favorite that has grown so popular that a prepackaged version is sold in supermarkets across the country. But why is it so delicious? The soup is creamy but not too thick, and the mixture of broccoli florets and shredded carrot adds a necessary yet not overpowering vegetal quality that cuts the richness.
Trader Joe's recently released its own version of the classic comfort soup, which uses a similar blend of broccoli, carrots, milk, and cream; however, the main difference being the Unexpected Cheddar, which adds a sharpness and an earthy undertone. If you love broccoli cheddar soup so much that you want to make a big vat at home, just remember to avoid pre-shedded cheese. The anti-caking agents will create clumping and ruin that smooth, satiny texture.
Mini Chicken Tacos (Jack in the Box Classic Tiny Tacos)
Some days, when ordering fast food, your goal is sheer quantity. And that's what Jack in the Box delivers with its Classic Tiny Tacos. Thirteen come to an order, and they're served alongside a cup of tangy avocado lime dipping sauce. The pulled chicken filling is solid, albeit potentially dry in some cases, but it's the corn tortilla that really carries the taco, delivering a nutty, toasty flavor that pairs well with any of typical Mexican-inspired dips.
Jack in the Box has struggled as of late and its restaurants are generally limited to the western half of the United States, but if you want to relive that mini-taco magic, Trader Joe's sells a bag of frozen Mini Chicken Tacos that's very similar to what is offered at Jack in the Box. When heated in the air-fryer, they get super crunchy, making them the ideal vessel for smooth salsas and chunky guacamole. Consider assembling a spread of additional accoutrements, like lettuce, salsa, queso, or hot sauce to add some extra moisture to the mix.
Methodology
To create this list, I looked though different fast food menus to find popular/iconic items with a relevant Trader Joe's equivalent. Many of the items I've tried personally, but for the ones I haven't yet tasted, I relied on user reviews, social media threads, and other online forums toto help ensure that the Trader Joe's version was a close substitute for the original fast food item.