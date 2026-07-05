13 Trader Joe's Fast Food Dupes That Are Spot-On

Fast food is comforting, nostalgic, and convenient. But it's not always accessible. And that can be a problem, especially in a situation where we so desperately desire a particular hash brown, burger, or breakfast sandwich. Although fast food restaurants are ubiquitous, the exact chain you're looking for isn't always close. Sometimes you need to stock up your fridge and freezer with food products that can satisfy those momentary cravings without requiring you to leave your kitchen.

Enter Trader Joe's. This one-of-a-kind supermarket features an array of standard staples, along with an ever-changing collection of fun ingredients, seasonal specialties, and phenomenal ready-to-heat frozen foods. But what really sets the brand apart from other national grocery chains is their commitment to delivering what customers already love.

Over the years, Trader Joe's has launched a number of dupes and copycat products that, intentionally or unintentionally, mimic some iconic food menu items. Are they all as good as their original counterparts? You're just going to have to try them yourself to find out.