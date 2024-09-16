Here's What Time McDonald's Breakfast Ends And Lunch Begins
It's the worst: You wake up in the morning craving a McGriddle and a delicious hash brown from Mcdonald's, so you head to the nearest drive-through, only to be informed that they stopped serving breakfast 10 minutes ago. Do you order chicken nuggets or just go home?
The time McDonald's stops serving breakfast and starts serving lunch can vary from location to location, which is why it might be difficult to arrive at the right time for your desired menu. Typically, breakfast service cuts off at 10:30 a.m. or 11:00 a.m. local time, which also marks the start of lunch — but it's up to the decision of whoever owns the location (whether the store is a Co-Op or a franchise).
From 2015 to 2020, McDonald's breakfast fans could score their favorites all day, but the company discontinued all-day breakfast to simplify everyday business and improve wait times for customers. However, along with other changes made in 2024, McDonald's is experimenting with its spin-off restaurant, CosMc's. And unfortunately for Starbucks, CosMc's is focused on beverages and breakfast.
Can you get McDonald's breakfast at CosMc's?
CosMc's first location opened in Bolingbrook, Illinois, in December 2023. Since then, five more locations have opened in Texas — Arlington, Dallas, Watauga, San Antonio, and Fort Worth. The menu boasts signature drinks and two of CosMc's own breakfast sandwiches, but it also features a "From the McDonald's universe" section.
If you're near a CosMc's location, you can grab select McDonald's breakfast items all day. These are the egg McMuffin, bacon McMuffin with egg, and the sausage McMuffin with egg. This part of the menu also includes McDonald's McFlurries. Additionally, although CosMc's doesn't have the same oval-shaped hash browns, it does offer savory hash Brown bites on its menu.
Because CosMc's breakfast menu is limited, and because its locations are also limited, if you're looking to get McDonald's breakfast after 11 a.m., you're probably out of luck. If you want to be safe and ensure you get your hotcakes or sausage burrito to start your day, it's best to arrive at the restaurant before 10:30.