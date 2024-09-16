Here's What Time McDonald's Breakfast Ends And Lunch Begins

It's the worst: You wake up in the morning craving a McGriddle and a delicious hash brown from Mcdonald's, so you head to the nearest drive-through, only to be informed that they stopped serving breakfast 10 minutes ago. Do you order chicken nuggets or just go home?

The time McDonald's stops serving breakfast and starts serving lunch can vary from location to location, which is why it might be difficult to arrive at the right time for your desired menu. Typically, breakfast service cuts off at 10:30 a.m. or 11:00 a.m. local time, which also marks the start of lunch — but it's up to the decision of whoever owns the location (whether the store is a Co-Op or a franchise).

From 2015 to 2020, McDonald's breakfast fans could score their favorites all day, but the company discontinued all-day breakfast to simplify everyday business and improve wait times for customers. However, along with other changes made in 2024, McDonald's is experimenting with its spin-off restaurant, CosMc's. And unfortunately for Starbucks, CosMc's is focused on beverages and breakfast.