Broccoli cheddar soup is a dish that's creamy, rich, and loaded with cheesy green goodness –- but what most people don't know is that a commonly used shortcut can leave you with a gritty, clumped up mess. To uncover what mistakes you should avoid, we consulted with Erika Williams, executive director at A Red Circle, who spoke on behalf of Chef Queenie Vesey, the organization's director of culinary education. It turns out the culprit of clumpy soup is pre-shredded cheese.

"It's all about the anti-caking agents." Williams told Food Republic on behalf of Vesey. "Pre-shredded cheese is coated with starch or cellulose to keep it from clumping in the bag — but those same agents can keep it from melting smoothly." So, while it might be tempting to buy pre-shredded cheddar to cut corners, Williams warns us against this shortcut. "That's how you end up with gritty, broken broccoli cheddar soup. In Healthy Flavor, we talk about this a lot because families often want quick fixes — but some things are worth the extra two minutes, and shredding your own cheese is one of them."

Beyond just textural differences, using freshly grated cheese instead of pre-shredded cheese will improve the taste and flavor of your soup (shredding cheese doesn't have to be messy). Freshly grated cheese will give your soup a fresher, creamier flavor as it typically doesn't contain additives or preservatives (or at least not as many). As cheese is one of the main ingredients, choosing the best kind will really make all the difference to how your soup turns out.