I Tried And Ranked Every Item In Trader Joe's Product Hall Of Fame

Trader Joe's is stocked with so many craveworthy snacks, flavorful meals, and sweet treats that it almost seems impossible to pick a favorite. But somehow, each year, the general public has found a way. For the past 16 years, the grocery chain has held its annual Customer Choice Awards, where shoppers get to vote on the items they love the most, with categories ranging from Best Beverage to Best Cheese and everything in between.

But, of course, favoritism eventually created an uneven playing field. To fix that dilemma, Trader Joe's made the executive decision in 2023 to retire items that won too many times. But instead of letting them completely fade away from recent memory, the chain created something to memorialize items that had already won five or more times: the Trader Joe's Product Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame currently consists of six items: Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips, Mandarin Orange Chicken, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets, Unexpected Cheddar, and Soy Chorizo. But which of these legendary TJ's items really reigns supreme? Rather than asking Trader Joe's to do some kind of special-edition Customer Choice Awards solely for the Product Hall of Fame, I took matters into my own hands by trying and ranking each item based on factors such as price, value, flavor, and overall innovation. With every product being a winner in its own right, it wasn't easy, but I've narrowed down which ones are most worth tossing into your cart on your next TJ's run.