Ranking Fast Food Burgers From Worst To Best, According To Reddit

Just because it's fast food doesn't mean it has to act like it. That tender, juicy, double patty piled high with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and special sauce on a buttery bun should taste as good as it looks in the pictures. So where do you get the best burger around? I'm so glad you asked.

Our collective burger habit keeps the $957 billion global fast food market humming, with signs only pointing to supersizing those digits. And with nearly half of Americans hitting up the drive-through at least once a week, we've refined our palate when it comes to the quality of the ingredients, the value for the price, and whether or not we accept pickles or sesame seeds as finishing touches. Is it a brioche bun that makes the difference, that unbeatable fresh-made flavor, or consistency between national shops? Maybe the McDonald's Hamburglar described it best when he famously said, "Robble, robble." (Okay, it still seems like his favorite burger is just the one that you're already eating.)

I dug into the comments section on Reddit to find out which fast food chains put the sizzle on the griddle, and which bland buns got taken out with the trash. From McDonald's to White Castle, In-N-Out, and more, these are some of America's best-known burgers, ranked worst to best.