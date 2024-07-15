Ranking Fast Food Burgers From Worst To Best, According To Reddit
Just because it's fast food doesn't mean it has to act like it. That tender, juicy, double patty piled high with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and special sauce on a buttery bun should taste as good as it looks in the pictures. So where do you get the best burger around? I'm so glad you asked.
Our collective burger habit keeps the $957 billion global fast food market humming, with signs only pointing to supersizing those digits. And with nearly half of Americans hitting up the drive-through at least once a week, we've refined our palate when it comes to the quality of the ingredients, the value for the price, and whether or not we accept pickles or sesame seeds as finishing touches. Is it a brioche bun that makes the difference, that unbeatable fresh-made flavor, or consistency between national shops? Maybe the McDonald's Hamburglar described it best when he famously said, "Robble, robble." (Okay, it still seems like his favorite burger is just the one that you're already eating.)
I dug into the comments section on Reddit to find out which fast food chains put the sizzle on the griddle, and which bland buns got taken out with the trash. From McDonald's to White Castle, In-N-Out, and more, these are some of America's best-known burgers, ranked worst to best.
14. McDonald's
From precision patty caramelization, to the exact placement of the sesame seeds on the bun, McDonald's made some serious changes to its burgers in 2024. But, McTragically, none of that effort seems to have affected its status among fast food fans.
Landing at the bottom of the list, McDonald's burger line-up takes hits from all angles, save for maybe its more affordable price tag. "The only thing I've had worse is school cafeteria food and Hot 'N Now (which is basically school cafeteria food)," posted one Redditor. Others pointed to small patties that didn't fill out the bun, beef that tasted greasy and fatty, and the frozen meat used for the standard burgers at the chain — never mind the typically unappetizing look of the sloppily assembled cheeseburger, bun akimbo, with a slice of cheese that has yet to melt.
Still, one subreddit kept the fire alive for the brand, singing the praises of an elevated modification affectionately known as the "McGangBang" or "McChurger." It involves a Hot 'n Spicy McChicken sandwich (minus the bun), inserted into the middle of a Double Cheeseburger. When one fan mentioned chucking the McChicken bun while enjoying this "guilty pleasure," another commented, "Don't throw away the chicken bun. You put fries on that bad boy and eat a chicken flavored fries sandwich. It's amazing."
13. Burger King
Narrowly skirting last place, Burger King proves that not even the King can pull one over on the people. Home of the Whopper, aka "America's favorite burger" (according to Burger King) for more than 65 years, this chain may be cashing in on decades of BK burger-buying culture, not taste.
With many fans calling it "meh" or "mid" (slang for "blah" or "sub par," which this writer had to look up), even loyalists wondered whether they still frequented the chain just out of habit. Another complaint pointed to inconsistency between shops, with some stores managing to crank out burgers that looked like the promotional photos, and others — well, not so much. Sometimes that even happened at the same location. One Reddit user recalled a one-time unicorn-like Whopper, posting, "I honestly almost shed a tear having it, felt like some gourmet s***, went again a few weeks later, it was like eating an old sock."
It appears that when it comes to the best burger on the menu, the Burger King Double Whopper is only worth it at one location. This user posted, "The best chain fast food burger imo is the Double Whopper. But, only at the BK near my house. Every other BK I've ever been to is garbage." We'll get back to you on that exact address.
12. Wendy's
From the chain famous for the line "Where's the beef?" there doesn't appear to be anything newsworthy going on between its buns anymore. While Wendy's still serves up "fresh, never-frozen beef" ... it's just that, well, no one really wants to eat it.
"Wendy's hasn't been good since Dave died, they went downhill after they launched the Baconator, I'll die on that hill," posted a Redditor. As a refresher, Wendy's founder Dave Thomas died in 2002, and the Applewood bacon-stacked Baconator launched five years later, in 2007. Others claimed that the burgers arrived looking messy and sad, and expressed a general despair about the unsuccessful "Dave's" branding of the 2010s that had been foisted upon the customer base. A few commenters claimed that they still ordered Wendy's even though it was no longer decent.
Amidst the general air of malaise, one former fan suggested that it came down to the change in buns. Recalling the since-canceled rise of the Wendy's brioche bun that started back in 2013, a Redditor posted, "I used to love Wendy's when they had the brioche buns but ever since they changed to the cheap a** bakery buns it just isn't good anymore."
11. White Castle
If you know, you know. But if you don't know, you might be wondering how White Castle managed to make an appearance on this list at all. Well, it turns out that the chain earned a few loyal fans during its more than 100-year-long run so far. (Yeah, that's a century of slinging sliders by the sack.)
Churning out seeming infinite variations on its iconic, steamed slider, White Castle turned a case of the munchies into a billion dollar enterprise. Well known for its late-night offerings (sometimes staying open 24 hours), the brand also boasts that its burgers still work as leftovers even after living in your fridge for a few days. Of course, loyalty to a chain that doesn't yet buy into the healthier trends of this century may come at a price. A fan posted to Reddit, "Just make sure you don't have to be anywhere important [afterwards] or the next day, the farts are crazy stank."
But before you unleash your hunger on your own 30-slider Crave Case, it's best to manage your expectations. One person admitted, "They're not the worst thing I've ever eaten but they certainly don't impress. And yeah, they always look like they've been stepped on."
10. Freddy's
A relatively new kid on the block, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers was launched in 2002 with a mission of serving fresh food along with a fun time. It has since dotted outposts within 35 states, but whatever the chain may lack in name recognition, it certainly makes up for in smash burgers. Still, some people aren't feeling those crispy, lacy edges.
With some coming out in defense of the low-profile burger situation, and others showing up to oppose it, even more fans pitted Freddy's against cult-favorite titans like Culver's and In-N-Out, with Freddy's coming out on top. A loyal fan posted, "Freddy's Double California Burger is better than In-N-Out's Animal style and their fries are a thousand times better." The California Style Double comes with a whole slice of onion, Thousand Island, cheese, and two patties on a toasted bun. Boom.
But those split opinions landed this chain in 10th place. One person described the middle-of-this-list vibe by writing, "It was pretty good, not the best. Kinda like Culver's and Steak 'n Shake had a baby."
9. Dairy Queen
Yes, the Dilly Bar and Blizzard place actually makes a mean beef patty. Sliding into ninth place on the list, Dairy Queen proves it hasn't been sleeping on the burger craze.
From hamburgers to cheeseburgers, plus an entire line of signature Stackburgers, Dairy Queen wins over the savory crowd with a little bit of heat. Tapping the FlameThrower 1/3 lb. Signature Stackburger as a go-to, a loyal fan posted to Reddit, "I dunno what it is about their sauce, but I'll walk to China on my elbows for a jar of that ..." The proprietary orange-colored FlameThrower sauce recipe remains unknown, but former staffers point to a creamy blend of Tabasco brand hot sauce, garlic seasoning, and mayo.
But is it enough to get new fans through the door? With opinions ranging from awesomely delicious to sad and terrible — usually based on location and employee-based TLC — it might be the pull of nostalgia that keeps people coming back for more. As one Redditor wrote, "I enjoy Dairy Queen burgers. Go ahead. Shame me." (They were indeed promptly shamed because, well, it's the internet.)
8. Jack In The Box
If there's one thing that Jack In The Box does best, it's true-to-itself marketing. This brand features craveable, munch-tastic late night eating, not gourmet, grass-fed, shmancy burgers. Satisfying snackage is exactly what you're gonna get — no matter what time of day you hit up the drive-through.
Which Jack In The Box burger gets the most hype from fans? Many redditors love the Bacon Ultimate Cheeseburger, made with two all-beef patties, Swiss and American cheese (Hey, if it works for ramen, it works for anything), ketchup, mustard, mayo, and a heaping pile of hickory smoked bacon on a toasted bakery bun. One fan elaborated, "The bacon actually adds to the flavor instead of becoming the only flavor." The Ultimate Cheeseburger (same ingredients, no bacon) also earned high praise.
While the chain appears to be flawless on its mini taco menu according to midnight fast food connoisseurs, it appears the burger may still be existing under the radar. On a subreddit jam packed with fans of the chain, this user confessed, "It's never even crossed my mind to grab a burger from Jack In The Box, but in seeing this I may have to reconsider."
7. Whataburger
Whataburger dubs its Patty Melt one of its customers' all time favorites, and it turns out, fans totally agree. Reddit users were also down with the Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger, the Double Meat Whataburger with cheese, the Bacon & Cheese Whataburger ... you know what, let's just go ahead and get to the comments.
"I can't think of a menu item I've had there that I wouldn't eat again," noted one diner. Located in 16 states, mostly across the southern United States, Whataburger has been cashing in on their namesake catchphrase "What a burger!" since launching in 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas. The aim was to cook up a beef patty that was so rich and hefty that it would require no less than two hands to eat it.
The chain's former A.1. Thick & Hearty burger still has a massive memorial-style following, despite being retired way back in 2009. It made a brief return nearly a decade later, but didn't even say goodbye when it left for good. Still dreaming of the double patty with grilled onions, bacon, and cheese, drenched in A.1. Thick & Hearty sauce, one fan recalled, "That was the only thing on the menu that ever had me going multiple times a week."
6. Steak 'n Shake
Still attempting a massive pivot from the brink of total brand destruction, Steak 'n Shake seems committed to cutting the fat and cranking out the hits — and loyal fans are noticing. If you're currently shocked that Steak 'n Shake still exists, you better not sleep on those signature steakburgers.
"Frisco Melt rules ... Probably my favorite fast food burger. I have tried to recreate it [and it's] just not the same," confessed one fan. Plenty of others upvoted the double-steak patty with cheese on thick-cut toasted, buttery sourdough like its life depended on it. Some praised the underrated chain for its tasty burgers, while acknowledging that the whole operation seemed to be on the struggle bus, with dwindling attention to good service and consistent, quality product.
Could Steak 'n Shake's days be numbered? With a few users pointing out its so-called death spiral, many recalled excruciating drive-through wait times that topped 45 minutes or more. As this person shared, "It's very good for a fast food burger but my issue is it's never fast."
5. Carl's Jr.
Loyal fans recognize true love in five words: Carl's Jr. Western Bacon Cheeseburger (also known by three letters: WBC). The elder statesman of the Carl's Jr./Hardee's duo, Carl's Jr. got its start on the west coast in 1941 purely based on its signature charbroiled burger which is still winning over fans.
Dotting 16 states (and steering clear of Hardee's territory), the brand gets props from longtime devotees for being an original disrupter of the burger industry, by sourcing higher quality ingredients, along with charging a steeper price than the average patty on a bun. The Carl's Jr. Western Bacon Cheeseburger arrived in 1988, nearly a decade before Burger King launched the Western Whopper with bacon, in 1996. As one person posted about Carl's Jr., "They kinda set the standard for ... a western bacon with cheese."
While plenty of other chains have since followed suit, there's no beating the OG WBC. Despite some decline in service and quality at local outposts, the rally cry is clear for this G.O.A.T. burger: "The whole idea of a burger with bbq sauce, cheese, bacon, and onion rings is genius."
4. Five Guys
Founded in the '80s by four brothers (but, you know, later adding a fifth brother, it became Five Guys), the concept of fresh, made-to-order burgers topped with everything you can possibly fit in the bun led to a smash success. As for the best burger on the menu, it's the one you dream up in your imagination.
On a subreddit calling for fans to throw down on their favorite Five Guys toppings, many people suggested extra bacon on the bacon cheeseburger, with grilled jalapeños, sautéed mushrooms, and A.1. Original steak sauce getting top marks as well. As for wrangling everything into a stack that doesn't immediately fall apart, this Redditor shared, "I love their burgers — the way the cheese melds the other toppings together is perfect."
But you don't have to load up on flat-top grilled onions to enjoy a Five Guys burger. Avowing that a great cheeseburger needs nothing extra to enhance its flavor, one user wrote, "I like to taste the core elements of Burger, Cheese, and Bun unobstructed by condiments."
3. In-N-Out
It was Anthony Bourdain's favorite Los Angeles restaurant, but you'll still find plenty of online discussions dedicated to the glorious burgers being slung at In-N-Out. (Each burger comes with lettuce, tomato, chopped onions, Thousand Island-style "spread," and unlimited eyerolls from those who live beyond the eight states with In-N-Out joints.)
The concept of brand loyalty doesn't even begin to describe the cult-like status of this nearly 80-year-old chain. As one disciple declared on Reddit, "In-N-Out is the king and it's not even close." Even amidst the inflated fast food economy of 2024, people still make the pilgrimage to this decently affordable burger mecca. "When you consider price, INO is #1 everyday and twice on Sundays," posted another fan.
Even random customer photos of the burgers look as if they were styled for a commercial. Consistency between shops and well-trained, dedicated staff make this one a winner no matter whether you order the Double-Double, the lettuce-wrapped protein style burger, or you go all in on the Animal Style from the not-so-secret menu.
2. Shake Shack
It's a former hot dog stand that's sweeping the competition for the No. 2 spot. Ina Garten famously orders a Chicken Shack to cure a case of the hangries, but for this rundown, we're diving into the beefy side of the Shake Shack menu.
Longtime fans promptly direct rookies to the SmokeShack — which features an Angus beef cheeseburger piled high with cherry peppers, applewood smoked bacon, and Shack sauce — as a single or double. "A smoke shack double is legitimately my favorite burger on the planet," posted a happy customer. Other menu mainstays getting nods were the vegetarian-friendly 'Shroom Burger, the Shack Stack, and the limited edition White Truffle Burger. (You'll find a rotating series of limited editions that all get finger snaps.)
In a face-off between a few of the favorite chains on this list, one fan declared, "What really makes Shake Shack better is the bread. The buns on the burger make all the difference and potato bread wins for me."
1. Culver's
Cooking some of our favorite beef patties in the country, at No. 1, Culver's serves up a fan-favorite custard shake along with some serious satisfaction via a buttery, toasted bun. With nearly 1,000 locations in 26 states, the ButterBurger life is better than the rest.
Made from fresh, marbled cuts of sirloin, chuck, and plate beef, the Culver's ButterBurger features heavily on the chain's menu, as well as in the comments section. "Culver's double deluxe is a great balanced burger," shared a fan, describing it as having, "Fresh toppings, not overloaded with sauces, good quality, flavorful meat, and bun." Other loyal customers tapped the Mushroom & Swiss burger, the Bacon Deluxe, and anything with extra cheese. Returning customers also cited stellar ingredients and top-notch quality across the franchise.
If you don't already frequent a Culver's nearby, it's a place that's definitely worth stopping by on a road trip. As one Redditor explained, "If I had to rate a #1, I would pick Culver's for a) their consistency [and] b) friendliness of service."
How we picked the best fast food burger
Americans eat roughly 50 billion burgers every year. Considering those stats, there could be no better place to source the greatest hamburger heroes of our time, than on Reddit. I dug through the meatiest subreddits available to humankind to find out which burgers made the grade, and which ones were left to dry out on the griddle.
So, now that we've got our burgers sorted out, it all comes down to whether you're team Alton Brown on pickles as a make-or-break topping. (We're voting for pickles!)