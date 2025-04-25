The Struggling Fast Food Burger Chain Planning To Close Locations And Sell Its Taco Brand

The West Coast-based fast food chain Jack in the Box, one of the 7 fast food chains that are completely different from when they first opened decades ago, made public on April 23, 2025 that it plans to close up to 200 of its 2,200 restaurants. These stores, targeted as "underperforming," (via CNN), are being sacrificed in the name of storing up the chain's cash flow and helping to pay off $300 million in company debt. In 2025 alone, fans could see up to 120 locations close, with the rest slated for closure in subsequent years.

What's more, Jack in the Box is also looking into the possibility of selling its taco brand, Del Taco, as it posted disappointing sales in its second quarter of 2025. The 3.6 percent dip in revenue is proving too low for Jack in the Box to continue to keep the taco brand, especially since Jack itself saw a 4.4 percent drop in the same quarter, adding to a nearly 60 total percent drop in stock price from last year. While nothing is set in stone at the time of publication, things seem to be moving in a rather tumultuous direction for the fast food chain — Del Taco fans may soon notice major changes, if its parent company decides to sell it off in efforts to avoid further financial troubles.