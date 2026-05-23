10 Frozen Trader Joe's Meals Customers Love
Trader Joe's frozen section is legendary. There's no other way to describe it. While the entire grocery store has somewhat of a cult following, the freezer aisles are by far the best place to score unique items. Many of the things you find there constitute complete meals, too, which is always a win. Naturally, these are what people reach for when they're looking for something delicious that's also easy to prepare. But with so many options available, which Trader Joe's frozen meals have customers truly enamored? As it turns out, there are quite a few.
I dove deep into the internet hive mind to find out which Trader Joe's frozen meals are the best of the very best (and I made sure to avoid the ones you should definitely skip). Personal experience was also a factor, because I consider myself a Trader Joe's die-hard, particularly when it comes to the frozen aisle. If you've ever walked down it, you know how great the selection can be; and if you haven't, these dishes are a tasty place to start. By the end of this list, maybe you'll add yourself to the fan club, too.
Joe's Diner Mac 'n Cheese
Starting off strong, Joe's Diner Mac 'n Cheese is the stuff dreams are made of. Admittedly, I'm a major fan of this dish, but that's only because this recipe is in a league of its own. Rich, delightfully creamy, and perfectly textured from the gooey sauce to the tender bite of the noodles, it's got everything you could want from a classic mac and cheese. It's made with cheddar, Havarti, Swiss, and Gouda, so the flavors are both varied and on point. This isn't your average bland box of mac, and it's got mass appeal for days. In fact, I conducted a ranking of Trader Joe's frozen pastas, and it came in third-place overall. Not too shabby, if I do say so myself.
I'm hardly the only one smitten with Trader Joe's Diner Mac 'n Cheese. People all over socials, food blogs, and forums rave about it. One commenter on Reddit divulged, "This is as good as anything I could make from scratch. I've baked four packs together in a casserole dish and taken it to a potluck – people asked for the recipe." Now we're talking. And while the classic recipe is knock-your-socks-off tasty as-is, Trader Joe's makes several variations of it, and the flavors change seasonally. So, depending on the time of year, you may be able to find it loaded up with Hatch chiles, butternut squash, French onion, and more.
Gnocchi al Gorgonzola
Trader Joe's frozen bag of Gnocchi al Gorgonzola, formally sold under the name Trader Giotto's (cute), is a fantastic example of simplicity at its finest. Think of it like an adult version of mac and cheese, but one that still doesn't take itself too seriously. Featuring perfectly-sized, pillowy soft gnocchi and a decadently rich and creamy sauce, one bite will make you a believer. Ask me how I know. If you're hesitant because Gorgonzola cheese can be a little strong for your tastes, its application here is subtle enough to provide a touch of bite that anyone can love.
While the Gnocchi al Gorgonzola is absolutely a complete meal all by itself, it is also somewhat of a blank canvas, so it takes to upgrades exceptionally well. Bulk it up with extra seasonings, meats, or veggies, and it only gets tastier. Online reviewers openly proclaim their love for the product, as well as a number of ingredients worth adding into this creamy, cheesy delight.
Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice
When it comes to frozen Indian food, Trader Joe's rules the game. Everything from the samosas to the naan to the various entrees are otherworldly, and, as is evident by the never-ending praise online, worthy of going out of your way for. However, one of the most beloved frozen Indian food options is the Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice.
For starters, the Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice is a complete heat-and-eat meal. You don't need to bulk it up with rice or anything like that; it's already in the container. Secondly, the flavors in this dish are what people truly rave about. Thanks to the abundance of saucy goodness in the dish, there's no shortage of it, either. The chicken is also tender and juicy (something that's challenging to achieve in a frozen meal) and basmati rice is fluffy, adding a layer of texture that brings the entire meal together.
Palak Paneer
Palak Paneer is another bang-up frozen meal option at Trader Joe's. As the box states, it features spinach and paneer cheese seasoned with a bit of curry and chili, and let me tell you, it comes together in expert fashion. Everything from the soft and chewy bite of the paneer cheese to the creamy richness of the spinach to the mild heat of the spices is top-notch. The flavors are so rich and deep that they keep me coming back time and time again. I even have a box in my freezer at this very moment — a ringing endorsement if there ever was one.
Online TJ's customers agree, slotting this as one of the best frozen dishes they've every tried, on par with restaurant quality. Others consider their favorite Trader Joe's Item of all-time, frozen or not. Additionally, the Palak Paneer has been praised as being spicy, yet still approachable for anyone with a sensitive palate. Thanks to the spinach being finely minced and deliciously creamy, people who don't typically like leafy greens may even find an attraction to it.
Green Chile Chicken Bowl
For everyone craving a bit of Southwest flavor and a healthy dose of protein, Trader Joe's Green Chile Chicken Bowl is here for the win. Featuring shredded dark chicken meat, cilantro-seasoned rice, cheese, and green chile sauce, it's got a little bit of everything all packed into a compact bowl perfect for heating and enjoying anywhere you happen to be. To-go lunch, anyone?
While there are several reasons people love Trader Joe's Green Chile Chicken Bowl, the abundance of chicken in each container is something that online reviewers continually praise. In addition, fans enjoy the rice for its tenderness and perfect level of cilantro flavoring without becoming overbearing. Same goes for the green chile which is tasty but sits at a mild heat level that won't leave you begging for a glass of milk. Plus, it's got a solid amount of protein, and the cheese doesn't hurt, either. It seems like the only thing to dislike about this bowl that it doesn't come in a larger portion.
Vegan Thai Green Curry
Trader Joe's Thai Green Curry may not be for the faint of heart — it's extra-spicy — but if you can handle the heat, it's one you don't want to miss. As expected from a dish with this name, it features vegetables, lots of green curry sauce, jasmine rice, and, because it's vegan, thin tofu sheets. I don't care if you are vegan or not, though — it is flavorful enough to make anyone a fan of plant-based foods. Customers online agree, dubbing it a fragrant and spicy sleeper hit that surprises the palate in all the best ways.
Before you dive right into Trader Joe's Thai Green Curry, I recommend scooping the rice into a bowl and pouring the rest of it over the top. If not, you'll have to build each bite, and you won't get the same effect. However, after that, get ready for a wild ride. While the jasmine rice, vegetables, and tofu all provide flavor, the green curry sauce does the heavy lifting. It's bold, layered with delicious seasonings, and even has a slight hint of sweetness on the back end thanks to the coconut milk used to make it. As noted, though, it is very spicy, so consider yourself warned. All the other elements are cooked to perfection — the rice is fluffy, the tofu is chewy, and the veggies are far from mushy as well. There is no frozen taste, either. If you love spicy foods, this is a must-try item for sure.
Flatbread pizzas in various flavors
Trader Joe's selection of frozen flatbreads (which are essentially pizzas without the classic red sauce) is another area where the company shines. There is an array of different flavors, and just about every single one gets rave reviews.
One common favorite is the Burrata, Prosciutto, & Arugula Flatbread. It's loaded up with all the textural variation you could want, and the creamy, gooey Burrata cheese knocks it out of the park. Plus, the crust is thin, crispy, and chewy all at the same time. Another fan favorite flatbread is the Maître Pierre Tarte d' Alsace. Made with crème fraîche, caramelized onions, sliced ham, and Gruyère cheese, the ingredients come together to bring you excellent flavor in every bite. The thin, crunchy crust will make you forget it came out of the freezer, the onions are caramelized beautifully, and it isn't overloaded with cheese.
As you can see, Trader Joe's crushes the frozen flatbread game. That said, not all of its frozen, pizza-like options are hits. Take the Spicy Meat Pizza, for example — according to the consensus, it is a complete failure.
Mandarin Orange Chicken
Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken has been delighting fans for decades, so it just had to make an appearance on my list. According to the brand's hall of fame, it is hands-down the best frozen entree offered at the store. It is also one of the top meals you can get at Trader Joe's for under $8, so it's got a lot going for it even if you don't consider the online reviews. Fortunately, those are stellar as well.
People online repeatedly mention how Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken is easily as tasty as takeout Chinese. The chunks of chicken are juicy, tender, and when cooked right, they become nice and crispy, just as they should. FYI: While you can heat it several ways, reviewers say the air fryer or oven are the best options because they are hassle-free, don't require any additional oil, and the textural results are second-to-none. As for the sauce, it is exceptionally sweet and sticky with a little bit of spice to balance it out. As a result, it scratches several itches: One for heat, another for sugar, and a final one for tender fried chicken. Besides, considering it is a hall of fame product, Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken has developed enough of a cult following to speak for itself. Add some rice to the mix, and you have a complete meal, too.
Chiles Rellenos con Queso
Nothing can ever replace the chiles rellenos you get from an authentic Mexican restaurant. Even so, Trader Joe's Chiles Rellenos con Queso have what it takes to assuage a craving in minutes flat. If you heat them up in the air fryer or oven, they even get a deliciously crispy texture that rivals homemade ones.
As someone who not only orders but makes chiles rellenos quite frequently (I'm a Colorado lady, after all), I can tell you that creating the dish is a labor of love. However, when you don't have the time or desire to put in the extra effort to pull it off, Trader Joe's is ready to rush to your rescue. I should know. I'm a repeat purchaser of the Chiles Rellenos con Queso, and the best part is the abundance of gooey cheese stuffed inside. The spicy tomato-based sauce and fire-roasted poblano peppers are nothing short of spectacular as well. They present a mild to medium spice level, so they won't bowl you over and steal the spotlight. Online reviews and comments tend to agree, with many stating that they're an automatic purchase during every TJ's run.
Methodology
To compile a list of customers' favorite Trader Joe's frozen meals, I explored an array of online review platforms, social media comment threads, and blogs. I also considered all of the Trader Joe's frozen meals I've sampled over the years and made a short list of my favorites. Then, I researched whether people online fell for the same ones I did or not.
Altogether, the information I gathered enabled me to put together the list you find above. It's no wonder Trader Joe's is royalty in the frozen food game. If you've never sampled the frozen meals mentioned here, you should head to your local TJ's and give one a try. Something tells me you'll fall head over heels for every last one of them.