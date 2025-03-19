The 'Unexpected' Trader Joe's Hack For The Best (& Easiest) Mac And Cheese Ever

If you are craving a bowl of cheesy pasta, but discover that your pantry is running low on boxed mac and cheese, there is still hope — you don't need to resort to making a complicated homemade sauce just yet. Instead, there's an easier way to get a rich, creamy bowl of mac and cheese with only two ingredients. All you need is a box of your favorite pasta and Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread.

This popular product is a creamy, spreadable version of the beloved Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese, a sharp, aged cheddar with hints of parmesan. Alongside the cheese content, the spread is also made with butter, whey, water, lactic acid, sea salt, and guar gum. In other words, it's similar to the cheesy sauce used for white cheddar mac and cheese.

To make this 'unexpected' dish, simply start by boiling your pasta. Any shape will do, but the best type of noodles to use for mac and cheese are shorter, like elbow macaroni or penne. Then, scoop a few spoonfuls of the Cheddar Cheese Spread into the warm pasta (or more if desired), mixing until melted and combined. If you want, you can also grate some more of Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese on top for an extra sharp, cheesy bite.