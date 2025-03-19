The 'Unexpected' Trader Joe's Hack For The Best (& Easiest) Mac And Cheese Ever
If you are craving a bowl of cheesy pasta, but discover that your pantry is running low on boxed mac and cheese, there is still hope — you don't need to resort to making a complicated homemade sauce just yet. Instead, there's an easier way to get a rich, creamy bowl of mac and cheese with only two ingredients. All you need is a box of your favorite pasta and Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread.
This popular product is a creamy, spreadable version of the beloved Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese, a sharp, aged cheddar with hints of parmesan. Alongside the cheese content, the spread is also made with butter, whey, water, lactic acid, sea salt, and guar gum. In other words, it's similar to the cheesy sauce used for white cheddar mac and cheese.
To make this 'unexpected' dish, simply start by boiling your pasta. Any shape will do, but the best type of noodles to use for mac and cheese are shorter, like elbow macaroni or penne. Then, scoop a few spoonfuls of the Cheddar Cheese Spread into the warm pasta (or more if desired), mixing until melted and combined. If you want, you can also grate some more of Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese on top for an extra sharp, cheesy bite.
Ways to elevate your 'Unexpected' Mac and Cheese
You can't go wrong with a classic mac and cheese, but if you're wanting to add some more flavor and texture, there are plenty of options to choose from. The Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread already adds lots of creaminess to your entree, but an additional splash of heavy cream or milk can help provide an extra silky texture. Or, if you like a thicker mac and cheese, try mixing in a small amount of cream cheese or sour cream for a velvety consistency with extra tang. Another way to add texture to your meal is by transferring your mac and cheese to a baking dish, topping with breadcrumbs (or Trader Joe's Fancy Cheese Crunchies), and broiling for a few minutes to create a crunchy topping.
For a heartier addition, stir in some tofu, bacon, or a handful of Trader Joe's frozen Grilled Chicken Strips if you are short on time. For extra cheesiness, the Unexpected Cheddar Chicken Sausage will add a complementary layer of flavor-filled protein to your dish. To add a boost of flavor, spice up your mac and cheese with buffalo sauce or red pepper flakes. For a mildly spicy, earthy twist, consider adding a dollop of Trader Joe's Hatch Chile Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread.