16 Groceries From Costco Customers Buy Every Time They Shop

Let's face it: The grocery options at Costco can be overwhelming. There are so many amazing products to choose from, and most of us don't have nearly enough freezer and fridge space to contain everything that catches our eye. Even so, there are a few items customers buy every time they shop at Costco, and honing in on them is a fantastic place to start. Not only do they come at great prices, but they are incredibly versatile, and keeping a few staples on hand is always a good idea. Plus, if you commit them to memory, both your wallet and stomach will thank you.

What are the beloved Costco grocery staples I speak of? I scoured the internet, and also considered my own experiences shopping at the big box store, to find out. More on my methodology can be found at the end, but my research enabled me to round up the list of essential Costco groceries you find below. So, if you want to streamline your next Costco grocery run, focus on fan favorite essentials, or simply want to know what other members are buying repeatedly, you're in the right place. Prices may vary.