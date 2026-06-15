16 Groceries From Costco Customers Buy Every Time They Shop
Let's face it: The grocery options at Costco can be overwhelming. There are so many amazing products to choose from, and most of us don't have nearly enough freezer and fridge space to contain everything that catches our eye. Even so, there are a few items customers buy every time they shop at Costco, and honing in on them is a fantastic place to start. Not only do they come at great prices, but they are incredibly versatile, and keeping a few staples on hand is always a good idea. Plus, if you commit them to memory, both your wallet and stomach will thank you.
What are the beloved Costco grocery staples I speak of? I scoured the internet, and also considered my own experiences shopping at the big box store, to find out. More on my methodology can be found at the end, but my research enabled me to round up the list of essential Costco groceries you find below. So, if you want to streamline your next Costco grocery run, focus on fan favorite essentials, or simply want to know what other members are buying repeatedly, you're in the right place. Prices may vary.
1. Kirkland Signature Croissants
We are going to start our list of repeat grocery purchases at Costco with a banger: Kirkland Signature Croissants. In fact, they are so well-loved that it's fair to say they have a cult following, and rightfully so. Not only are they flaky, buttery, and oh so delicious — all things I can personally attest to — but a container of 12 currently costs less than $7. So there are plenty of reasons to add them to your permanent Costco list.
I'm not the only one who feels like Kirkland Signature Croissants are a major score. On a Reddit thread asking what people's "always buy" Costco items include, the bakery croissants got a nod from multiple people. On another similar thread, the sentiment stayed true, and one commenter even noted that they see them in everyone's carts while shopping at the store. On social media, people also marvel at the croissants for their excellent value and freshness, so there's no doubt they make a stellar pick. Plus, even if you don't think you can go through a dozen before they go stale, you can always keep your Costco croissants for longer by freezing some.
2. Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken
Costco's Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken is another grocery item that members can't get enough of. For starters, at $4.99 for an entire bird, it is priced just right. Plus, it makes light work of any mealtime — talk about endless options. It's chicken, after all. Depending on the size of your household, it might even last you for several days. Actually, one commenter on a Reddit thread went so far as to say that they buy three of them at one time, pick the meat, and use it plus the bones (for stock) to make 10 or more meals.
As you'd expect from a pre-cooked rotisserie chicken worth its salt, Costco's hits the mark regarding flavor and juiciness, as well. The meat is tender, and it practically falls off the bone with a gentle nudge. Actually, they are so well-loved by the masses that Costco has designed a bell system to let shoppers know when fresh rotisserie chickens are being put out. If you happen to hear it chime when you are in-store, that's the time to pounce. According to a chicken comparison conducted by Food Republic, Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chickens taste better than Sam's Club's, too. Just saying.
3. Breads of all kinds
For most of us, bread is a staple grocery item that we keep on hand at all times. I'm sure I don't need to explain all the ways to use it and how it can effectively supplement or facilitate countless meals, so suffice it to say it's incredibly versatile. Thankfully, Costco comes in clutch regarding the bread game, too. I'm not just talking about the bakery section, either, although it has a wide selection of outstanding options, as well. The good old-fashioned bread aisle is also your friend when shopping at the big box store.
Everything from the sliced breads to the burger buns to the ciabatta rolls and specialty options like naan and pita is priced to sell, and the quality is on point. My go-to picks include burger buns (which come in large packages and often cost less than $3) and Dave's Killer Bread. As for Dave's, it comes in a two-pack and costs anywhere from $7 to about $10, but at other grocery stores you can often pay close to the same amount for a single loaf. No, thanks. Regardless, the bread department contains several deals you should never pass up.
4. Cheese
From fancy Cabernet-infused options to your everyday blocks of cheddar, Costco has all the different cheeses a person could want, and a few you may not have heard of before, too. Luckily, they're pretty affordable, too, so adding them to your list of grocery essentials purchased from the store is a no-brainer. In addition, many people on various Reddit threads concur: Costco is the place to buy cheese and save some cash along the way.
Whether you want a large bag of shredded cheese to tackle dishes like nachos or pasta, or something more nuanced like a big wheel of brie, Costco has your back. Sure, not all of the options are worth buying, but most are. As someone who's tasted more than my fair share of them, I would know. FYI: My all-time favorite is the Kirkland Signature Coastal Rugged Mature Cheddar Cheese, but sliced Havarti and the double bags of shredded Mexican-style cheese always find their way into my cart, as well. Regardless, no matter what types of cheese speak to you, Costco has what you want.
5. Eggs
Another grocery staple people always put in their carts at Costco is eggs. Whether you prefer standard, cage-free, or even hard-boiled, people on multiple Reddit threads repeatedly list eggs as a "must-buy" item from the store. As you might suspect, people praise them for their low price, something that seems to be more and more of a rarity these days regarding the ingredient. More to the point, a 24-count of Kirkland Signature Cage-Free Eggs typically costs less than $4, and for that price, you can often only get a dozen at King Soopers and other major grocery stores.
Don't undervalue the cage-free and free-range eggs from Costco, either. As one commenter on Reddit said, "I got the free-range eggs on a whim and I was surprised at how they are more flavorful than my normal eggs. Have started going regularly for these." Just in case you still aren't sold, Costco sells billions of eggs each year (many of which are cage-free), and those numbers speak for themselves.
6. Kirkland Signature Bacon and other bulk meats
The meat department at Costco is another sight to behold. From fresh steaks to pre-made burgers to breaded chicken breasts to bacon, there's no shortage of options. The freezer aisles also pack some tasty meat finds onto the shelves. Sheer quantity aside, though, purchasing meat from Costco is something shoppers do probably every time they visit the store.
In particular, chicken gets a lot of attention on Reddit as being a repeat purchase item, and this includes breasts, tenders, and frozen options. No matter what kind you prefer, frequent shoppers sing the praises of them all. Kirkland Signature Bacon also specifically gets some serious shoutouts on Reddit for having excellent quality and flavor. There are even a few celebrity chefs who love shopping at Costco for meat, like Floyd Cardoz and Joe Isidori. If it's good enough for them, it's good enough for you.
7. Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto
When it comes to store-bought pesto, not all products live up to quality and flavor standards. However, Costco's Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto just so happens to be one of the grocery store pasta sauces that tastes homemade. And you know what? It's a favorite of Reddit contributors and yours truly. That's right, it is by far one of my most purchased items from the store, and I always have some in my fridge or freezer. Yes, you can freeze cubes of it to ensure none spoils before you get a chance to enjoy all of it.
The reason people love Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto enough to buy it time and time again is that it packs a bold, bright, fresh taste that is hard to beat. Seriously, some restaurants wish their pesto could compete with it. They simply can't. All that aside, people are such big fans of the product that when it's out of stock, they aren't pleased. Case in point: One commenter said, "I haven't found the pesto in my warehouse recently, and I'm unreasonably bummed about it."
8. Frozen fruit
The freezer aisles at Costco are packed full of wondrous grocery items, and some of the best are the bags of frozen fruit. I'm a huge fan myself, and people also rave about the various options on Reddit threads. A favorite thing about the frozen fruit selection at Costco is that there are plenty of tasty options, like bulk wild blueberries, a tri-berry blend, mango chunks, and strawberries. They also come at an excellent price points, and unlike fresh produce, they basically last forever.
On a Reddit thread asking whether or not Costco frozen fruit was worth buying, one person replied, "Yessiree! Very good quality and very cost competitive." The confirmations didn't stop there, either, so you don't need to worry about quality. Besides, once you score a bag of any type, it will be solid gold when it comes to making smoothies, oatmeal, cocktails, and so much more.
9. Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt
Mmm, Greek yogurt. It has endless potential in the kitchen and even makes a fantastic snack or breakfast all by itself. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy it, Costco is a terrific place to stock up on the grocery staple. The Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt in particular gets a lot of noteworthy praise from shoppers online. On multiple Reddit threads, many members say they buy it every time they shop at the store. They rave about its high protein and low fat content and note that it is often sold out due to its widespread popularity.
In addition, a lot of excitement about Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt circles around its versatility. People use it to make a myriad of Indian dishes, enjoy it for breakfast, dessert, in smoothies, as a substitute for sour cream or mayo, and even mix it with pesto (Kirkland Signature's, of course) to create a creamy sauce.
10. Kirkland Signature Frozen Italian-Style Meatballs
Kirkland Signature Frozen Italian-Style Meatballs are another force to be reckoned with. So much so that they are another grocery item people agree is worth buying every time you shop at Costco. Before the nitty-gritty of why, you should know that you can get a large bag containing approximately 140 meatballs for about $25, so like many other products at Costco, the price is right.
Kirkland Signature Meatballs are so iconic that they even have their own Reddit thread, where people gush over them and list all the ways they like to cook and enjoy them. It turns out they are incredibly versatile. As a commenter said, "Even though they're described as Italian meatballs, they could go in basically any dish and absorb the flavor of whatever sauce. I've used them in Italian dishes, Asian dishes, and BBQ sauce." On a different thread, a contributor proclaimed, "Kirkland meatballs are literally god-tier." Enough said.
11. Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Broccoli Florets
Costco is also here for the win when it comes to frozen broccoli. In fact, people love the Kirkland Signature Organic Broccoli Florets so much that on more than one Reddit thread they call it out as being the best frozen brand of them all when it comes to the veggie. Many people also note that they purchase a bag of it every time they go into the store.
The best parts about Costco's frozen broccoli are that it will always be ready when you need it, won't spoil, and it's versatile to the max. You can steam it, pan fry it, grill it, bake it, or air fry it, and then add whatever seasonings you want. You don't have to get fancy, either. A fan on Reddit commented, "Dude, just air fry these with salt and add pepper when done. It's magical. I can't believe my kids DESTROY them and ask for more every time." Besides, frozen broccoli is more nutritious than the fresh stuff, anyway.
12. Rao's Homemade Marinara
Purchasing any type of tomato sauce in bulk at Costco is a smart move. However, opting to go for Rao's Homemade Marinara is something members in the know do every time they make a stop into the store. There are several reasons behind the mass appeal, too.
From multiple Reddit threads to food blogs, people repeatedly say purchasing Rao's Homemade Marinara from Costco is the only way to go. If you have never had the joy of tasting it before, it is on par with homemade sauces and is downright delicious. That's enough to sell most of us, but at Costco specifically, people note that you also get the most bang for your buck. At other grocery stores, a single 32 ounce jar will run you about $9, but at Costco, you get two jars for approximately $11 to $13. That's a deal by any standards.
13. Better Than Bouillon
Whether you are a massive fan of soup or like a potently flavorful broth for stir-frys and marinating meats, Better Than Bouillon is just what you need. According to food bloggers and the Reddit hive mind, Costco members agree that the store is by far the best place to purchase it, too. That is, of course, if saving some cash speaks to you, which, duh.
At your typical grocery store, an 8-ounce jar of Better Than Bouillon goes for about $6, maybe more. Costco, on the other hand, sells extra-large, 21-ounce jars of Better Than Bouillon for just under $11. Admittedly, the jar is so big that it's unlikely you'll need to purchase one every time you shop. As a Reddit contributor said, "I'm just about finished with the first Costco jar of BTB... 2.5 years after I bought it. And I cook with it almost daily!" Even so, keeping one in the fridge at all times will serve you well.
14. Salmon — frozen or fresh filets
Seafood lovers rejoice, because salmon is another grocery item Costco members continually add to their carts. It's not just due to bargain prices, either. Although saving some dough certainly doesn't hurt (and Costco can help), the store is known for stocking both fresh and frozen salmon options that boast excellent flavor and texture. The humble fish also speaks to many people's health goals, and it can be used in a world of recipes, so it's a winning pick all around.
On a Reddit thread questioning what people's staple Costco grocery items are, salmon comes up repeatedly. While some contributors don't elaborate much (ah, Reddit), multiple people specifically mention their love of the frozen salmon burgers, saying they are juicy and flavorful. Fresh, individual salmon filets and frozen, skin-on salmon also get some recognition. Whatever you pick, making good use of them in the kitchen won't be an issue. After all, the list of salmon recipes is practically never-ending.
15. Nuts
Nuts make an appearance in everything from trail mixes to Asian stir-frys to pasta to breading and beyond, so it's no surprise that many people keep them in their pantries at all times. Costco just so happens to be an outstanding place to stock up on them, too, as is evident by the numerous shoppers who call the ingredient out on various Reddit threads for being a grocery item they always buy at the store.
Members, myself included, love buying nuts from Costco because it offers a wide range of options at excellent prices. Some fan favorites on Reddit include shelled pistachios, walnuts, pecans, and almonds, and my top pick is always pine nuts. Even so, I've tried quite a few, and I haven't encountered a bad nut yet (pun intended). In addition, Food Republic conducted a ranking of Costco nuts, and the Macadamia Nuts with Sea Salt came out on top, so you can't go wrong with that one, either.
16. Olive oil
I am sure I do not have to sell you on why keeping olive oil consistently stocked is a plus, so let's just dive right into why Costco members proclaim the store is a marvelous palace to purchase it. At the top of the list is the price. We all know that olive oil can be expensive, but not at Costco. I am always blown away by the super low price tag on every type of olive oil available. Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil boasts exceptionally high quality, as well.
Another reason many Costco fans on Reddit like to get olive oil at the store is that it allows them to stock up, eliminating the need to purchase it with every visit. Since it is an essential item in most homes, buying it in bulk never hurts. Plus, you can really use it to cook almost anything.
Methodology
Compiling a list of groceries customers buy every time they shop at Costco took some research, but fortunately, people aren't hesitant to talk about their favorite items online. After sifting through countless food blogs, social media posts, and Reddit threads, many of the most-loved essential products found above became apparent.
Additionally, I just so happen to be a card-carrying Costco member myself, so I made sure to round out the list and back up many of the picks with personal experience.