The Best Costco Grocery Deals We Can Never Pass Up
Ah, Costco. It's a veritable wonderland for shoppers. You can pick up anything from camping gear to beauty products to a new fridge, but some of the best deals are found in the grocery aisles. While not all food and beverage items sold at Costco come at a lower price, luckily, many do. In fact, if you know where to look, you'll be blown away at the savings you can tally up in a single shopping excursion. It's not so easy to do, though, because once you're inside, the bright lights and screamingly low prices can leave many of us somewhat overwhelmed. That's why we rounded up some of the best Costco grocery deals so we can all become more savvy shoppers. Score.
As a proud carry-carrying Costco member, we've put in a considerable amount of time and effort tracking down the best grocery deals to be had in the store. With this in mind, many of the discounted items you find below were scouted by yours truly. We also scoured Reddit threads to find even more bargain grocery purchases that we should never pass up. That is, unless we still have some stored in the fridge or pantry from our last Costco visit. Seriously, whether you're a weekly or monthly shopper, you won't want to sleep on the bargain-priced Costco grocery items we rounded up. Prices may vary based on location.
Dave's Killer Bread
If you don't already know, Dave's Killer Bread is one of the best health-conscious bread options around — it certainly puts Ezekiel breads to shame. It's not without its faults, though. For example, a single loaf of Dave's Killer Bread can cost anywhere from $6 to $8. What? Yup, it's kind of egregious if you think about it, but we guess that's the price you pay for superior quality and flavor — not if you shop at Costco, though. Costco has your back, and Dave's Killer Bread is one of the best deals it keeps stocked on shelves.
At Costco, you can get a two-pack of Dave's Killer Bread for about $7.50 to $9. By any standards, that's a screaming deal. It's actually close to half price, so heck yeah. In fact, that alone is enough to make us an avid fan of the bread all by itself. Thankfully, it is downright delicious and super good for you, as well. Plus, even if you don't anticipate eating two full loaves of bread before they go stale, you can always freeze some. Enough said.
Costco Bakery Butter Croissants
Costco Bakery Butter Croissants have been a fan-favorite for as long as we can remember. One of the reasons members swoon for them so hard is that they taste freaking awesome. They are buttery, flaky, soft, and oh so delicious. That's even before you heat them up or enhance them with tasty additions. The other, and possibly most important reason people can't get enough of them is that they come at a super low price: $6.99 for 12. Nice.
There's been a lot of member outcry as of late about the price of Costco Bakery's Butter Croissants going up in price, but you know what? The price of $6.99 for a dozen fresh-baked croissants is still an amazingly low price point. Don't believe us? Well, take Target, for example. It sells fresh-baked croissants, as well, under the name Favorite Day, but a four-pack costs $5.29. So, yeah, $6.99 for 12 is still worth it. Just like other bread products, you don't have to worry about powering through them all before they go stale, either. Simply bag a few up and stick them in the freezer until you're ready to enjoy them.
Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto
Another place Costco shines is with its basil pesto sauce. A massive 22-ounce jar of Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto costs a little more than $10. If you love pesto as much as we do, we don't have to tell you, but that's an unbelievable deal. Many store-bought pestos come in small jars that are only around 6-ish ounces, and they cost anywhere from $6 to $10. Regardless, even if you are not a basil pesto fanatic, the price of Costco's is so low that it might just turn you into a lifelong fan.
Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto is my all-time favorite deal at Costco. In fact, we often jest that we would get a membership just for it, and the price is just one reason why. The other is that it is one of the store-bought pasta sauces that tastes homemade. It has all the bold, fresh flavor you could want, and there's no shortage of garlic, either. Basically, it is the best store-bought pesto we've ever had, and the fact that it is one of Costco's best grocery deals is just a bonus. We'd pay double if that's what it took to score a jar, don't tell Costco that, though.
Costco Rotisserie Chicken
Costco's Rotisserie Chicken is one of the most iconic items it has for sale, at least in the grocery department. We say iconic because it holds legendary status among members thanks to its drool-worthy flavor and, most of all, its jaw-droppingly low price of $4.99. That's so low that it has many people wondering, how do they stay so cheap? The answer involves several factors, like the brand owning its own chicken manufacturing company and Costco choosing to take a hit on the price just to get shoppers in the door. Honestly, though, who cares as long as Costco keeps the price hovering just under $5?
Aside from being the centerpiece of a meal, Costco Rotisserie Chicken also offers consumers a world of dining options. You can use the meat to make sandwiches, wraps, salads, fajitas, and the list goes on. Heck, you can even use the bones to make soup and stock. With the endless possibilities for meals and an astonishingly low price to boot, there's no doubt that Costco Rotisserie Chicken is hands-down one of the best grocery deals in the store.
Kirkland Signature Wines
Kirkland Signature Wines are another one of the grocery deals at Costco you never want to pass up. From the various sparkling options to the imported reds to the domestic whites, Costco has got it all, and the ones that come under its own brand, Kirkland Signature, are known for punching well above their weight. Considering many of them cost less than $10 a pop, that's pretty amazing. We even love the Kirkland Signature Pinot Grigio, which only costs $4.99.
In addition to Kirkland Signature wines, Costco also sells a collection of other wine brands, and you guessed it, they boast super low prices, as well. So don't slack on the wine section at Costco. If you're lucky enough to live near a store that also sells alcohol, you better believe it sticks with the budget trend. Fun fact: Even if you don't have a membership, you can still purchase alcohol at Costco. Just tell the person checking member cards at the front, and they will wave you right in. So, in case you ever let your membership lapse, the wine section won't be off limits.
Frozen pizzas
Costco sells frozen pizzas galore, and while that's enough to make us swerve into the frozen aisle regardless, they come at spectacularly low prices. From Detroit-style pizzas to ones that almost taste freshly wood-fired to classic Kirkland Signature options, it's a selection that'll make anyone happy, and that's before you factor in the cost. Costco even sells cauliflower crust pizzas that aren't half bad, and there won't be any issues satisfying plant-based diets, either.
For the most part, the frozen pizzas at Costco all come in under $15. That may not seem all that great of a price if you glance at the frozen section quickly, but, because it's Costco, they are sold in bulk — most of the options come in either two or three-packs. Really, the only problem you'll have with this deal is that you may run out of freezer space. Make sure to plan accordingly if you don't have a second freezer in your garage.
Eggo Waffles
At Costco, you can get a super-sized box of Eggo Waffles for the low price of $10.69, and considering how handy they are for breakfast and snack time, that's an amazing score. In fact, they are one of the absolute best Costco frozen foods you can buy for under $15. Back to that whole super-sized thing, you get more than 70 waffles per box, so with a single purchase, you can consider yourself stocked for the foreseeable future.
When you need a super quick and easy breakfast that's truly hassle-free, Eggo Waffles are a no-brainer. Simply toss them in the toaster and in just a couple of minutes, your nourishment is ready to go. You don't even need to put syrup on them, although a little something extra never hurts. Plus, they are also portable, so you can bring them with you as you run out the door. If you are not a morning person, you know how helpful this can be.
Burger buns
Pretty much everything you find in the bread and bakery departments at Costco comes at excellent prices — remember when we talked about croissants and Dave's Killer Bread? Well, the deals don't stop there. Another bargain we can't recommend enough is the selection of burger buns. Every time we go, we find several bulk-sized burger bun options for less than $5. Some you can even get for as low $2.89, making them by far one of the best Costco deals you can score for under $5. The fact that you get 12 buns per package is unbelievable at that price. In your typical grocery store, you'd be lucky to get a measly eight-pack for such a low price.
If you aren't planning a party or gathering in the near future, you may think 12 burger buns are too many to keep on hand. We beg to differ, though. After all, it's not like you have to put burgers on every single one. Buns are great for all kinds of sandwiches and even make yummy little open-faced pizzas. If you run out of ideas, freezing them isn't off limits, either.
Kirkland Signature Tortilla Strips
Costco's chip game is on point, particularly concerning the Kirkland Signature Tortilla Strips. A huge 48-ounce bag only costs $4.99, and they taste amazing. Deliciously salty, thick enough to withstand a heavy dip, and sized just right for said dip, you could do a lot worse in the tortilla chip realm. Plus, tortilla chips last for quite some time — way longer than your average chip — so enjoying the entire bag before they go stale could be easier than you think.
Costco also sells quite a few other types of chips, like Doritos, Cheetos, and more. All the usual suspects, you know? While they may not be as versatile as classic corn chips, they also come at incredibly low prices. So, if snacking is the name of the game in your household, make sure to pick up more than a bag of Tortilla Strips at Costco, and you can consider your snack cupboard stocked.
Organic baby spinach
Oftentimes, you have to buy frozen spinach to get a super-sized portion for a cost-effective price, but not at Costco. Yup, it sells an extra-large 16-ounce package for just $3.89. At some stores, that could cost you up to $7.99, and that's not even the organic stuff. Target has a good selection of organic spinach for low prices, but even its grocery store brand option costs $4.99, so no matter how you slice it, Costco is serving up an awesome deal with its fresh organic baby spinach.
Once you snag a package of spinach at Costco, there's no limit to what you can do with it, either. From making a world of different salads to baking with it to cooking it into stir-fries and pasta dishes to adding it to smoothies, it's a surefire way to enhance an array of meals with some much-needed leafy greens. Obviously, it is also a fantastic green for freezing in case you don't work your way through the entire package before some of it starts to turn.
Fresh berries
The fresh produce section at Costco covers a lot of ground, and a ton of deals can be found there. However, one of our favorites is the fresh berries. Prices vary somewhat, but you can typically get large containers of blackberries, strawberries, and raspberries for less than $5. Compared to your average grocery store, where you find a 2-pound container of strawberries going for close to $8, that's some serious savings. The same goes for the blackberries and raspberries. So, if you love fresh fruit, Costco makes keeping it around much more affordable. The pineapples and bananas are priced right, too. Just saying.
Making the most of your low-priced fresh berries should be a breeze. Everything from smoothies to sweet crostinis to pancakes and waffles to charcuterie boards and beyond only gets better with berries. Don't forget about simply munching them as-is. Plus, with all the antioxidants and nutritional value packed into every bite, adding more berries to your diet is always a winning choice, Costco's low prices or not.
Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup
Costco's Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup is another product savvy shoppers, like yourself, won't want to pass up. It sells a huge 33.8-ounce jar for $14.99, which, in case you don't know, blows regular store prices out of the water. It's not that fake stuff, either. It's the real deal as far as maple syrup is concerned, and thanks to the extremely low price, none of us will have to settle for anything less ever again. That is, of course, as long as Costco doesn't stop selling it. We doubt that will happen, though, because people on Reddit sing its praises, and an item that popular typically sticks around.
In addition to ample syrup, other sweeteners like agave and honey feature bargain prices at Costco, as well. So, no matter what type of sweetener you prefer, Costco is here for the win. If you simply want to smother pancakes and waffles, though, maple syrup is the obvious pick. The only issue you'll encounter is how to pour it out of the massive jug without going overboard. We recommend transferring some to a smaller jar.
Cheese
All you cheese lovers out there, get excited, because the cheese section at Costco is nothing to scoff at. Not only does it feature lots of unique, tasty options, like paneer and more, but you better believe they are priced just right. Everything from Parmigiano Reggiano to feta to cheddar to Havarti comes at a bargain price that anyone could love. That goes for the shredded, grated, sliced, and block options as well, so no matter your preference, Costco has your back.
Everyone loves cheese — it's delicious, duh, and it can go on just about everything, so there's no shortage of uses for it. We even know a few lactose-intolerant people who don't stay away from cheese despite the eventual pain it causes them. With this in mind, buying bulk-sized cheese at Costco is a no-brainer. Even if you live alone, you can freeze some of it. Something tells me most of us won't have to resort to that, though.
Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Toscano Olive Oil
Olive oil is one of those grocery items that always seems to cost an arm and a leg. Even so, it's a pantry staple for most of us. We use it to cook just about everything, and we know we're not alone in this. So, when it comes time to buy another bottle, most of us pick one up regardless of the price. Fortunately for us, though, this is another area where Costco puts other grocery stores to shame.
A 2-liter bottle of Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Toscano Olive Oil only costs about $28. Umm, what? Whether you know it or not, that's a steal. Similarly sized bottles of E.V.O.O. at your typical grocery store go for $40 to $50, sometimes more. Costco's olive oil is also super high quality, and the taste proves it. It isn't the lightest-tasting olive oil around, but it has what it takes to reduce your cooking bill by a considerable amount, especially since it's a product many of us use on a daily basis.
Meat
The meat department at Costco spans several aisles and display cases. Honestly, it can be a bit overwhelming, especially since not all of the meats sold at Costco offer drastic savings. Even so, you can find some spectacular deals in the section. When you factor in quality, something Costco's meats are known for, the savings are even greater. After all, not all grocers' meats are top-tier.
Some of the things Reddit users rave about in the Costco meat department are bacon, pork, and beef, particularly ground beef. While it depends on the quality and cut, it is estimated that shoppers can save about 20% or more by buying beef at Costco. With inflation and prices rising across the board on so many things, that's a hefty chunk of change.
Chicken, on the other hand, is not something people recommend purchasing at Costco, unless you need a bulk-sized portion, because it typically doesn't cost any less than a regular grocery store. Stick to the beef and pork and watch as the savings pile up.