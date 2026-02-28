I Tried And Ranked 7 Nuts From Costco

Someone had to come in last, and in this case, it's the Kirkland Signature Whole Almonds. The almonds are sold in a 3-pound bag, which contains about 9 cups of almonds, for $12.99. This comes out to about 27 cents per ounce.

These are classified as "U.S. No. 1 Supreme" on the package. This means that no more than 5% of the almonds in the bag are dissimilar, and no more than 15% are doubles (almonds that developed from two kernels in one shell, leaving one side of the double kernel flat or concave). In addition, no more than 10% have been dented or scratched in the processing, and less than 5% have any sort of other defects. There is also a very tight threshold for any shell hulls, particles, or dust. In layman's terms, these are some of the highest rated almonds you can buy in terms of quality. They have also been steam pasteurized to remove any microorganisms without the use of chemicals.

The almonds had exactly the crunch I was looking for, while still maintaining a slight al dente softness to each nut. My only complaint about these nuts was that they still have the skin on. This is fine for snacking, but in certain recipes I prefer a skinless blanched almond. This isn't a total dealbreaker since there is an easy trick to remove the skin at home, but even that isn't enough to pull these out of seventh.