Costco Sells A Ridiculous Amount Of Cage-Free Eggs Each Year

If you're a Costco shopper, you likely already know about this retailer's well-priced packages of two dozen cage-free eggs. It comes as no surprise, then, that Costco sells a lot of them. Cage-free eggs come from chickens who are not confined to inhumane cages. With hundreds of stores worldwide and an increasing commitment to cage-free eggs, the numbers have been growing exponentially.

In 2015, a Costco representative said the retailer sold 2.9 billion eggs, and 763 million of them were cage-free, accounting for 26% of the store's total sales (per Fox Business). As of September 2022, 97% of Costco's eggs are sold cage-free, increasing that number exponentially (via Costco). The Kirkland-brand Signature Liquid Eggs are entirely cage-free in the U.S.

"The transition to cage-free eggs will continue to increase with added availability and capacity of cage-free production," the Costco statement read. Costco assesses its egg suppliers' hens in five categories: nutrition, environment, health, behavior, and mental state. Suppliers are also required to complete audits twice a year, complete with photos to keep them accountable.

The food industry has seen a dramatic rise in customer expectations of food quality and safety. As of 2022, more than 40% of all consumers in the U.S. are willing to pay more for sustainably sourced items when grocery shopping (per Statista).