10 Creative Ways To Use Greek Yogurt In The Kitchen
For several reasons, Greek yogurt is far superior to regular American yogurt. For starters, it's thicker and boasts more protein. Plus, and probably best of all, it's infinitely more versatile than regular yogurt. One of the first things that comes to mind when thinking of ways to use Greek yogurt is something basic like a fruit and granola parfait, or maybe even tzatziki sauce. However, it's got a whole lot more tricks up its sleeve than that. You just have to know how to incorporate it into your cooking, and the possibilities become limitless.
So, what are some outstanding, creative ways to use Greek yogurt? Well, I scoured Reddit threads and online recipes to find a collection of the best. I also reminisced on all of the fun ways I've used it over the years, of which there are many. As you'll learn coming up, I'm one of those people who uses it in place of sour cream or mayo 100% of the time. More on that later, though. In the end, I came up with 10 creative ways to use Greek yogurt that are sure to win some hearts.
There are still a few do's and don'ts to cooking with Greek yogurt that you'll want to get acquainted with so you can pull off all of the upcoming recipes like a pro. However, by the time you make it to the end, you'll have more than enough reasons to do exactly that.
Swap out sour cream for Greek yogurt on countless dishes
This first use for Greek yogurt is nothing revolutionary, but it could quite possibly be the best ingredient switch-up of all time: You can use Greek yogurt in every and all circumstances that call for sour cream. What, really? Yup, and the extra tangy flavor is to die for. I mean, sour cream is great and all, but it's got nothing on Greek yogurt. I find the thicker texture gives a much more rewarding mouthfeel as well. Plus, the added protein alone is enough to make me reach for it instead of sour cream.
Whether we are talking soups, dips, or condiments in Hispanic cuisine, Greek yogurt is ready to swoop in and replace sour cream. I use it to top quesadillas, enchiladas, rellenos, and so much more. It's also a shoo-in for chili and French onion dip. You can even use Greek yogurt to make a thick, creamy stroganoff sauce, with or without meat. Seriously, the list goes on and on, too.
The only thing you need to be wary of when using Greek yogurt in place of sour cream regards heat. If you want to use it in a hot sauce, like stroganoff, or put it into a stew or soup, don't add it during the simmering stage. Wait until the dish is almost complete and then stir it in. Otherwise, just like other dairy ingredients, it could start to curdle. Other than that, you're good to go.
Replace butter and milk with Greek yogurt in boxed mac and cheese
Boxed mac and cheese doesn't always live up to expectations, especially if you opt for one of the cheapest options on store shelves. Let's face it, though: We aren't looking for it to be gourmet. Instead, boxed mac and cheese is all about convenience. However, this is another area where Greek yogurt is ready to step up and fill in some much-needed gaps. Ready? You can swap out the milk and butter the box calls for, and simply use Greek yogurt instead. The results? An uber-rich and creamy sauce with the added bonus of some extra protein. Sounds like a win-win to me.
Using Greek yogurt in boxed mac and cheese is far from rocket science. All you have to do is forgo the butter and milk and add a couple of spoonfuls of Greek yogurt in its place. Then, along with the cheese packet, stir the dish together. If it becomes too thick for your liking, you can always add a splash of milk or a touch of the starchy water you created while boiling the pasta. It might not be needed, though. Either way, you're in for a treat.
Use Greek yogurt in place of mayo in tuna, egg, and potato salad
Another fantastic way to use more Greek yogurt in your kitchen is to enlist its help as a partial substitute for mayo in tuna, egg, or potato salad. Similar to how you can use our protein-packed friend in place of sour cream, the same can be said for mayo in a lot of cases, and when it comes to these types of American "salads," Greek yogurt is here for the win. Also, I can't be the only one who has an issue with calling them salads, right? Regardless, Greek yogurt and mayo-based salads are a fantastic way to reduce fat and boost protein in one fell swoop.
According to the Reddit hive mind, you'll still want to use some mayo in your potato, egg, and tuna salads. They note that you can replace up to 50% of it with Greek yogurt. I beg to differ, though. I'll be the first to tell you that I'm not a big fan of mayo. Actually, I'll normally pass on mayo-based dishes, but not if they are made with Greek yogurt. So, I'm a die-hard fan of this substitution. Unlike the commenters on Reddit, I go all-in and skip the mayo entirely. It may not be everyone's go-to move, but I love the added tang and rich texture it provides. Plus, it doesn't taste like mayo, and for me, that's a major bonus.
Make different kinds of bread dough with Greek yogurt and self-rising flour
Greek yogurt and bread dough may seem like an unlikely pair, but according to Reddit, they are actually a dynamic duo. Not only can you use it to turn up flavor and texture, but apparently, it's incredibly simple to pull off as well. In fact, depending on what you make, you may only need one or two additional ingredients. Um, okay. Now you have my attention.
A recurring recommendation on Reddit for Greek yogurt-infused dough is naan, and according to one commenter, all you have to do is "Mix [Greek yogurt] with self-rising flour and a pinch of salt to make a dough" for it. Nice! Another person mentions making flatbread with nothing but Greek yogurt and self-rising flour. The same dough can be used as pizza dough or breadsticks, too. Lastly, if you want to take an easier route, you can also add Greek yogurt to a pre-made biscuit mix to make them extra fluffy. Talk about simple.
Homemade bread is one of those baking endeavors that's somewhat intimidating. At least I know it makes me a bit nervous. However, after reading about how simple it is to make Greek yogurt bread on Reddit, I think we are all up for the challenge. Who's coming with me?
Make the creamiest smoothies with Greek yogurt
Smoothies and yogurt are a match made in heaven. However, for some reason, Greek yogurt is easy to overlook when mixing up a delicious, fruity frozen drink. Maybe it's because it is extra-thick, but I can tell you from firsthand experience that it is just what your smoothies need. Sure, regular American yogurt leads to tasty smoothies as well, but it's got nothing on the creamy texture and mouthfeel Greek yogurt provides.
All you have to do is pull up a single thread about Greek yogurt on Reddit to see countless people recommending smoothies, and they are not wrong. It will pair with any fruit and veggies you cram into the blender, and you can even use flavored Greek yogurts, too. So, if you accidentally grab a vanilla one at the store when you were aiming for plain (I can't tell you how many times this has happened to me), smoothies are your saving grace. There's no actual cooking required, either. Simply build your smoothie, blend, and enjoy. The only thing to keep an eye out for is inadvertently making your concoction too thick. You could always use a spoon, but it's not an acai bowl, so you may need to thin it out a bit with extra liquid. I like coconut water, but regular old water works just as well, and juice isn't off the table, either.
Greek yogurt pancakes are decadent beyond belief
Pancakes are a breakfast favorite, and while they are undeniably easy to make in their most basic format — you can even buy the mix in a box — a few upgrades are never a bad idea. One such fantastic pancake upgrade is to infuse your batter with Greek yogurt. As you might expect, it provides an uber creamy texture and a bit of tang, leading to what can only be described as decadently delicious pancakes.
On a Reddit thread about ways to use Greek yogurt, several commenters encourage adding it to pancakes. While you can simply bulk up a classic batter recipe with it, one person recommends swapping out buttermilk for Greek yogurt, and just the thought of it is enough to make my mouth start watering in anticipation. If you forget about this tip the next time you're making pancakes, have no fear; all is not lost! You can also spread a thin layer of Greek yogurt on your pancakes, flavored, plain, whatever, and build a stack worthy of any restaurant menu. Bonus points if you stuff it with fruit and syrup or honey as well. Either way, though, Greek yogurt is just what the humble pancake needs to achieve gourmet-level recognition in your kitchen.
Use Greek yogurt as a base for creamy salad dressings and marinades
When combing through Reddit threads on creative ways to use Greek yogurt in the kitchen, there was one response that kept popping up time and time again. Actually, it was kind of ridiculous how many people chimed in with the same thing, but here it is: Greek yogurt is the perfect marinade for chicken. Many commenters noted how it's a shoo-in for any Indian-inspired chicken dish, but thanks to the tangy bite, it works with a whole lot more than just that one style of regional cuisine. For example, one person noted that a Greek chicken marinade with lemon, olive oil, garlic, and oregano is drool-worthy as well. Something as simple as dill and lemon with Greek yogurt won't let you down, either.
In addition to chicken, you can use Greek yogurt marinades on other types of meat. Steak stands out, but shrimp and salmon aren't off-limits, either. These same flavorful marinades also make a mean salad dressing, and when it comes to using them on veggies, the possibilities only expand. Again, it doesn't have to be complicated, either. A commenter on Reddit who recommends making salad dressings with Greek yogurt simply adds ranch seasoning or blue cheese crumbles. Oh wow, could it really be that easy? You bet it can!
Give homemade whipped cream some tang and longevity with Greek yogurt
Whipped cream is a classic dessert garnish perfect for countless sweet treats. From putting a dollop on pies to topping ice cream to finishing off martinis and hot chocolate, whipped cream is the finishing touch many desserts crave. Unfortunately, though, it comes with one major downside: Fresh whipped cream must be made right before you use it. Otherwise, it'll deflate and lose its beautiful peaks and velvety texture before it gets its chance to shine. There's a quick fix, though, and it comes to us in the form of Greek yogurt. Yup, that's right. All you have to do is infuse your homemade whipped cream with Greek yogurt, and it'll stand tall long after its traditional counterpart falls flat.
In addition to texture longevity, Greek yogurt gives whipped cream a helping hand in the flavor department as well. Its tangy taste gives whipped cream a nice bite while simultaneously balancing out extra saccharine desserts with ease. It almost sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Try adding a tablespoon of Greek yogurt for each cup of heavy whipping cream in your next batch of whipped cream, and you may never look back.
Infuse cakes with Greek yogurt for extra-moist results
On Reddit, people sing the praises of infusing Greek yogurt into baked goods, especially cakes. From banana bread to muffins to olive oil cake and beyond, there is no shortage of recommendations to be found. You can also use it for any cake recipe that calls for sour cream, because as we now know, Greek yogurt is a stellar replacement. Anyway, if you know what's good for you, this is one use for Greek yogurt you'll take to heart.
When you add Greek yogurt to cakes and other baked goods, the results are astounding. It's basically a shortcut to incredibly rich and moist results, something that isn't always easy to achieve for the amateur baker (like myself). However, baking is a science, and the ingredients need to be just right if you want the ideal results. With this in mind, it may take some trial and error to get this use for Greek yogurt just right, especially if you aren't following a specific recipe. That would be very brave. Fortunately, though, there are plenty of recipes available that already call for our favorite ingredient, like Greek yogurt coffee cake. Yum!
You can even transform Jell-O and pudding mix into more elaborate desserts with Greek yogurt
As if we didn't have enough Greek yogurt dessert ideas thus far to try, there's one more I just have to bring your attention to: Infusing Jell-O and pudding mix with Greek yogurt. Cakes and whipped cream are great and all, but if you want a dessert that's almost effortless to pull off (I know I do), Jello-O and pudding mix have your back. Add Greek yogurt to the equation, and they only get better.
When you add Greek yogurt to Jell-O, what you get is a fluffy, fruity dessert with lots of eye-catching appeal. It may not look as futuristic as straight-up Jell-O, but it still looks stunning and, of course, has texture for days. You don't have to do anything fancy, either. Simply mix the boiling water and Jell-O mix like normal, give it some time to cool, and stir in a cup of Greek yogurt. That's it, easy-peasy!
Adding Greek yogurt to pudding is just as simple. Actually, maybe easier because the pudding is instant. Regardless, you can easily mix Greek yogurt into ready-made pudding to create a drool-worthy texture that rivals mousse. A commenter on Reddit doesn't even go that far, though. Instead, they recommend you simply "Add a packet of your favorite pudding mix for a delicious snack." Sounds foolproof to me. What more could you want?