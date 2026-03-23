4 Costco Cheeses You Should Buy And 2 You Can Leave On The Shelf

As a wine lover, the name alone was enough to make me excited about trying Kirkland Signature Sartori Bellavitano Cabernet Sauvignon Cheese. Thankfully, it didn't let me down, either. From the price to the unique taste to the premium quality, it is a cheese you don't want to miss out on.

I purchased a large chunk (just over a pound) of Kirkland Signature Sartori Bellavitano Cabernet Sauvignon Cheese for a little more than $8, so it was priced just right. However, that's the least exciting thing it had going for it. For starters, every bite gave me a rich, full-bodied taste that not only progressed but lingered on my palate in the most delightful way. The cabernet kind of snuck up on me too, adding a complex undertone that was potent enough to appeal to the wine lover in me. Even so, it wasn't so overbearing that someone less wine-inclined would find it off-putting. I also detected a slight nuttiness that brought the whole thing together. Yum! Seriously, it was tasty enough to enjoy solo, no crackers required. It's also unique enough to get some serious attention on the fanciest of charcuterie boards.

My suggestion? Don't sleep on Kirkland Signature Sartori Bellavitano Cabernet Sauvignon Cheese. Since you'll already be at Costco, you may as well snag a bottle or two of Kirkland Signature's best wines to go with your cheese while you're there.