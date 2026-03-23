4 Costco Cheeses You Should Buy And 2 You Can Leave On The Shelf
If Costco's selection of fine cheeses isn't already on your radar, I don't blame you. After all, the store is overflowing with bulk food offerings; something as seemingly simple as cheese might be easy to miss. Still, you should consider paying it a bit more attention the next time you visit — not the cheese found in the large cooler section by the freezer aisles, but the ones closer to the meat and bakery sections. Over there, you'll find a wide selection of premium cheeses at fantastic prices. And once you've scanned the options, as with all bulk-portioned Costco food, the question is: Are these cheeses tasty enough that you'll want to consume a full block before it goes bad? In other words, are they worth it?
I went on a taste-testing adventure to find out which Kirkland Signature cheeses you should buy and which ones you shouldn't. What I learned along the way was that I love just about all cheese. (Just kidding, I already knew that.) But based on flavor, texture, versatility, and price, there were several that I liked and a couple I think you can pass up without any regrets. Let's break out the cheese knives and see how these blocks (and wedges and wheels) stacked up.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Sartori Bellavitano Cabernet Sauvignon Cheese
As a wine lover, the name alone was enough to make me excited about trying Kirkland Signature Sartori Bellavitano Cabernet Sauvignon Cheese. Thankfully, it didn't let me down, either. From the price to the unique taste to the premium quality, it is a cheese you don't want to miss out on.
I purchased a large chunk (just over a pound) of Kirkland Signature Sartori Bellavitano Cabernet Sauvignon Cheese for a little more than $8, so it was priced just right. However, that's the least exciting thing it had going for it. For starters, every bite gave me a rich, full-bodied taste that not only progressed but lingered on my palate in the most delightful way. The cabernet kind of snuck up on me too, adding a complex undertone that was potent enough to appeal to the wine lover in me. Even so, it wasn't so overbearing that someone less wine-inclined would find it off-putting. I also detected a slight nuttiness that brought the whole thing together. Yum! Seriously, it was tasty enough to enjoy solo, no crackers required. It's also unique enough to get some serious attention on the fanciest of charcuterie boards.
My suggestion? Don't sleep on Kirkland Signature Sartori Bellavitano Cabernet Sauvignon Cheese. Since you'll already be at Costco, you may as well snag a bottle or two of Kirkland Signature's best wines to go with your cheese while you're there.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Coastal Rugged Mature English Cheddar
Kirkland Signature Coastal Rugged Mature English Cheddar is the stuff dreams are made of — or at least dreams about cheese. In fact, it may just be among the finest cheddars I've ever tasted, and I've had more than my fair share of them. I wasn't sure what to expect, considering it cost me almost $15 for just under two pounds, but one bite and I knew it was worth every penny and more.
Kirkland Signature Coastal Rugged Mature English Cheddar boasts a flavor that can only be described as premium. It is a touch salty, a hint sweet, and the aged taste shines through beautifully. However, the shining star of this cheese is the naturally occurring calcium crystals that speckle the block (something that results from the aging process). They add a slight crunch to the otherwise creamy, crumbly consistency that can only be described as divine. It has texture for days, and I, for one, am here for it. There's no denying it has endless possibilities in the kitchen, either. After all, it may be fancy, but it's still cheddar.
I'm not the only person swooning for Kirkland Signature Coastal Rugged Mature English Cheddar, either. Not only has it won awards, but it is considered a holy grail Costco food item by many. So, whatever you do, grab a block of it the next time you're in the cheese aisle. You won't regret it. Promise.
Leave: Kirkland Signature Gouda Cheese
The first Costco cheese you can avoid without buyer's remorse is Kirkland Signature Gouda, but here's the thing: It is not a bad cheese by any means. I genuinely don't any serious complaints about it. That said, it didn't live up to the lofty flavors found in the other premium cheeses I sampled. It's a bummer, too, because I was able to score just under two pounds (1.92, to be exact) for the low price of $12.79.
Before I tell you why Kirkland Signature Gouda Cheese didn't make the cut, I'll start by saying that it had a smooth, somewhat creamy texture that only a quality Gouda could pull off. Each bite coated my palate beautifully, and I could just tell it would melt like a pro. Unfortunately, though, it was far from a flavor powerhouse — and many of the other Costco cheeses I tried were. I don't know about you, but I like a touch of smoke in my Gouda as well, and there wasn't any to be found. Oh well.
If you love Gouda cheese, I get it. It's great on grilled cheese sandwiches, and it's one of the best cheeses for scrambled eggs. Still, if you're looking for a Costco cheese that'll wow you and all your friends, it isn't the one. Will I still enjoy the massive chunk I have? You betcha! I probably won't purchase it again, though.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Fresh Mozzarella
Fresh mozzarella cheese is one of life's little pleasures, especially if you avoid lower-quality products. With this in mind, I can't recommend Kirkland Signature Fresh Mozzarella enough. Not only did I get two large pre-sliced logs for the fantastic price of $7.79, but it oozed high-grade perfection.
The very first thing I look for in fresh mozzarella is liquid in the package. You want there to be a good amount of it so the cheese stays super moist and fresh-tasting until you are ready to consume it. Fortunately, Kirkland Signature Fresh Mozzarella was accompanied by plenty of liquid in the bag. Once I cracked it open and tasted the cheese, it was basically game over. It was uber soft and juicy, just like fresh mozzarella should be. It also had a premium, subtle taste with a touch of saltiness on the backend that is sure to complement everything from lasagna to Caprese salad to sandwiches and beyond. Nicely done, Costco! Even the Italian side of my family would approve.
The fact that Kirkland Signature Fresh Mozzarella comes pre-sliced is a big win in my book as well. Plus, the two logs of cheese are packed separately, so keeping them fresh is easy too. Honestly, it's winning on all fronts. Do yourself a favor and add it to your grocery list pronto.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Imported Double Crème French Brie
Ah, brie cheese. It may be somewhat of an acquired taste, but if you've developed it, Kirkland Signature Imported Double Crème French Brie is one you have to try. It's rich, decadent, and nothing short of a showstopper. The large wheel is perfect for wowing friends as well, although once you get a taste, it may be challenging to share — that's how mouthwateringly delicious it is.
The packaging on Kirkland Signature Imported Double Crème French Brie says it is traditionally crafted in Normandy, France, by Insigny Ste Mère. That sounds great and all, but I wouldn't care if it was produced in a back alley in Florida. No joke. It's funky, grassy, stinky, and all the things you could possibly want from a cheese bearing its name. They sure weren't lying about the double crème, either. I mean, watch out! It's so soft, sticky, and creamy that it'll have you praying to the cheese gods for more. Not that you'll have to for a minute, large wheel and all, but still. Be careful, or you'll find most of the wheel is gone before you know it.
To top it all off, I got a 1.32-pound wheel of Kirkland Signature Imported Double Crème French Brie for the low cost of $10.99. With a price like that, you'll be dying to use it on everything. Brie and apple butter grilled cheese sandwich, anyone?
Leave: Kirkland Signature Organic Feta
Unfortunately for Kirkland Signature Organic Feta, it is another one of the Costco cheeses I can't fully endorse. Similar to the brand's Gouda, it isn't awful. However, it has a niche taste that makes it way less versatile than the other cheese I tried. At $16.69 per container, it was also the priciest.
After munching on a couple of bites of Kirkland Signature Organic Feta, I was pleasantly surprised by the complex flavors I detected. It served a big punch of salt up front, followed by a nice tang on the backend. The flavors also progressed and lingered on my tongue for quite some time. While this sounds great, after a couple of bites, it just became too salty. Translation: It isn't a cheese I would enjoy solo. It needs to be paired with other ingredients.
Admittedly, the fact that Kirkland Signature Organic Feta comes in four large blocks sitting in a bath of liquid is a huge plus. As renowned chef José Andrés says, you shouldn't bother with crumbled feta because it doesn't offer as much flavor, so Costco's choice to opt for large pieces is a win. The liquid ensures they'll stay nice and moist, too. Even so, the salinity is so high that it results in this particular feta being less versatile. You can easily skip this Organic Feta, because there's more nuance to be found elsewhere in the cheese section.
Methodology
To determine which Costco cheeses are worth buying and skipping, I bought a selection and tried all of them myself, basing my selections on perceived quality, flavor, texture, versatility, and price.
Telling anyone not to buy or eat a given cheese isn't something I typically do, but those that I designated as "leave" didn't impress me based on the criteria above. As I mentioned, they aren't outright bad, but the other cheeses I sampled blew me away in those categories and I wholly endorse buying them on your next trip to Costco. They won't let you down.