Costco's Extra Virgin Olive Oil Is Higher Quality Than You'd Expect
Costco's Kirkland Signature products have become a sign of great quality for low prices. From the government-certified Kirkland Signature tequila to Kirkland's authentic Italian balsamic vinegar, shoppers trust the brand because the warehouse chain partners with great producers. And when it comes to Italian extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), Costco is no slouch. The proof of quality is right there on the label: "Product Certification Traceable Chain of Italian Origin" from Bureau Veritas.
Bureau Veritas, founded in 1828 and working with 1,600 offices and laboratories worldwide, is one of the most trusted laboratory testers of food products and agriculture commodities around the globe. The company gives certification to food products to verify their authenticity and quality. Kirkland's certification from Bureau Veritas means that its oil has been sampled and tested under strict, third-party scientific guidelines. Bureau Veritas has ensured that what's on the label is what customers get: 100% extra virgin oil.
What's so good about genuine EVOO? Extra virgin is the most highly-prized grade of olive oil, and products have to meet certain quality standards to earn the name. The flavor is generally characterized as fruity, grassy or nutty. Due to minimal processing, it retains the olives' natural flavor, and with an acidity under 1%, it's super smooth on the palate. With Kirkland's version, you know you're not getting cheated out of genuine EVOO.
Why Costco's olive oil is such a good deal
Extra virgin is the most flavorful form of olive oil because it's produced from the first pressing, performed within 24 to 72 hours of harvest. The olives must be harvested and pressed by hand or simple mechanical means, and never heated to increase the amount of extraction. The olives can be washed and the oil may be centrifuged and filtered to remove impurities, but it can't undergo any chemical treatment.
EVOO is more expensive than other grades of oil because the non-chemical, cold extraction makes it much more labor-intensive to produce. However, at $22.99 for a 2-liter bottle, Kirkland's EVOO is a killer deal. Similarly-sized bottles of EVOO from other well-established brands can range from $43 to $55. And with three millennia of practice, we can trust the Italians when it comes to extra virgin oils. With Costco's Bureau Veritas certification, you can get that Italian flavor wherever you shop.
EVOO's delicate flavor means it's ideal as a key component in the perfect ratio for salad dressing or a savory drizzle on your favorite dessert. While some caution against using extra virgin oils on the stovetop, as it can burn at very high temps, with a smoke point of at least 350 degrees Fahrenheit, it's perfectly suitable for most sauteeing and frying jobs. Kirkland's oil will keep your sauteed veggies nice and light and add a touch of extra umami to simple chicken breasts.