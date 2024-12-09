Costco's Extra Virgin Olive Oil Is Higher Quality Than You'd Expect

Costco's Kirkland Signature products have become a sign of great quality for low prices. From the government-certified Kirkland Signature tequila to Kirkland's authentic Italian balsamic vinegar, shoppers trust the brand because the warehouse chain partners with great producers. And when it comes to Italian extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), Costco is no slouch. The proof of quality is right there on the label: "Product Certification Traceable Chain of Italian Origin" from Bureau Veritas.

Bureau Veritas, founded in 1828 and working with 1,600 offices and laboratories worldwide, is one of the most trusted laboratory testers of food products and agriculture commodities around the globe. The company gives certification to food products to verify their authenticity and quality. Kirkland's certification from Bureau Veritas means that its oil has been sampled and tested under strict, third-party scientific guidelines. Bureau Veritas has ensured that what's on the label is what customers get: 100% extra virgin oil.

What's so good about genuine EVOO? Extra virgin is the most highly-prized grade of olive oil, and products have to meet certain quality standards to earn the name. The flavor is generally characterized as fruity, grassy or nutty. Due to minimal processing, it retains the olives' natural flavor, and with an acidity under 1%, it's super smooth on the palate. With Kirkland's version, you know you're not getting cheated out of genuine EVOO.