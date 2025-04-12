Sam's Club Vs Costco: Which Rotisserie Chicken Tastes Better?

For quick meal prep, perhaps no item is more helpful than a grocery store rotisserie chicken. It saves you the time of roasting up your own chicken, and a rotisserie chicken is often much cheaper than making one fresh in your own oven.

As a new Costco member, I felt drawn to try the rotisserie chicken that takes up a huge swath of the deli toward the back of the store. I wondered if Costco would win out when compared to Sam's Club in a protein product bigger than the warehouse monsters' hot dogs.

To compare the two, I purchased a rotisserie chicken from each location. At Costco, I could do this in person, but my Sam's Club chicken came way of Instacart, as I do not have a membership with the club. Tasting each chicken and noting vital aspects like texture, juiciness, packaging, and flavors, I determined which of the two rotisserie chickens I believe is superior.