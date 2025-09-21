Keep Your Costco Croissants Fresh For Longer With This Tip
Costco's bakery section is many shoppers' favorite part of the warehouse club's stores, with its wealth of tempting breads and sweet treats. The prices follow the chain's bulk-for-less model, making it even easier to buy something delicious. One Costco fan favorite is the Butter Croissants, which come 12 to a pack for $6.99. There was some grumbling when it went up from $5.99 in early 2025, but it's still a bargain, considering a single, similar croissant can cost half that or more in a coffee shop or bakery. The only problem? That's a lot of croissants to eat before they become stale.
As with many other foods, freezing them is the solution. Timing is important to maintain frozen croissants' best quality. After you get them home and sample their flaky, buttery goodness, freeze the remaining croissants on the same day that you buy them, when they're as fresh as possible. Avoid freezer burn by wrapping each one first in plastic wrap and then aluminum foil. Then put them in a freezer-safe, resealable plastic bag, removing as much air from the bag as you can, or in an airtight container, and freeze. You can cut the croissants in half lengthwise with a serrated knife before wrapping and freezing, or wait to cut them until you take them out to use, which can be easier to do when they're frozen. Mark the date on the bag or container, and keep them in the freezer for up to three months.
How to thaw and toast frozen croissants
Frozen croissants should be thawed first to return to the closest flavor and consistency to fresh, and it's ideal to let them thaw overnight in the refrigerator. If you forget, they can also be left out on the counter. In a rush? Microwave them for a few seconds, being careful not to let it go too long. After croissants are thawed, toast them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit in the oven or toaster oven until they're crispy and browned.
A couple of other tips can also help when freezing croissants. If you toasted any that you now want to freeze, make sure they've cooled completely, or condensation can make them soggy. You could also chill the croissants on a lined baking tray in the freezer for 30 minutes before putting them in the plastic bag or container to help them keep their shape. If you're skipping the step of wrapping them in plastic wrap and foil first, it will also keep them from sticking to each other.
Of course, you can buy frozen Costco baked goods in bulk, including croissants, saving you the trouble of freezing them yourself. There are also unexpected ways to use croissants faster so that no freezing is necessary, like swapping croissants for your standard grilled cheese bread, or making them the ice cream sandwich base you didn't know you needed. Whether you freeze them or eat them fast, these buttery croissants are a great deal.