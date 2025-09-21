Keep Your Costco Croissants Fresh For Longer With This Tip

Costco's bakery section is many shoppers' favorite part of the warehouse club's stores, with its wealth of tempting breads and sweet treats. The prices follow the chain's bulk-for-less model, making it even easier to buy something delicious. One Costco fan favorite is the Butter Croissants, which come 12 to a pack for $6.99. There was some grumbling when it went up from $5.99 in early 2025, but it's still a bargain, considering a single, similar croissant can cost half that or more in a coffee shop or bakery. The only problem? That's a lot of croissants to eat before they become stale.

As with many other foods, freezing them is the solution. Timing is important to maintain frozen croissants' best quality. After you get them home and sample their flaky, buttery goodness, freeze the remaining croissants on the same day that you buy them, when they're as fresh as possible. Avoid freezer burn by wrapping each one first in plastic wrap and then aluminum foil. Then put them in a freezer-safe, resealable plastic bag, removing as much air from the bag as you can, or in an airtight container, and freeze. You can cut the croissants in half lengthwise with a serrated knife before wrapping and freezing, or wait to cut them until you take them out to use, which can be easier to do when they're frozen. Mark the date on the bag or container, and keep them in the freezer for up to three months.