10 Classic Dishes You'd See At Every '70s Cookout

The 1970s might not be the first decade that stands out when it comes to food. Things like aspics and Jell-O molds filled with fruit were common sights, while dessert salads took over the sweet teeth of the decade. As odd as those dishes might be to us today, the '70s were also a great time for experimenting on the grill. New international flavors were being introduced, and those tastes were front and center during block parties and neighborhood cookouts.

You'd find the usual hot dogs, ribs, and chicken next to corn and mushrooms sizzling over the flames on Fourth of July weekend. But things like pineapple rings could be grilled and placed on any of the above for an unexpected twist. If you're interested in taking a trip through the cookouts of yesteryear or want to throw your own retro party, why not throw a few of these '70s classics on the grill for vintage flavor and fun?