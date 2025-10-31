This Old-School Appetizer Took Center Stage At Parties In The '50s
The 1950s proved an impressionable decade in American dining. Creations like the TV dinner pioneered convenience, funky Jell-O desserts were in style, and people loved to entertain with finger foods and themed drinks. Among such party appetizers, cheese balls in particular generated a buzz — their appearance a signal of good times.
Still popular in the Midwest, this fun appetizer consists of cream cheese paired with a firmer dairy product (like cheddar or Gouda), mixed with additional flavorings, and then covered in an external element like nuts or spices. They're formed into sizes ranging from ping pong to baseball, and while it's certainly tempting to consume one whole, they're traditionally spread on crackers instead. For extra fun, cheese balls can be elevated with bold, beefy flavor using cured cuts, or flavored with herbs, dried fruit, hot sauce, or even alcohol for a boozy twist.
The concept of a cheese ball, which reportedly dates back to 1801 when President Jefferson received a gift of one weighing over 1,200 pounds, reemerged in the 1944 cookbook "Food of My Friends." Serving as a resourceful dish during World War II, the preparation hit its peak trend in the 1950s, when it began melding an ever-increasing array of ingredients while taking on fun new shapes (a cheesy snowman, for example). The intrigue continued into the 1970s, but the cheese ball concept eventually turned trite, cementing its status as an old-school classic.
Whip up cheese balls into fresh new forms
Diners love a dash of nostalgia, so tap into the 1950s retro food trend by crafting a batch of these dairy spheres. You can honor the cheese ball's midcentury roots by featuring classic flavors like cream cheese, cheddar, bacon, and green onion, or pimento cheese and pecans. While the original dish emerged as a way to repurpose and stretch leftover cheese, feel free to make the most of our abundant dairy options today by forming new artisanal flavors into the ball shape.
Swap the cream cheese for chèvre, covered in herbes de Provence for a tasteful combination. Alternatively, invoke Spanish flavors with a grating of Manchego, some olives, and a sprinkle of pimentón. Or appeal to the vegan crowd by using cashew or plant-based alternatives in lieu of the dairy.
There's also nothing wrong with sticking to the classic formula, leaning heavily on textural additions like chopped bell peppers and celery, as well as a heavy-handed pecan or breadcrumb coating. Roll it into a large spherical size and place it proudly on the dinner table — cheese balls are an old-school classic still worthy of intrigue.