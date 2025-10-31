This Old-School Appetizer Took Center Stage At Parties In The '50s

The 1950s proved an impressionable decade in American dining. Creations like the TV dinner pioneered convenience, funky Jell-O desserts were in style, and people loved to entertain with finger foods and themed drinks. Among such party appetizers, cheese balls in particular generated a buzz — their appearance a signal of good times.

Still popular in the Midwest, this fun appetizer consists of cream cheese paired with a firmer dairy product (like cheddar or Gouda), mixed with additional flavorings, and then covered in an external element like nuts or spices. They're formed into sizes ranging from ping pong to baseball, and while it's certainly tempting to consume one whole, they're traditionally spread on crackers instead. For extra fun, cheese balls can be elevated with bold, beefy flavor using cured cuts, or flavored with herbs, dried fruit, hot sauce, or even alcohol for a boozy twist.

The concept of a cheese ball, which reportedly dates back to 1801 when President Jefferson received a gift of one weighing over 1,200 pounds, reemerged in the 1944 cookbook "Food of My Friends." Serving as a resourceful dish during World War II, the preparation hit its peak trend in the 1950s, when it began melding an ever-increasing array of ingredients while taking on fun new shapes (a cheesy snowman, for example). The intrigue continued into the 1970s, but the cheese ball concept eventually turned trite, cementing its status as an old-school classic.