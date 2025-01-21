One Affordable Cut Of Beef Is Actually The Best For Stews

While everyone has their own opinions on the best cuts of steak and how to cook them, some cuts are inherently better for certain recipes. While a high-quality filet mignon or ribeye shines as a stand-alone dinner meal, the best cut of meat for steak and eggs or other casual dishes is often skirt or flat iron steak. When it comes to a cozy meal like stew, however, you don't have to break the bank to get the best results. In fact, the best cut of beef to use is actually more affordable than most: chuck steak.

Compared to most other steaks, chuck is on the lower end of the price range, typically at $6 to $8 per pound (compared to a steak such as filet mignon, which can cost $20 or more per pound). Chuck is also readily available in most grocery stores and butcher shops and can be bought in bulk, giving you more value for your money. But don't let the lower price point deter you from this hearty cut of beef.

Chuck steak comes from the cow's shoulder, which contains a high level of collagen from the connective tissue. This makes it a bit tough, but after simmering in a stew for multiple hours, the collagen will turn into a gelatin that adds both moisture to the meat and richness to the broth. The end result is a tender, melt-in-your-mouth spoonful of chuck steak and stew.