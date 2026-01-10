The Grilling Trick You Need For Evenly Cooked Kabob Skewers

Kabob skewers are one of those deliciously versatile dishes that you can throw on the grill and feed a crowd. However, making evenly cooked skewers requires a delicate balance. If you're not careful, you'll end up with some ingredients prepared perfectly while others are burnt to a crisp. To gain insight into how to prevent this, Food Republic spoke with Ashley Lonsdale, ButcherBox chef-in-residence, who says the trick to evenly cooked kabobs boils down to choosing ingredients that have similar cooking times.

"For example, quick-cooking Gulf-caught shrimp pairs well with small squares of onion and pepper that need a brief char to bring out their sweetness while retaining a decent bite," says Lonsdale. Where people run into issues is when they use mismatched proteins and veggies, such as pairing chicken, which requires a longer cooking time to reach a safe temperature (165 degrees Fahrenheit), with a high-moisture vegetable like zucchini, tomatoes, or green onions, which cook in as little as three to four minutes and can char to a crisp. Alternatively, using a quick-cooking protein with a veggie that takes longer, like asparagus, can result in tough, rubbery, overcooked meat.

If you're nervous about the above, Lonsdale says an easy hack is to make single-ingredient skewers — for example, one set with a protein and another with veggies — grouped by similar cooking times. She adds that the trick to mastering this technique is to build a grill fire that includes one hot zone and one cooler zone so you can easily "move different ingredients around based on their [needs]." Lonsdale also suggests using the hotter zone to develop a nice char before moving the skewers to lower heat to finish cooking.