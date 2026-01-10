The Grilling Trick You Need For Evenly Cooked Kabob Skewers
Kabob skewers are one of those deliciously versatile dishes that you can throw on the grill and feed a crowd. However, making evenly cooked skewers requires a delicate balance. If you're not careful, you'll end up with some ingredients prepared perfectly while others are burnt to a crisp. To gain insight into how to prevent this, Food Republic spoke with Ashley Lonsdale, ButcherBox chef-in-residence, who says the trick to evenly cooked kabobs boils down to choosing ingredients that have similar cooking times.
"For example, quick-cooking Gulf-caught shrimp pairs well with small squares of onion and pepper that need a brief char to bring out their sweetness while retaining a decent bite," says Lonsdale. Where people run into issues is when they use mismatched proteins and veggies, such as pairing chicken, which requires a longer cooking time to reach a safe temperature (165 degrees Fahrenheit), with a high-moisture vegetable like zucchini, tomatoes, or green onions, which cook in as little as three to four minutes and can char to a crisp. Alternatively, using a quick-cooking protein with a veggie that takes longer, like asparagus, can result in tough, rubbery, overcooked meat.
If you're nervous about the above, Lonsdale says an easy hack is to make single-ingredient skewers — for example, one set with a protein and another with veggies — grouped by similar cooking times. She adds that the trick to mastering this technique is to build a grill fire that includes one hot zone and one cooler zone so you can easily "move different ingredients around based on their [needs]." Lonsdale also suggests using the hotter zone to develop a nice char before moving the skewers to lower heat to finish cooking.
More tips for evenly cooked kabob skewers
If you're prone to overcooking your meat, choose a cut that doesn't dry out easily when prepared over high heat. For example, chicken thighs retain moisture because they contain more collagen and fat than leaner cuts like breast meat, which helps keep them tender on the grill. "Organic chicken thighs marinated in yogurt and spices like turmeric, coriander, and cumin, cut into 1½ to 2-inch chunks, are always a top choice," says Ashley Lonsdale. The calcium and lactic acid in the yogurt help break down proteins, tenderizing the meat, while the spices add delicious depth and umami. To maximize moisture retention and tenderness, you could also try Alton Brown's technique of immersing kabobs in water for 10 to 30 minutes before grilling them to ensure ultra-juicy meat.
Remember, size also matters when making kabob skewers, so making sure proteins and veggies are cut into uniform portions will make it that much easier to cook them evenly. Next, Lonsdale suggests cooking chicken thigh kabobs over medium grill heat for about 15 minutes. Going lower and slower ensures the meat cooks consistently without drying out. To finish, "A spiced yogurt sauce or herby mayo will also add moisture and flavor," she says.
Lastly, don't forget about plating. While convenient and easy to transport, skewers can be cumbersome once they hit the plate. Whether you're making Greek-style souvlaki or Chinese lamb skewers, Lonsdale suggests, "If I'm serving a crowd, I will remove the cooked proteins and vegetables to make it easier for everyone to build their rice bowls, rotis, or salads."