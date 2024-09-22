The Temperature Tip You Need For Grilling Pork Chops
With a charred crust and tender interior, grilled pork chops make a tasty treat — but with this method of cooking, it can be tricky to get them perfectly juicy every time. If they're overcooked, you'll end up with a dry, disappointing meal. To get some expert tips for success, Food Republic consulted Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York. His advice for great grilled chops is all about getting the temperature right.
When cooking indoors, Parente recommends a two-step cooking method to prevent dry pork chops, starting them in a hot skillet and then finishing them in the oven. "This concept of starting on high heat and finishing over low heat is similar when grilling pork chops," he says. The best technique is a two-zone approach using both direct and indirect heat.
While it can take longer to cook bone-in versus boneless pork chops when baking or air frying them, it makes little difference when grilling. "Whether it's a boneless or bone-in pork chop, sear it directly over the flames or coals to establish a good sear, and then finish cooking it using indirect heat by putting it on the cooler side of the grill until it reaches 140 degrees Fahrenheit," Parente advises. The temperature will continue to rise after the meat's removed from the grill, and within a few minutes, it should reach 145 degrees Fahrenheit. This is the USDA-recommended temperature for pork chops.
Use two-zone grilling for tender pork chops
To get the best results when grilling, choosing the right pork chop is key, in terms of both the cut and the size. Go for rib or center-cut chops, which are more tender, and avoid blade chops, as they can become chewy if the fat isn't fully rendered. Thicker chops work better for chef Rich Parente's two-zone method, as you can get a good sear with less risk of overcooking. You'll want them at least an inch thick, and ideally one-and-a-half inches.
Start with a clean, oiled, and preheated grill, and place the pork on the hotter side. Lay the chops at a 45-degree angle before turning them 90 degrees, if you want to get dazzling crosshatch marks on the meat. Give them around three to five minutes each side. Then move them to the cooler side and cover, so they can cook through more gently, until they reach Parente's recommended temperature of 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Letting them rest for a few minutes before serving will make them even juicier.
For meat that's both tender and tasty, brining before grilling is a good idea. You can use a wet brine, but dry brining pork chops gives a great crust and lets them brown better, because there's less moisture added. You can also add rich and smoky flavors with a dry rub, a mixture of simple pantry ingredients such as salt, pepper, paprika, and brown sugar.