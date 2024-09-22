The Temperature Tip You Need For Grilling Pork Chops

With a charred crust and tender interior, grilled pork chops make a tasty treat — but with this method of cooking, it can be tricky to get them perfectly juicy every time. If they're overcooked, you'll end up with a dry, disappointing meal. To get some expert tips for success, Food Republic consulted Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York. His advice for great grilled chops is all about getting the temperature right.

When cooking indoors, Parente recommends a two-step cooking method to prevent dry pork chops, starting them in a hot skillet and then finishing them in the oven. "This concept of starting on high heat and finishing over low heat is similar when grilling pork chops," he says. The best technique is a two-zone approach using both direct and indirect heat.

While it can take longer to cook bone-in versus boneless pork chops when baking or air frying them, it makes little difference when grilling. "Whether it's a boneless or bone-in pork chop, sear it directly over the flames or coals to establish a good sear, and then finish cooking it using indirect heat by putting it on the cooler side of the grill until it reaches 140 degrees Fahrenheit," Parente advises. The temperature will continue to rise after the meat's removed from the grill, and within a few minutes, it should reach 145 degrees Fahrenheit. This is the USDA-recommended temperature for pork chops.