Transform Corn On The Cob Into An Umami Flavor Bomb With One Ingredient

Basic corn on the cob is a classic summer staple. What's better than munching into a juicy, sweet, salty, buttery ear that leaves you going back for bite after bite? We have one simple solution that makes this already tasty side even better — adding bacon.

By simply wrapping each ear in a slice of bacon, you're checking a lot of boxes. The fat renders and soaks into the corn creating a buttery like taste, the smoky saltiness shines providing an umami flavor, and it even incorporates a bit of additional texture. Pair all of these elements with bright, juicy sweet corn for a heavenly experience.

Ready to try out this bacon wrappped corn? It starts with shucking and cleaning, then simply twisting the strip of bacon around the cob in a spiral fashion. After this, it can be either grilled (just make sure to follow these ways to grill corn to perfection every time), or place it on a foil-lined baking sheet to cook in the oven. Regardless of the method, you'll want to flip the corn half way through to ensure an even cook on the bacon and (prevent any burning). Once bacon looks fully cooked and opaque, it's ready to enjoy.