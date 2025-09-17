Transform Corn On The Cob Into An Umami Flavor Bomb With One Ingredient
Basic corn on the cob is a classic summer staple. What's better than munching into a juicy, sweet, salty, buttery ear that leaves you going back for bite after bite? We have one simple solution that makes this already tasty side even better — adding bacon.
By simply wrapping each ear in a slice of bacon, you're checking a lot of boxes. The fat renders and soaks into the corn creating a buttery like taste, the smoky saltiness shines providing an umami flavor, and it even incorporates a bit of additional texture. Pair all of these elements with bright, juicy sweet corn for a heavenly experience.
Ready to try out this bacon wrappped corn? It starts with shucking and cleaning, then simply twisting the strip of bacon around the cob in a spiral fashion. After this, it can be either grilled (just make sure to follow these ways to grill corn to perfection every time), or place it on a foil-lined baking sheet to cook in the oven. Regardless of the method, you'll want to flip the corn half way through to ensure an even cook on the bacon and (prevent any burning). Once bacon looks fully cooked and opaque, it's ready to enjoy.
Ways to customize bacon wrapped corn
There are plenty of other ways to further customize your cob. For example, brush on a spice blend that's mixed with some oil. Try a Cajun blend that features fiery cayenne, earthy paprika, and black pepper for a burst of spice that amplifies the decadent flavors of the bacon. Instead of lots of spice, go with something sweet and smoky, like a brown sugar rub. As the corn cooks, the sugar will caramelize on the bacon for a candied experience.
Pick an umami blend loaded with garlic powder, parmesan cheese, and some flaky salt to double-down on the salty flavors giving the bacon and corn another layer. You could even rely on pre-made seasoning like a Ranch packet mixed with oil for a buttermilk and herbaceous taste which pairs well with the sweetness of the corn and rich bacon. At the end of cooking, take inspiration from this grilled corn with sriracha butter and brush some of the spicy butter right before serving for an undeniably decadent experience.