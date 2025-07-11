A bottle of bourbon can cost anywhere from a few dollars to several hundreds. With such a wide price range, it's fair that most people assume that more expensive bottles equal higher quality bourbon. However, that's not always the case. Some bottles are priced super high due to hype and marketing, which means that elevated cost doesn't always reflect superior bourbon. Fortunately, though, this same pattern works in our favor on the other end of the spectrum. You can also find cheap bourbons that taste way more expensive than they are, especially if you get some help from an expert — and that's exactly what I did.

To find out which bourbons punch above their price, I got expert recommendations from Chris Walster, the resident Whisky Connoisseur at The Cask Connoisseur. With 40 years of experience enjoying and learning about the humble brown spirit (and yes, this includes whisky, whiskey, and bourbon), his palate has what it takes to detect which bourbons boast a premium taste despite being attached to a low price tag. So, if you're on a budget (who isn't these days?) you don't have to sacrifice quality for cost — at least you won't if you choose one of the bourbons Walster recommends below.