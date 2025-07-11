Cheap Bourbons That Taste Way More Expensive Than They Are
A bottle of bourbon can cost anywhere from a few dollars to several hundreds. With such a wide price range, it's fair that most people assume that more expensive bottles equal higher quality bourbon. However, that's not always the case. Some bottles are priced super high due to hype and marketing, which means that elevated cost doesn't always reflect superior bourbon. Fortunately, though, this same pattern works in our favor on the other end of the spectrum. You can also find cheap bourbons that taste way more expensive than they are, especially if you get some help from an expert — and that's exactly what I did.
To find out which bourbons punch above their price, I got expert recommendations from Chris Walster, the resident Whisky Connoisseur at The Cask Connoisseur. With 40 years of experience enjoying and learning about the humble brown spirit (and yes, this includes whisky, whiskey, and bourbon), his palate has what it takes to detect which bourbons boast a premium taste despite being attached to a low price tag. So, if you're on a budget (who isn't these days?) you don't have to sacrifice quality for cost — at least you won't if you choose one of the bourbons Walster recommends below.
Wild Turkey 101 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
The first bourbon Chris Walster highlighted as a cheap option with excellent taste is Wild Turkey 101 Kentucky Straight Bourbon. He told me that it is classed as a premium whiskey, but even so, you can often purchase a bottle for as little as $26. As for taste? "[It's] a flavorful, high-rye bourbon with bold spice, honey, and charred oak, partly because it is over 100% proof," Walster said. Of course, a high alcohol percentage doesn't hurt when it comes to getting the most bang for your buck, either. Sounds like a winner to me.
Wild Turkey 101 is versatile, too. "You can drink it neat (my preference) or in a drink like an Old Fashioned, so lots of options," Walster explained. All around, it's a pleasing bourbon with lots of redeeming qualities. Regardless of whether you're imbibing at home or in a bar, you'd be wise to opt for Wild Turkey 101 when trying to save some cash. Obviously, you'll pay a bit more at your local bar, but it'll definitely cost you less than something like Woodford Reserve.
Four Roses Bourbon (Yellow Label)
Four Roses Bourbon comes in several different styles, all of which Chris Walster is happy to drink. However, he said the Yellow Label is the one to keep on your radar. A bottle only costs about $20, sometimes less, and lucky us, the taste doesn't reflect it. Honestly, if you've ever spied a bottle of Four Roses at the liquor store, you'd never guess it, either. The bottle design isn't bad, but it doesn't scream quality, if you know what I mean. Suffice it to say it's a perfect example of why you should never judge a book by its cover.
Walster described Four Roses Yellow Label as an approachable bourbon with soft, floral, and fruity tasting notes. "[It's] made with multiple yeast strains that add layers of complexity," Walster explained, which means it's far from one-dimensional. "It's smooth, affordable, and dangerously easy to sip." So, whether you're new to the world of bourbon or simply want to sip on one that isn't putting up any pretenses, Four Roses has your back. Just make sure to heed Walster's warning about how easily it goes down, especially if you aren't looking to party.
Elijah Craig Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Elijah Craig Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is next up on Chris Walster's list. "Often under $30, this is a superb bourbon with a reputation that far outweighs its price," he said. As an award-winning small batch bourbon that comes at a low cost, it makes sense to find it here. Fun fact: I was a bartender for 10 years, so I also have some experience with bourbon. One of the things I learned behind the bar is that Elijah Craig is a top pick for many bourbon drinkers, new or experienced. As Walster said, it boasts premium quality and taste without breaking the bank — no question about it.
"Expect notes of toffee, oak, and subtle spice with a long, warm finish," Walster explained. Another reason he recommends it is that it isn't a one-trick pony. It's versatile and tasty enough that you can sip it neat or mix it into a bourbon cocktail. Either way, the layered complexity and warm finish will put a smile on your face. Of course, it'll keep your wallet happy, too.
Benchmark No. 8 Brand Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Even new bourbon drinkers have heard of the Buffalo Trace distillery, and while the namesake product will cost you about $30, the company also has a super inexpensive option that's worthy of some consideration: Benchmark Old No. 8 Brand Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. "This bourbon is a former gold medal and trophy at the International Spirit Challenge and scored 90 points with Wine Enthusiast," Chris Walster told me, "and who are we to argue with that?"
Benchmark Old No. 8 Brand Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is an 80-proof spirit, so it won't bowl you over with alcohol or complexity. However, with this comes a lighter flavor, not to be confused with a bad flavor. Some describe it as having a muted taste with elements of caramel, vanilla, dried tobacco, and charred oak. It may not be bold, but it more than gets the job done.
With all of the above in mind, Walster told me Benchmark Old No. 8 should absolutely be on this list, since you can typically find it for less than $20. In fact, depending on where you shop, you might even be able to snag a 750-milliliter bottle for as low as $11. Um, wow!
Very Old Barton 100 Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Very Old Barton 100 Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey isn't one you hear about all of the time, like many of the others on this list. However, according to Chris Walster, "it's a hidden gem for bourbon lovers in the know." He admitted that it is often overlooked, but it comes at a bargain price — about $16 to $20 per bottle — and still manages to provide an outstanding amount of body and character.
Walster told me Very Old Barton 100 Proof Bourbon's main tasting notes are sweet corn, leather, and pepper, so it has the makings of a well-rounded brown spirit. As the name suggests, it's also 100-proof, and we know that's something Walster likes because it results in a more complex, potent flavor, perfect for sipping or mixing. And all that is before you get to the price, which is almost absurdly affordable. What is there left to argue with this selection?
Knob Creek 9 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
A bottle of Knob Creek 9 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey will cost you about $35, so it's somewhat pricier than the other options on this list. However, Chris Walster told me its spot is deserved because it's aged longer than the majority of similarly priced bourbons. It may not be considered a cheap bourbon per se, but its quality is still far greater than the price point would have you believe. "It easily competes with bourbons twice its price," Walster said. Okay, we are listening.
"[Knob Creek 9 Year Old Bourbon] offers incredible depth and richness for the money," he continued. "With bold flavors of toasted oak, vanilla, peanut brittle, and warm spice, it drinks like a premium bottle." In addition, it's a 100-proof bottle, so you can expect a boldness typically found in pricier picks, and helps it maintain its smoothness while sipping or as part of a cocktail. That being said, you might not want to waste Knob Creek 9 Year on a cocktail with heavy mixers. Still, no matter how you choose to imbibe, Knob Creek will provide you with a superior bourbon drinking experience even a connoisseur can get behind.
Evan Williams Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
I know we are all after a cheap bourbon that tastes more expensive than it is, but if your main priority is a ridiculously low price, look no further than Evan Williams Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. It's one of the cheapest bourbons on this list, but Chris Walster says it's worth a try. This may be surprising since you can get a 1.75-liter bottle for as low as $22 at places like Total Wine, but Walster knows his stuff and he hasn't steered us wrong yet.
According to Walster, Evan Williams Bourbon "is full of vanilla and mint, with a medium to long finish." As an 86-proof option, you shouldn't expect the complexity found in bourbons with a higher proof, but for the price, it's still more appealing than most of us would expect. I don't know about you, but I've been to plenty of bars that use Evan Williams as their well bourbon, so good on them. Walster also told me Evan Williams is good for sipping or mixing into cocktails, but as someone who's enjoyed my fair share of it, I'm more inclined to say it's better for shots than sipping — it's a shoo-in for cocktails. To each their own, though.
Jim Beam Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (White Label)
If you've never tried or at least heard of Jim Beam, the one with the white label, you've been living under a rock. All jokes aside, you should think of it like Jack Daniel's iconic Kentucky cousin. Since it made its way onto this list, it's obviously affordable, too — just like Evan Williams, you can pick up a 1.75-liter bottle of Jim Beam for about $22 at places like Total Wine. Ordinarily, such a low price point would make us weary of the quality, but Chris Walster believes it offers drinkers more than they'd typically get from a similarly priced bottle (excluding Evan Williams, of course).
Walster admitted that Jim Beam can be a bit harsh for some people. Even so, he thinks it makes a great low-priced pick if you're looking to mix up some drinks. So, it may not be a bourbon you'd want to savor by drinking it neat, but turn it into a bourbon sour, bourbon smash, or something similar, and the harshness will fade into the background. It's not bad for shots, either. Ask me how I know.
Old Forester 100 Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
When you're listing budget bourbons that taste more expensive than they are, no ledger is complete without Old Forester. Chris Walster said this is a bartender's favorite, and that makes sense given its depth and flavor. At just about $28 per bottle, it's one of the pricier picks on this list, but considering how egregiously expensive bourbon can get, it's not bad at all — especially once you hear what Walster had to say about it.
Old Forester 100 Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey boasts a robust flavor profile with notes of dark cherry, spice, rich caramel, and toasted oak. "It punches well above its weight," Walster said, noting that "the high proof brings structure without overpowering, making it ideal for cocktails or sipping neat." As we have come to learn, these are all winning traits for a bourbon. For new bourbon enthusiasts, these details may not paint the whole picture. That's okay, though. "[It] tastes like it should cost twice as much," Walster opined. Enough said.
Old Grand-Dad Bonded Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
You can get a 750-millileter bottle of Old Grand-Dad Bonded Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey for about $23, so it's definitely cheap. However, its low cost is deceiving in the best way because, as it turns out, it's one of the bourbons Chris Walster says packs enough punch to be priced quite a bit more.
Old Grand-Dad Bonded is a 100-proof bourbon, so it isn't lacking in potency and depth. Walster told me it boasts bold flavors, including high rye and black pepper. "It has a spicy kick and might not be to everyone's taste, but it's perfect for bourbon fans who want complexity without cost," he exlained. If you're worried about the spiciness, it may not be a bourbon you'd choose to drink straight, but mixing it into cocktails isn't off the table. Plus, Old Grand-Dad Bonded is a product of the Jim Beam distillery, so even if you've never heard of it before, you know it comes from a reputable, long-standing source.
J.W. Dant 100 Proof Bottled In Bond Bourbon Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
J.W. Dant 100 Proof Bottled In Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey comes to us from the Heaven Hill Distillery, which also makes Evan Williams and more. You can get a 750 ml bottle for about $14, but thankfully, it doesn't taste nearly as cheap as it is. "[This] is an underrated gem and definitely deserves a mention for its quality-to-price ratio," Walster said.
J.W. Dant 100 Proof Bourbon features notes of honeycomb and light rye spice up front, followed by hints of vanilla, tobacco, and white pepper. The finish is said to be a touch spicy, and the elevated proof means it presents a nice complexity. As such, you can opt to drink it neat or mix it into cocktails. However, if you don't like a bit of burn at the end, mixed drinks will likely speak to you more. Either way, J.W. Dant 100 Proof is thought of as a bourbon lover's bourbon, so make sure to add it to your arsenal of cheap bourbons that offer unexpected levels of quality.
Noble Oak Double Oak Bourbon Whiskey
Noble Oak Double Oak Bourbon Whiskey is the final cheap bourbon with elevated taste that Chris Walster wholeheartedly recommends. A product of Indiana, it costs about $29, so a bit more than many of the other bourbons here, but its flavors and perceived quality far surpass the low price point. If you're willing to shell out around $30, it'll serve you and your palate well.
One of the things Walster likes about Noble Oak Bourbon is that it boasts lots of sweet vanilla character with notes of honey, dry fruit, and spice. He also complimented its maturation process, which contributes to its color, flavors, and overall body. What exactly does this process entail? Well, according to Noble Oak, it is "finished with sherry oak sourced by the Master of Wood at Edrington, producers of the world's finest single malts." The brand also doesn't hesitate to mention that its Noble Oak Double Oak Bourbon Whiskey is the winner of several awards. Naturally, it's a brand's job to talk up its own spirit, but combined with Walster's recommendation there's no doubt Noble Oak Bourbon is more than worth the relatively low price it sells for.