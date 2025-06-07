Our Classic Chicken Lombardy Recipe Is Simple Yet Restaurant-Worthy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you come home tired from a long day at work and want something delicious, do you feel inclined to order takeout even though it might take a while to arrive? Sometimes, the quickest way to enjoy an indulgent yet easy meal is to make it yourself, as long as you have the right recipe. And developer Julianne De Witt says her "hearty and delicious" chicken Lombardy recipe is just that — its ease of whipping up makes it a keeper for those pressed for time and on a budget.

Sure, her recipe involves searing the chicken first before baking it in the oven with two types of cheeses and crafting a sauce with mushrooms, Marsala wine, and chicken broth, but it can all be done in just over half an hour, with much of that being hands-off time. The secret behind the tasty but quick dish? Cutting the chicken breasts into thin halves reduces the cooking time.

This recipe is also ideal for meal prepping, as it makes four servings and can be refrigerated for up to four days. To make it taste just as good as the first time, De Witt recommends reheating it in the oven or air fryer at 350 F. Another way is to zap it in the microwave.