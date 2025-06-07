Our Classic Chicken Lombardy Recipe Is Simple Yet Restaurant-Worthy
When you come home tired from a long day at work and want something delicious, do you feel inclined to order takeout even though it might take a while to arrive? Sometimes, the quickest way to enjoy an indulgent yet easy meal is to make it yourself, as long as you have the right recipe. And developer Julianne De Witt says her "hearty and delicious" chicken Lombardy recipe is just that — its ease of whipping up makes it a keeper for those pressed for time and on a budget.
Sure, her recipe involves searing the chicken first before baking it in the oven with two types of cheeses and crafting a sauce with mushrooms, Marsala wine, and chicken broth, but it can all be done in just over half an hour, with much of that being hands-off time. The secret behind the tasty but quick dish? Cutting the chicken breasts into thin halves reduces the cooking time.
This recipe is also ideal for meal prepping, as it makes four servings and can be refrigerated for up to four days. To make it taste just as good as the first time, De Witt recommends reheating it in the oven or air fryer at 350 F. Another way is to zap it in the microwave.
Round up the ingredients for this classic chicken Lombardy
The main ingredient in this dish is boneless, skinless chicken breasts seasoned with salt and pepper and dredged in flour. Olive oil and butter are needed to sear the chicken for a crisp, golden crust and buttery flavor. Cremini mushrooms, garlic, Marsala wine, and chicken broth make up the slightly sweet and umami-forward sauce. For the topping, you'll use fontina, Parmesan, and scallions. A parsley garnish adds a verdant note to the finished dish.
Step 1: Begin making the classic chicken Lombardy by turning on the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Slice the chicken
Butterfly the chicken breasts, then cut them in half, creating 4 pieces total.
Step 3: Salt and pepper the chicken
Season both sides of the chicken breasts with salt and pepper.
Step 4: Dredge the chicken
Fill a plate with the flour. Lightly coat both sides of each chicken in flour, shaking off any excess.
Step 5: Heat the butter and oil
In an oven-safe pan, add the olive oil and butter over medium-high heat.
Step 6: Brown the chicken on both sides
Sear the dredged chicken on both sides, just until lightly golden brown (about 1 minute per side), then remove from the pan and set aside.
Step 7: Bring out the mushrooms and garlic
Add the mushrooms and garlic to the pan.
Step 8: Cook until browned
Saute until the mushrooms are browned.
Step 9: Pour in the liquids
Add the Marsala wine and chicken broth.
Step 10: Reduce the classic chicken Lombardy sauce
Simmer until the sauce reduces by a third, about 5 minutes. Taste, and add more salt and pepper if needed.
Step 11: Return the chicken to the pan
Turn the heat off, and add the chicken back to the pan.
Step 12: Add the cheese and scallions
Top the chicken with fontina, Parmesan, and scallions.
Step 13: Finish the classic chicken Lombardy in the oven
Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until the cheese has melted, ensuring the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 F. Garnish the chicken with minced parsley before serving.
What to serve with classic chicken Lombardy
How does chicken Lombardy differ from chicken Marsala?
Though similar in some ways, chicken Marsala and chicken Lombardy are not the same. The former, made with Marsala wine — named after the Sicilian town where it's produced — as a key ingredient, originated in 19th-century Italy but with influences from French cooking. At its most basic, this simple dish consists of chicken that is floured and pan-fried, then coated with a sauce made of butter, oil, Marsala wine, and mushrooms. Some cooks like to embellish it with additions like balsamic vinegar, cream, and shallots. On the other hand, chicken Lombardy is an Italian-American dish with a somewhat unclear origin.
Despite sharing its name with a region in northern Italy, the dish is not a traditional preparation from said region (or anywhere in Italy, for that matter). Some believe that it originated from Olive Garden, as the chain popularized it in 2014 as a limited-time offering for its Culinary Tours of Italy promotion. However, a chicken Lombardy recipe appeared as early as 1940 in an edition of House Beautiful magazine, while another was featured in a 1979 cookbook called "Lean Cuisine: Delicious Recipes for the Healthy Stay-Slender Life." One recipe featured in "Southern Living 1982 Annual Recipes" was essentially chicken Marsala topped with fontina or mozzarella and Parmesan — not too far off from De Witt's version. Olive Garden's rendition opted for bacon, smoked mozzarella, and provolone toppings and Parmesan sauce.
What substitutions can I make in this chicken Lombardy recipe?
If you're not a fan of certain ingredients in this recipe or simply want to use up some items that have been sitting in your fridge for a while, you can make substitutions. De Witt says, "[Fontina] melts nicely, making it a perfect choice for fondue, gratins, and casseroles." However, you can swap it out for mozzarella in this recipe, while pecorino Romano and Parmesan can be used interchangeably.
It's also possible to use different mushrooms, such as buttons, portobellos, or even the wild kind (as long as you're positive they're safe to eat). As for the chicken breasts, you can replace them with boneless, skinless thighs if you prefer. You'll have to use four thighs to make four servings, as they tend to be slightly smaller than breasts.
The Marsala wine can also be switched out if need be. For one thing, you can use the much cheaper Marsala cooking wine rather than regular Marsala if you won't use it for drinking. Madeira, dry sherry, port, and sweet vermouth are other fortified wines that would work in this recipe, but you could also use a dry white wine with a small amount of brandy. For a non-alcoholic substitute, include additional chicken broth and a touch of balsamic vinegar to recreate Marsala's sweet and tangy elements.