Brown Butter Isn't Just For Your Baked Goods. Here's How To Give Your Savory Dishes A Spin

Brown butter is a hot commodity for good reason. It imparts a nutty, flavorful, and complex taste to countless dishes. Most often, you'll see recipes for brown butter chocolate chip cookies or brown butter brownies because the sweet, caramelized flavors pair so well together. However, this butter isn't solely reserved for desserts. Embark on a flavor-forward journey by incorporating brown butter into savory dishes, too. The same nutty, toasted, and rich notes that work wonders in sweets also complement a wide range of salty, fatty, and herbaceous flavors, adding depth to whatever you're cooking.

Even better, making brown butter is simple. You only need butter and a saucepan — preferably one with a light-colored bottom to monitor the butter's color accurately. Cut one stick of butter into even slices — this helps it cook at the same rate — before placing it in a pan over medium heat. Stir consistently to prevent the butter solids from burning or sticking to the pan. In about eight minutes, you'll have a lightly toasted, amber-hued liquid flecked with brown specks, perfect for stirring into or drizzling over your favorite savory meals.