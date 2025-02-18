Brown Butter Isn't Just For Your Baked Goods. Here's How To Give Your Savory Dishes A Spin
Brown butter is a hot commodity for good reason. It imparts a nutty, flavorful, and complex taste to countless dishes. Most often, you'll see recipes for brown butter chocolate chip cookies or brown butter brownies because the sweet, caramelized flavors pair so well together. However, this butter isn't solely reserved for desserts. Embark on a flavor-forward journey by incorporating brown butter into savory dishes, too. The same nutty, toasted, and rich notes that work wonders in sweets also complement a wide range of salty, fatty, and herbaceous flavors, adding depth to whatever you're cooking.
Even better, making brown butter is simple. You only need butter and a saucepan — preferably one with a light-colored bottom to monitor the butter's color accurately. Cut one stick of butter into even slices — this helps it cook at the same rate — before placing it in a pan over medium heat. Stir consistently to prevent the butter solids from burning or sticking to the pan. In about eight minutes, you'll have a lightly toasted, amber-hued liquid flecked with brown specks, perfect for stirring into or drizzling over your favorite savory meals.
Savory dishes that work perfectly with brown butter
Sweet potato gnocchi and brown butter are a match made in heaven — imagine pillowy bites of earthy, sweet gnocchi coated in a luscious, salty, savory, toasty sauce. For extra flavor, incorporate fresh sage leaves into the butter to infuse an herbaceous note that ties the dish together.
Another idea — elevate everyone's favorite side dish by spooning brown butter over the simplest mashed potatoes. Picture rich, toasty melted butter enveloping the creamy, starchy side with an irresistible depth of flavor.
People often top a cooked steak with butter. Swap that regular butter for the browned variety. After searing your steak, brown the butter in the same pan with salt and pepper. Then, spoon this lush, malty, peppery pan sauce over the meat for a decadent dinner.
Planning to make a big slow cooker chili? You'll need cornbread as the perfect complement. Replace the usual butter or oil in your cornbread recipe with brown butter for subtle, luxurious notes of sweet and savory caramel that take it to the next level.