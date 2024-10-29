Give Applesauce A Spicy Kick With One Simple Addition
If you're anything like us, you like a little kick added to almost everything. Whether chopping up a spicy ingredient to elevate cornbread or upgrading your watermelon with a sprinkling of heat, all dishes can be made even better by including something a little hot. And to us, applesauce is no different. Sweet and tart by nature, the only real thing missing from this puree is some heat — and that's where cayenne pepper comes in.
Similar to how cayenne is used to add warmth to sweet desserts, sprinkling a bit into your applesauce will give it a subtle smokiness that really takes the entire dish up a notch. If you're making your own applesauce, try including some when you add other spices, like cinnamon. If you're using a store-bought version, stir some right in before serving. Remember that with cayenne pepper a little goes a long way, so add just a pinch and then taste it before adding more. If you don't have any cayenne, you can use substitutes like chili powder, red pepper flakes, or even smoked paprika. Adding smoked paprika will give it an even more campfire-worthy flavor over straight-up heat, but it will be absolutely delicious.
How to serve spicy applesauce
The exciting thing about applesauce is that it can be served with both sweet and savory dishes. When going savory, spicy applesauce can go well with barbecued pork belly, or really any domestic pig recipe thanks to pork and apples being a classic combination. Adding cayenne to the applesauce will complement the savory spices found in many dinner recipes. Whipping up some potato pancakes? Serve them alongside spicy applesauce for a killer combo. If you don't want to use it as a side dish, you can consider using applesauce as a marinade, like in an applesauce barbecue chicken recipe.
If you're making something sweet that includes applesauce, this is an excellent way to add just a touch of heat. For example, using this version in applesauce cake or apple cider donuts can add a smoky dimension that will leave your guests wondering exactly what your secret ingredient is. If you're trying to include applesauce in a recipe that doesn't necessarily use it, keep in mind that you're adding moisture, so you'll want to replace the oil or butter in a 1:1 ratio.