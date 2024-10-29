Give Applesauce A Spicy Kick With One Simple Addition

If you're anything like us, you like a little kick added to almost everything. Whether chopping up a spicy ingredient to elevate cornbread or upgrading your watermelon with a sprinkling of heat, all dishes can be made even better by including something a little hot. And to us, applesauce is no different. Sweet and tart by nature, the only real thing missing from this puree is some heat — and that's where cayenne pepper comes in.

Similar to how cayenne is used to add warmth to sweet desserts, sprinkling a bit into your applesauce will give it a subtle smokiness that really takes the entire dish up a notch. If you're making your own applesauce, try including some when you add other spices, like cinnamon. If you're using a store-bought version, stir some right in before serving. Remember that with cayenne pepper a little goes a long way, so add just a pinch and then taste it before adding more. If you don't have any cayenne, you can use substitutes like chili powder, red pepper flakes, or even smoked paprika. Adding smoked paprika will give it an even more campfire-worthy flavor over straight-up heat, but it will be absolutely delicious.