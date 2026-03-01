You've Believed These 10 Air Fryer Myths For Way Too Long

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing like a new appliance to give your cooking experience a zing of dopamine. And if you're on the hunt for one that will absolutely blow your mind (figuratively, hopefully), then head to the store right now and pick out a quality air fryer. It's basically if a microwave, an oven, and a deep fryer had a group project and came up with an itsy bitsy countertop appliance that cooks almost everything better in just half the time.

These nifty appliances caught fire (again, figuratively) on the promise of speed, versatility, and the illusion of health without trading in crispy fried goodness. But despite the widespread appeal, they remain a woefully misunderstood appliance. There are plenty of myths flying around, and they've probably left you scratching your head a bit. Do they make everything healthy? Could they take up the work of a deep fryer, an oven, and a microwave combined? And are they really a jumble of buttons you'll never figure out?

To sift through the noise and separate fact from fiction, we caught up with Coco Morante, author of "The Instant Kitchen Meal Prep Cookbook"; Becky Striepe, founder of Glue & Glitter; Michelle Doll Dolson, recipe development lead at HelloFresh; Andreas Hansen, founder of Fritaire; and registered dietitian Kristen Carli. Here's what they had to say about the air fryer "facts" you may have picked up along the way, and why it just might be time to show them the door.