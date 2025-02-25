What You Definitely Need To Avoid When Cleaning Your Air Fryer

Air fryers have quickly become a mainstay amongst popular kitchen appliances, and for good reason. The fast-acting "fryer" is a modern marvel that truly does crisp up everything from homemade French fries to deliciously homemade dried fruit. For all the important steps you shouldn't skip while cooking with your air fryer, there are just as many to follow when it comes to cleaning. You are not in the minority if you only give your air fryer a scrub every so often. But when you do get around to cleaning it, there is one thing you definitely need to avoid, and that's harsh chemicals, including heavy-duty degreasers.

Most air fryer baskets are actually non-stick, so super-charged cleaners can harm that coating, causing it to wear off — and leading to your food getting stuck inside. These types of cleaners can also contain heavy chemical mixtures that are not food-safe. As a good rule of thumb, you should never use disinfectants on appliances where your food will be touching, and that definitely includes your air fryer.

It's also a good idea to not use scrubbers like steel wool, metal spatulas, or other abrasive utensils to scrape stuck-on food off the basket, as that can also hurt the non-stick coating. And as a final note, while we're telling you what not to do: Don't submerge the main body of your air fryer (the part that you plug in) in water — that's a quick way to ruin your appliance and/or electrocute yourself.