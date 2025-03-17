How To Pick The Perfect Air Fryer To Match Your Kitchen And Cooking Style Effortlessly
Home cooks have discovered that the air fryer is great for reheating leftover takeout and cooking frozen foods. The perfect air fryer can enable a cook to prepare an entire meal with relative ease. But how do you decide on the air fryer that's right for you? According to food blogger Aleka Shunk, "When choosing an air fryer, there are a few key factors to consider."
Because your appliance will most likely remain on your counter, "pick one that looks aesthetically pleasing," says Shunk. To find an appealing air fryer, consider the type (basket or oven), design (digital or manual), and even the features offered. You should also take into account size and capacity. Shunk says, "If you have limited counter space, an air fryer under 4 quarts is a good fit."
Shoppers might also pay attention to the price. Thankfully, there is a fryer to match most budgets. A 2-quart mini fryer made by Instant Pot is the least expensive at $50. If your finances allow it, a smart oven fryer with all the bells and whistles could be yours for $400. Another thing to keep in mind is that the smaller the air fryer, the lower the wattage. Compact appliances have 800 to 1,000 watts (perfect for individuals or small families). Larger air fryers can have 1,500 to 1,800 watts.
Other important things to consider
An essential decision is choosing a basket-style or oven-style air fryer. Shunk says, "Basket air fryers tend to be more compact, making them a great option for small kitchens." A smaller model also means you may need to prepare your items in batches. If your budget and space will allow, look for a 4-quart basket-style so you can avoid batch cooking. Not to mention, you should make sure you have space in the right part of your kitchen. "Consider where you'll place your air fryer. Keeping it near an outlet is convenient for easy access, and placing it close to the stovetop allows you to transfer hot food quickly and safely," Shunk says.
Dual-basket fryers give the ability to air fry two different foods simultaneously with different times and temperatures. A dual-basket air fryer is great for making an entire meal or preparing double-sized batches. They do take up more space than the single-basket style, though. "However, if you plan to cook larger meals—like a whole chicken or multiple dishes at once—an oven-style air fryer with racks will give you more flexibility," says Shunk. Then there are the oven-style air fryers that are more like miniature ovens. You can broil, bake, roast, and toast along with air frying. Some of these advanced models come with dual doors and a rotisserie function. Keep in mind that these sophisticated appliances don't cook as quickly as the single-basket styles.
All air fryers also have different price points, of course. Hamilton Beach sells one that looks a lot like a toaster oven and is large enough to hold a 12-inch frozen pizza for only $85. Smaller basket-style air fryers are more budget-friendly, with a 2-quart Instant Pot brand air fryer that only costs $60.