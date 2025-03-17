How To Pick The Perfect Air Fryer To Match Your Kitchen And Cooking Style Effortlessly

Home cooks have discovered that the air fryer is great for reheating leftover takeout and cooking frozen foods. The perfect air fryer can enable a cook to prepare an entire meal with relative ease. But how do you decide on the air fryer that's right for you? According to food blogger Aleka Shunk, "When choosing an air fryer, there are a few key factors to consider."

Because your appliance will most likely remain on your counter, "pick one that looks aesthetically pleasing," says Shunk. To find an appealing air fryer, consider the type (basket or oven), design (digital or manual), and even the features offered. You should also take into account size and capacity. Shunk says, "If you have limited counter space, an air fryer under 4 quarts is a good fit."

Shoppers might also pay attention to the price. Thankfully, there is a fryer to match most budgets. A 2-quart mini fryer made by Instant Pot is the least expensive at $50. If your finances allow it, a smart oven fryer with all the bells and whistles could be yours for $400. Another thing to keep in mind is that the smaller the air fryer, the lower the wattage. Compact appliances have 800 to 1,000 watts (perfect for individuals or small families). Larger air fryers can have 1,500 to 1,800 watts.