13 Foods You're Not Cooking In Your Air Fryer But Should Be

Air fryers are one of the most convenient appliances out there. They cook foods quickly, easily, and as we know, give many foods a crispy finish. Plus, they do it without the need for a serious drenching in oil, so they are seen as a healthy alternative to traditional deep fryers. With all these perks in mind, you may be wondering how you can use your air fryer to cook more foods.

Yes, air fryers are great for cooking frozen fries and crisping root vegetables, but what else can you put in your air fryer? You'll be pleased to learn that your air fryer is equipped to cook just about anything you can think of — in many cases, it makes the task so simple you may never cook them another way again.

I love my air fryer. In fact, I use it pretty much daily and am always seeking new foods to prepare in it. As a result, many of the foods you find below come from my personal experiences in air fryer cooking. I also scoured subReddits, culinary sites, and food blogs to find some of the best, albeit lesser-known foods to cook in an air fryer. Keep reading to learn what my research and experience taught me so you can start making the most of your air fryer moving forward.