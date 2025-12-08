You've Been Making Some Serious Mistakes With Your Air Fryer
Is there any household gadget that has gripped the nation quite like the air fryer? Some people sneer and scoff, insisting it's just a small oven with a fancy name. But once you actually try it and taste those crispy, quick delights, you're hooked. The fans aren't wrong when they rave about ease of use and convenience. These bad boys are incredibly simple to operate and can have dinner on the table practically in half the time of a regular oven.
However, there are a few things you want to keep in mind if you're a new owner, or even a seasoned user looking to up your air frying game. So we've done a deep dive into the common mistakes that people make, especially the ones that are going to cause damage to your air fryer over time. After all, you've spent good money on this thing, so let's keep it in top form for as long as possible. We also looked at a few mistakes that can affect the quality of your food. After all, what's the point of having an air fryer if everything comes out soggy?
We'll cover the best way to clean your machine, how using the wrong cooking spray can ruin the non-stick coating, and why cramming too much food in the basket guarantees terrible results. We'll also get into why positioning matters more than you think, how to avoid turning your kitchen into a smoke-filled disaster zone, and the one simple step that makes the biggest difference to getting crispy food every single time.
You aren't cleaning it correctly
A air fryer cleaning hack went viral on TikTok a while ago that showed people dumping a load of water and dish liquid in their air fryer and turning it on to clean. Don't worry, we know you have the good sense to never actually do this. However, there is a right way and a wrong way to clean your air fryer. Be mindful not use too much water when cleaning it, though, as this is one of the quickest ways to wreck the electrical components. The water can seep into places it absolutely should not go, and over time, this can seriously damage the machine.
Another cleaning mistake that'll make you want to weep later? Grabbing a metal scouring pad to scrub away the stubborn bits stuck to your basket. Sure, it might feel satisfying in the moment, but you're scratching up that precious non-stick coating, and we want to keep that surface in tip top condition for as long as possible. There's also a danger of tiny metal fragments breaking off from the scourer and making contact with electrical parts which could cause electrical shocks. We'll take our chicken tenders without a side of electrocution, thank youvery much.
So what's the right way to clean your air fryer? First, unplug your machine and completely let the air fryer cool down. Then, detach any components that you can from the heating element. Next, grab a soft cloth, non-abrasive sponge, or a soft bristled brush, dip it in warm soapy water, and give everything a good wipe down. For those really stubborn spots, a bit of degreaser or even a paste made with baking soda can also works wonders. When in doubt, always check your air fryer model's manual for cleaning tips.
You're blocking the vent
Despite being called air fryers, these things are actually more like very powerful convection ovens. They work by circulating super hot air around your food at high speed. There's a heating element at the top of the machine that cranks up the temperature, and then a powerful fan pushes that hot air around in a constant whirlwind. This combination of intense heat and rapid air movement is what gives your food that crispy, golden exterior that mimics deep frying (minus the vat of oil).
But all that air needs somewhere to go. And so, there's a vent on the back of the machine where it's released. It is really important that you don't block this air vent in any way. Make sure that the air fryer is at least 6 inches away from the wall. If the air vent is blocked or obstructed over a long period of time, it can damage to the machine and cause it to switch off unprompted.
There are some other things to keep in mind when thinking about where to place the air fryer. We know they are kind of bulky and awkward, but it's important to be mindful about where you put one in your kitchen. Make sure not to have it near any materials such as curtains or drapes since the air vent gets so hot and can even contain small amounts of grease, which will make it extremely flammable. Also don't store anything on top of the machine — it can get very hot there too.
You're using foil incorrectly
While it's generally fine to use, there are some dangerous mistakes to avoid when putting tin foil in an air fryer. The most important thing is keeping the foil away from the heating element and fan. Since both of these usually live at the top of the air fryer, never use foil to cover the top of your dish. If the foil touches either component, it could be a potential risk of fire or other problems.
Another rookie mistake is not weighing down the foil. Don't leave it in the fryer while it's running with nothing in there and also don't use it with very light food like nachos. The fan is really powerful, so if nothing is weighing it down, it can get caught in the airflow and move around. Before you know it, it's touching things it shouldn't be.
It's also important to put holes in the foil. If you don't, you might obstruct the airflow. Finally, skip the foil altogether when cooking acidic foods like tomatoes, lemon chicken, or anything marinated in vinegar. The acid reacts with the aluminum and can cause it to leach into your food, leaving you with a metallic taste and potentially some unwanted chemicals in your dinner. If you feel like you must use tin foil, simply remember these basics or save yourself the hassle and consider using some silicone tray liners for your air fryer instead. They're affordable, easy to clean, and you can use them without any of these headaches.
You're using metal utensils
The best thing about an air fryer is getting that crispy texture without drowning everything in oil. A big reason we can pull this off is the non-stick coating on the basket and tray where our food sits. Many air fryers use PTFE, which stands for polytetrafluoroethylene. Try saying that five times fast.
We've all watched a beloved non-stick pan slowly deteriorate over time. What once fried our eggs to perfection turns into a sticky nightmare until it finally earns a one-way ticket to the trash can. Let's try to prevent that same sad fate from happening to our air fryer, especially since replacing the whole machine costs a lot more than buying a new frying pan. Sure, the coating will probably wear down eventually, but we can seriously slow down the process by using a bit of common sense and handling it with care.
One of the biggest ways to keep that non-stick coating in tact is by ditching using metal utensils for flipping or removing food from the air fryer. Metal spatulas, tongs, and forks scrape away at that non-stick surface every single time you use them. Not only does this damage the coating, but you might end up with little bits of it flaking off onto your food. Stick to silicone or wooden utensils instead, and your air fryer will thank you by staying slick and functional for years longer.
You're not dealing with excess fat
You might have noticed that certain foods in your air fryer can cause an alarming amount of smoke. The usual suspects are bacon, fatty sausages, and other greasy meats that release a lot of oil when they cook. The problem is that air fryers run incredibly hot, which is exactly why they're so good at crisping things up. But those high temperatures also cause the oils and fats to break down quickly, and when that happens, you get smoke. Lots of it. And, of course, that also means there is a considerable fire risk if enough grease builds up and gets too hot. This can also lead to a bad taste that ruins whatever you were trying to cook.
The best defense against the smoke show is regular cleaning. If you've just cooked something particularly fatty, don't put off wiping down the basket and drawer until later. Clean it as soon as it cools down to prevent grease from building up and causing problems the next time you use the air fryer. Keeping on top of the mess means your machine stays in better condition overall, and you won't be setting off the smoke alarm every time you want crispy bacon.
There's also a nifty trick you can try if you're cooking an especially fatty cut of meat. Toss a slice of bread at the bottom of the air fryer drawer, underneath the basket. It'll soak up all the dripping grease and stop it from smoking. Plus, you'll be less likely to encounter smoke and clean up will become way easier.
You're using non-stick spray
A lot of people reach for cooking spray when using their air fryer, thinking it's the easiest way to keep food from sticking. The problem is that most cooking sprays contain an ingredient called soy lecithin. While it doesn't cause issues with other methods of cooking, it can create a nightmare once it hits the hot surface of your air fryer basket. This ingredient can start to congeal, forming a sticky film that builds up over time. You might not even notice it at first since most air fryer baskets are black, but it's there.
Once that lecithin residue hardens and polymerizes onto the non-stick coating, it becomes incredibly difficult to remove. We're talking permanent gunk that won't budge no matter how much elbow grease you put into scrubbing. Even worse, trying to clean off that stubborn buildup can damage the non-stick coating itself. You might be tempted to reach for harsh chemicals or abrasive scrubbers to tackle the mess, but that'll just scratch up the surface and make the problem even worse.
So skip the traditional cooking sprays and opt for oils with high smoke points like avocado, sunflower, or olive oil. Put the oil in a spray bottle and spritz it directly onto your food or the basket. You'll get the same non-stick effect without any of the gunky buildup. If you really love the convenience of aerosol spray, PAM now makes a version specifically formulated for air fryers with a higher smoke point that won't cause the same problems. Either way, your air fryer will stay cleaner and last a whole lot longer.
You're using too much oil
One of the biggest mistakes people make with air fryers is going overboard with oil. We get it, oil equals crispy food, right? But using too much oil or the wrong type can cause problems. Excess oil leads to grease building up inside the fryer, which can damage its internal structure and ultimately reduce its lifespan. It also creates tons of smoke and can even become a fire hazard.
First things first, never pour oil directly into the air fryer. That oil has nowhere to go except to pool at the bottom of the basket, causing smoke to rise up in your kitchen or potentially cause a fire. Oil should only go on the food itself. Also, pre-fried frozen foods already have oil baked into them from the factory. They don't need any extra oil at all. Just toss them in and let the air fryer work its magic.
When you do need to add oil, stick to high smoke point options and avoid cold-pressed oils. Cold-pressed oils might be great for salad dressings, but they'll burn at the high temperatures your air fryer reaches. For most dishes, one to two teaspoons of oil is plenty. If you're making homemade fries, toss them in a bowl with a tiny bit of oil until they're lightly coated, then transfer them to the basket. For larger items like chicken drumsticks or a piece of meat, brush or spray a single thin layer on the outside.
You're not patting your food dry
If you are cooking any kind of meat, fish, or vegetables, always pat them dry before you pop it in the machine. The reason we love using an air fryer is because we want that delicious crisp, and this is how to get it. Why does moisture matter so much? Food Republic spoke to Dennis Littley, a professional chef and recipe developer, about how to prep perfect, crispy air fryer chicken, and his advice works for most dishes. "When it comes to air-frying chicken, patting it dry is one of those small steps that make a huge difference," he told us. "Moisture on the surface of the meat creates steam in the air fryer, which softens the skin or coating rather than crisping it."
To do this, grab a clean kitchen towel or a few paper towels and lay out your ingredients. Use another towel to pat everything down firmly until it's as dry as you can get it. If you're working with boiled potatoes, take it even further and let them sit out to air dry for 15 to 20 minutes before cooking. Yes, it feels like forever when you're hungry, but the results are worth the wait.
Want an extra crispy boost? Coat your food in breadcrumbs or other dry ingredients like cornstarch before it goes in the basket. The dry layer helps the air do its job better. And don't skip preheating your air fryer: A hot machine from the start gives you that initial sear that locks everything in and keeps your food from turning into a steamy mess.
You're putting it in the dishwasher
Don't get us wrong, we're fond of lazy shortcuts around here. We'll reheat our pizza in the microwave, are very partial to a rotisserie chicken, and will often leave pots to "soak" when really we just don't want to wash them. But there is one shortcut you absolutely must resist: putting the air fryer tray in the dishwasher. Don't even do it once or twice. That's how habits start, and we all know a slippery slope when we see one. Sure, technically some manufacturers say their air fryer baskets are dishwasher safe, but if you read the fine print, they also mention that hand washing will make your air fryer last longer.
Think about what's actually happening in there. Strong jets of hot water and harsh detergents blast away at that precious coating, degrading it a little more with each cycle. Air fryers aren't cheap, and what's an air fryer without its beautiful non-stick coating? Just a useless hunk of metal that everything sticks to.
We've all learned this lesson the hard way with our favorite non-stick pans. You chuck them in the dishwasher a few times thinking it'll be fine, and before you know it, your eggs are welded to the surface and you're scraping away like an archaeologist. So step away from the dishwasher, pick up a soft sponge and some warm soapy water, and be gentle with your air fryer. It'll last years longer.
You're overfilling the basket
We get it. You've got a whole bag of chicken wings and you want them all done at once. But shoving every last piece into the basket until it's packed tight is going to ruin your food and potentially your air fryer. When you pile food on top of each other, the hot air that's supposed to be circulating around can't actually reach all the surfaces. Some bits stay pale and raw while others get overcooked and burnt. You end up with food that's soggy in some places and burnt in others.
It also creates too much steam. When food is crammed together in a tight mass, all that moisture it releases has nowhere to go. Instead of being whisked away by the moving air like it should be, the steam gets trapped between all those pieces. That's the complete opposite of the dry, convective heat you need for getting things crispy.
Overfilling the basket also forces your air fryer to work way harder than it should. Because the air can't circulate properly, the machine has to run longer and crank up the heat to try and compensate. This puts extra strain on the fan, heating element, and all the electronics inside. Over time, this wear and tear is going to shorten the lifespan of your air fryer. In extreme cases, overfilling can cause the air fryer to overheat so much that it becomes a fire risk. Give your food some breathing room in the basket so the hot air can do its job properly. And if you keep running into the problem of a lack of space consider getting a bigger model.