You've Been Making Some Serious Mistakes With Your Air Fryer

Is there any household gadget that has gripped the nation quite like the air fryer? Some people sneer and scoff, insisting it's just a small oven with a fancy name. But once you actually try it and taste those crispy, quick delights, you're hooked. The fans aren't wrong when they rave about ease of use and convenience. These bad boys are incredibly simple to operate and can have dinner on the table practically in half the time of a regular oven.

However, there are a few things you want to keep in mind if you're a new owner, or even a seasoned user looking to up your air frying game. So we've done a deep dive into the common mistakes that people make, especially the ones that are going to cause damage to your air fryer over time. After all, you've spent good money on this thing, so let's keep it in top form for as long as possible. We also looked at a few mistakes that can affect the quality of your food. After all, what's the point of having an air fryer if everything comes out soggy?

We'll cover the best way to clean your machine, how using the wrong cooking spray can ruin the non-stick coating, and why cramming too much food in the basket guarantees terrible results. We'll also get into why positioning matters more than you think, how to avoid turning your kitchen into a smoke-filled disaster zone, and the one simple step that makes the biggest difference to getting crispy food every single time.