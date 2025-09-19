Why Your Air Fryer Has That Funky Odor — And How To Fix It

A common first step is to run the fryer empty a couple of times at a high temperature, which helps burn off the residual coating and any leftover factory oils. You can also wash the basket and removable parts thoroughly with warm, soapy water to strip away any lingering residue. If you've used the air fryer a few times and it seems like that smell just won't budge, you can try a few other home remedies.

An effective method that people turn to is vinegar and water, and since the air fryer isn't one of those kitchen surfaces that you shouldn't use vinegar on, you can easily wipe down the inside of the machine with a mixture of half vinegar and half water, and then let the fryer run for about ten minutes; the vinegar helps neutralize odors rather than simply masking them. You could also pour this solution into an oven-safe bowl, run it at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for up to five minutes, and then remove it.

Some cooks also recommend leaving sliced lemon halves in the fryer and running it for a short cycle. The citrus does double duty by breaking down odors and leaving behind a clean, fresh scent. Once you've done one or two of these treatments, the plasticky smell should fade significantly. From there, regular maintenance — like washing the basket after every use and giving the interior a quick wipe down — will help keep new smells from building up. With a little effort up front, your air fryer will do what it's supposed to, and that's cook your food quickly and fill your kitchen with delicious aromas instead of strange ones.