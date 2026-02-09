10 Countertop Kitchen Appliances That Every Home Cook Needs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every kitchen is equipped with the basics: a range with an oven and cooktop, a refrigerator, and usually a microwave. While these are essentials for the basics of cooking, there are a plethora of other small, countertop appliances that can make food preparation quicker and easier. In order to avoid excess clutter on the countertop or spending money unnecessarily, it's important to hone in on the most essential pieces of equipment to take your meal preparation to the next level. These types of appliances are so popular that nowadays some even offer multiple functions, reducing the footprint on precious countertop space.

With so many choices on the crowded marketplace for countertop appliances, it can be difficult to sort through the noise and hone in on exactly what is best for you and your family's needs. This comprehensive list covers all the tools of the trade for home cooks of every skill level. You might see several of your favorite go-to appliances as well as some ideas of new ones to add to your collection.

The only problem is, it can sometimes be a struggle to keep a kitchen looking neat and tidy with all of these appliances on hand. When cabinet and pantry space is at a premium, many kitchens are now being built with appliance garages to park all of these gadgets. Some are even designed with extra electrical outlets to keep the appliances plugged in and ready to use. Simply close the door and all the extra appliances are out of sight.