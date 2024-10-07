Why It Matters Where You Place An Air Fryer In The Kitchen
The decision on where to keep an air fryer is usually governed by space (or the lack of it). The bulky appliance occupies valuable kitchen real estate, meaning you're likely going to place it wherever you can find enough space for it to sit. You might even factor in its proximity to a plug point, or take into account how it fits into the overall visual aesthetics of your kitchen. But where you place an air fryer matters far more than you think.
Air fryers are similar to convection ovens that use hot air to cook foods. This air is then blasted out of the appliance, often in the form of steam and heat, through fans and vents located at the back. As a result, air fryers need proper ventilation, meaning they need to be kept in an area where there is enough space around the appliance for the hot air, steam, and heat to dissipate.
This means keeping an air fryer tucked against a wall is a big no-no, particularly when the appliance is powered on and you're making those impossibly crispy Brussels sprouts or the crispiest air-fried chicken katsu. Always leave about five inches of space between the wall and the air fryer so that the steam and heat can pass through. Failure to do so can not only lead to improper cooking, but it can also damage your walls and affect the overall longevity of your appliance. Worst yet, it is a fire hazard too.
Places where you should never keep an air fryer
An air fryer's need for space extends beyond just walls. Never tuck an air fryer inside a closed or stuffy cupboard when it is functioning, and avoid keeping it under any low hanging cabinets that can obstruct its air flow as well. Instead, consider placing the appliance in a well-ventilated area, perhaps close to open windows or an exhaust fan.
You need to be equally careful of any sockets located around it, including the one that it may be plugged into. The steam of an air fryer seeping into an open electrical outlet can only lead to disastrous accidents, so make sure to apply the five-inch rule of distance here, too. Similarly, never keep an air fryer close to other appliances like ovens and stove hobs when it is in use. The heat wafting through the air fryer will not only damage the appliances, but it can also pose a fire risk. Always be careful of any inflammable items like plastic bags or curtains which may be around it as well.
It's also important to consider the surface that you're keeping the air fryer on. The hot air can burn through linoleum and vinyl countertops, and it can also damage wood. When possible, keep the appliance on more heat-resistant surfaces such as marble, quartz, or granite. If that is not an option, make sure to pop a heatproof silicone mat underneath the air fryer so it doesn't damage anything.