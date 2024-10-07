Why It Matters Where You Place An Air Fryer In The Kitchen

The decision on where to keep an air fryer is usually governed by space (or the lack of it). The bulky appliance occupies valuable kitchen real estate, meaning you're likely going to place it wherever you can find enough space for it to sit. You might even factor in its proximity to a plug point, or take into account how it fits into the overall visual aesthetics of your kitchen. But where you place an air fryer matters far more than you think.

Air fryers are similar to convection ovens that use hot air to cook foods. This air is then blasted out of the appliance, often in the form of steam and heat, through fans and vents located at the back. As a result, air fryers need proper ventilation, meaning they need to be kept in an area where there is enough space around the appliance for the hot air, steam, and heat to dissipate.

This means keeping an air fryer tucked against a wall is a big no-no, particularly when the appliance is powered on and you're making those impossibly crispy Brussels sprouts or the crispiest air-fried chicken katsu. Always leave about five inches of space between the wall and the air fryer so that the steam and heat can pass through. Failure to do so can not only lead to improper cooking, but it can also damage your walls and affect the overall longevity of your appliance. Worst yet, it is a fire hazard too.