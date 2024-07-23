The Simple Step To Prevent Your Air Fryer From Smoking

It's perfectly normal for thin wisps of smoke to waft from an air fryer as it cooks your food. But when it starts emitting dense fumes that you'd expect more from a charcoal smoker or a hibachi grill — that's when you know something is wrong. Chances are, you're cooking a high-fat meat like bacon that releases a lot of grease, or perhaps something like breaded chicken that is coated in tiny crumbs. The smoke is likely the result of the grease and food particles dripping onto the bottom of the air fryer and burning on the hot surface.

One simple way to prevent this from happening is to line an air fryer with parchment paper. The heat-resistant material will catch all the residue, preventing it from falling to the bottom of the appliance and burning up as smoke. As a bonus, the paper liner can also prevent things like salmon from sticking to the air fryer.

For oven-style air fryers, place the paper on a baking sheet, and then pop it on a rack below the tray that you put the food on — it's as easy as that. If you have a basket-style air fryer, line the parchment paper on the bottom of the basket and place the food on top of it. Then, curl the edges of the paper upwards to create a wall of sorts. This will help it to hold in all the grease and prevent it from dripping below.