Why You Should Try The Most Overlooked Cut Of Beef (From An Unexpected Part)

When you're at the counter at your local butcher, your eye is likely drawn to cuts like the juicy and flavorful ribeye or the succulently lean and tender filet mignon. But one portion of beef you probably don't hear people raving about — and most likely won't find at your local grocery store — is beef leg. This overlooked section tends to be tough and muscly, yet it provides a treasure trove of unexpected and versatile cuts of meat.

One cut of meat from the leg that you've probably heard of before is the legendary shank, which is excellent in recipes that require slow-cooking methods like braising or stewing. This mouth-watering piece is beloved around the world for its hearty flavor and makes for amazing soups and stews, such as the national dish of Taiwan: the spicy, aromatic Taiwanese beef noodle soup. You could also opt for lesser-known cuts of steak, such as the merlot steak. This particular muscle lies only a couple of inches from the shank and is known to be flavorful, with an appearance similar to flank steak but a finer texture. Grill this beauty over high heat, thinly slice it, grab a glass of wine, and drizzle it with your sauce of choice to enhance your steak meal.