Why You Should Try The Most Overlooked Cut Of Beef (From An Unexpected Part)
When you're at the counter at your local butcher, your eye is likely drawn to cuts like the juicy and flavorful ribeye or the succulently lean and tender filet mignon. But one portion of beef you probably don't hear people raving about — and most likely won't find at your local grocery store — is beef leg. This overlooked section tends to be tough and muscly, yet it provides a treasure trove of unexpected and versatile cuts of meat.
One cut of meat from the leg that you've probably heard of before is the legendary shank, which is excellent in recipes that require slow-cooking methods like braising or stewing. This mouth-watering piece is beloved around the world for its hearty flavor and makes for amazing soups and stews, such as the national dish of Taiwan: the spicy, aromatic Taiwanese beef noodle soup. You could also opt for lesser-known cuts of steak, such as the merlot steak. This particular muscle lies only a couple of inches from the shank and is known to be flavorful, with an appearance similar to flank steak but a finer texture. Grill this beauty over high heat, thinly slice it, grab a glass of wine, and drizzle it with your sauce of choice to enhance your steak meal.
How to braise beef leg
Braising beef is a truly simple process, and you don't need to be an experienced chef to attempt it — the only things you'll need are time and patience. The simplest way to braise beef is to season it, pan-fry it until all sides are browned, then cover the beef with water or broth (ensuring it is not fully submerged) and bring it to a simmer. After that, all you need to do is cover and leave it for 2.5 to 3 hours — the longer you leave it, the more tender it will be! If you want to significantly cut down the time, it might be worth investing in an Instant Pot.
The key to good braising beef that always turns out perfectly tender is using a tough portion with plenty of fat and connective tissue. If you're looking to braise or stew some delicious beef but can't find any shank, beef chuck — which comes from the neck, shoulder blade, and upper arm, also known as the forequarter — is a great alternative. Other excellent options you can use for braising include skirt steak, which is a long, flat section from the diaphragm. If you're looking for braised meat that will melt off the bone, short ribs have you covered. Try crafting Guinness-braised beef-short ribs for tender meat with a deep, rich flavor from the umami of the stout beer.